A slick credit card component for React.
npm install --save react-credit-cards
import React from 'react';
import Cards from 'react-credit-cards';
export default class PaymentForm extends React.Component {
state = {
cvc: '',
expiry: '',
focus: '',
name: '',
number: '',
};
handleInputFocus = (e) => {
this.setState({ focus: e.target.name });
}
handleInputChange = (e) => {
const { name, value } = e.target;
this.setState({ [name]: value });
}
render() {
return (
<div id="PaymentForm">
<Cards
cvc={this.state.cvc}
expiry={this.state.expiry}
focused={this.state.focus}
name={this.state.name}
number={this.state.number}
/>
<form>
<input
type="tel"
name="number"
placeholder="Card Number"
onChange={this.handleInputChange}
onFocus={this.handleInputFocus}
/>
...
</form>
</div>
);
}
}
Don't forget to import the
react-credit-cards/lib/styles.scss if you are using SASS in your project.
Or you can import the CSS:
import 'react-credit-cards/es/styles-compiled.css';
name {string}: Name on card. *
number {string|number}: Card number. *
expiry {string|number}: Card expiry date.
10/20 or
012017 *
cvc {string|number}: Card CVC/CVV. *
focused {string}: Focused card field.
name|number|expiry|cvc
locale {object}: Localization text (e.g.
{ valid: 'valid thru' }).
placeholders {object}: Placeholder text (e.g.
{ name: 'YOUR NAME HERE' }).
preview {bool}: To use the card to show scrambled data (e.g.
**** 4567).
issuer {string}: Set the issuer for the
preview mode (e.g.
visa|mastercard|...)
acceptedCards {array}: If you want to limit the accepted cards. (e.g.
['visa', 'mastercard']
callback {func}: A callback function that will be called when the card number has changed with 2 paramaters:
type ({ issuer: 'visa', maxLength: 19 }), isValid ({boolean})
* Required fields
Credit Card sizing
$rccs-card-ratio: Card ratio. Defaults to
1.5858
$rccs-size: Card width. Defaults to
290px
Credit Card fonts
$rccs-name-font-size: Defaults to
17px
$rccs-name-font-family: Defaults to
Consolas, Courier, monospace
$rccs-number-font-size: Defaults to
17px
$rccs-number-font-family: Defaults to
Consolas, Courier, monospace
$rccs-valid-font-size: Defaults to
10px
$rccs-expiry-font-size: Defaults to
16px
$rccs-expiry-font-family: Defaults to
Consolas, Courier, monospace
$rccs-cvc-font-size: Defaults to
14px
$rccs-cvc-font-family: Defaults to
Consolas, Courier, monospace
$rccs-cvc-color: Defaults to
#222
Credit Card styling
$rccs-shadow: Defaults to
0 0 20px rgba(#000, 0.2)
$rccs-light-text-color: Card text color for dark cards. Defaults to
#fff
$rccs-dark-text-color: Card text color for light cards. Defaults to
#555
$rccs-stripe-bg-color: Stripe background color in the back. Defaults to
#2a1d16
$rccs-signature-background: Signature background in the back. Defaults to
repeating-linear-gradient(0.1deg, #fff 20%, #fff 40%, #fea 40%, #fea 44%, #fff 44%)
$rccs-default-background: Default card background. Defaults to
linear-gradient(25deg, #939393, #717171)
$rccs-unknown-background: Unknown card background. Defaults to
linear-gradient(25deg, #999, #999)
$rccs-background-transition: Card background transition. Defaults to
all 0.5s ease-out
$rccs-animate-background: Card background animation. Defaults to
true
Credit Card brands
$rccs-amex-background: Defaults to
linear-gradient(25deg, #308c67, #a3f2cf)
$rccs-dankort-background: Defaults to
linear-gradient(25deg, #ccc, #999)
$rccs-dinersclub-background: Defaults to
linear-gradient(25deg, #fff, #eee)
$rccs-discover-background: Defaults to
linear-gradient(25deg, #fff, #eee)
$rccs-mastercard-background: Defaults to
linear-gradient(25deg, #e8e9e5, #fbfbfb)
$rccs-visa-background: Defaults to
linear-gradient(25deg, #0f509e, #1399cd)
$rccs-elo-background: Defaults to
linear-gradient(25deg, #211c18, #aaa7a2)
$rccs-hipercard-background: Defaults to
linear-gradient(25deg, #8b181b, #de1f27)
Here's how you can get started developing locally:
$ git clone https://github.com/amarofashion/react-credit-cards.git
$ cd react-credit-cards
$ npm install
$ npm start
Now, if you go to
http://localhost:3000 in your browser, you should see the demo page.
Please read CONTRIBUTING.md for details on our code of conduct, and the process of contributing to the project.
EBANK's test numbers
Adyen's test numbers
Worldpay's test card numbers
Brazilian cards patterns
This project is licensed under the MIT License.