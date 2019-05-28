React Credit Card Input

A credit/debit card input field for React

Example

Click here for an interactive demo

Install

$ npm install

Usage

import CreditCardInput from 'react-credit-card-input' ; < CreditCardInput cardNumberInputProps = {{ value: cardNumber , onChange: this.handleCardNumberChange }} cardExpiryInputProps = {{ value: expiry , onChange: this.handleCardExpiryChange }} cardCVCInputProps = {{ value: cvc , onChange: this.handleCardCVCChange }} fieldClassName = "input" />

Available props

Prop Type Default value Description cardNumberInputProps object (optional) {} Card number input element props (e.g. { value: cardNumber, onChange: this.handleCardNumberChange, onBlur: this.handleCardNumberBlur, onError: this.handleCardNumberError } ) cardExpiryInputProps object (optional) {} Card expiry date input element props (e.g. { value: expiry, onChange: this.handleCardExpiryChange, onBlur: this.handleCardExpiryBlur, onError: this.handleCardExpiryError } ) cardCVCInputProps object (optional) {} Card CVC input element props (e.g. { value: cvc, onChange: this.handleCardCVCChange, onBlur: this.handleCardCVCBlur, onError: this.handleCardCVCError } ) cardNumberInputRenderer Function (view input renderer props below) Card number input renderer cardExpiryInputRenderer Function (view input renderer props below) Card expiry date input renderer cardCVCInputRenderer Function (view input renderer props below) Card CVC input renderer onError Function (optional) Invokes on field errors. Recieves errorMessage argument. cardImageClassName string (optional) '' Class name for the card type image cardImageStyle object (optional) {} Style for the card type image containerClassName string (optional) '' Class name for the field container containerStyle object (optional) {} Style for the field container dangerTextClassName string (optional) '' Class name for the danger text dangerTextStyle object (optional) {} Style for the danger text container fieldClassName string (optional) '' Class name for the field fieldStyle object (optional) {} Style for the field inputClassName string (optional) '' Class name for the inputs inputStyle object (optional) {} Style for the inputs invalidClassName string (optional) 'is-invalid' Class name for the invalid field invalidStyle object (optional) {} Style for the invalid field inputComponent string, function, class (optional) 'input' Input component for the card number, expiry and CVC input customTextLabels object (optional) {} Object that defines custom label values.

Input renderer props

Prop Type Description handleCardNumberChange Function Handle card number change. handleCardNumberBlur Function Handle card number blur. handleCardExpiryChange Function Handle card expiry change. handleCardExpiryBlur Function Handle card expiry blur. handleCardCVCChange Function Handle card CVC change. handleCardCVCBlur Function Handle card CVC blur. props Object Input component props

Error handling

<CreditCardInput onError={({ inputName, err }) => console .log( `credit card input error: ${err} ` )} cardCVCInputProps={{ onBlur : e => console .log( 'cvc blur' , e), onChange : e => console .log( 'cvc change' , e), onError : err => console .log( `cvc error: ${err} ` ) }} cardExpiryInputProps={{ onBlur : e => console .log( 'expiry blur' , e), onChange : e => console .log( 'expiry change' , e), onError : err => console .log( `expiry error: ${err} ` ) }} cardNumberInputProps={{ onBlur : e => console .log( 'number blur' , e), onChange : e => console .log( 'number change' , e), onError : err => console .log( `number error: ${err} ` ) }} /> />

Custom input renderer usage

<CreditCardInput cardCVCInputRenderer={({ handleCardCVCChange, props }) => ( <input {...props} onChange={handleCardCVCChange(e => console.log('cvc change', e))} /> )} cardExpiryInputRenderer={({ handleCardExpiryChange, props }) => ( <input {...props} onChange={handleCardExpiryChange(e => console.log('expiry change', e) )} /> )} cardNumberInputRenderer={({ handleCardNumberChange, props }) => ( <input {...props} onChange={handleCardNumberChange(e => console.log('number change', e) )} /> )} />

Custom text labels usage

<CreditCardInput customTextLabels={{ invalidCardNumber : 'El número de la tarjeta es inválido' , expiryError : { invalidExpiryDate : 'La fecha de expiración es inválida' , monthOutOfRange : 'El mes de expiración debe estar entre 01 y 12' , yearOutOfRange : 'El año de expiración no puede estar en el pasado' , dateOutOfRange : 'La fecha de expiración no puede estar en el pasado' }, invalidCvc : 'El código de seguridad es inválido' , invalidZipCode : 'El código postal es inválido' , cardNumberPlaceholder : 'Número de tarjeta' , expiryPlaceholder : 'MM/AA' , cvcPlaceholder : 'COD' , zipPlaceholder : 'C.P.' }} />

Contributing

Contributing to react-credit-card-input is easy! With four simple steps:

Create a branch

Fork the repository git clone <your-repo-url> to clone your GitHub repo to your local one git pull origin master to pull the latest code npm install to install the project's dependencies git checkout -b the-name-of-my-branch to create a branch (use something short and comprehensible, such as: fix-card-number-issue ). git remote add upstream https://github.com/medipass/react-credit-card-input.git and git pull upstream master to update your fork from this source.

Make the change

Note: You can run npm run storybook , and then navigate to http://localhost:9001/ to interactively develop your changes. If you are developing a new feature, make sure to add a story for it!

Test the change

Run npm run fix from the project root (This will run Prettier and ESLint and automatically fix any issues).

Push the change!

git add -A && git commit -m "My message (#issue-number/pr-number)" (replacing My message (#issue-number/pr-number) with a commit message, such as Fixed card number issue (#43) ) to stage and commit your changes git push my-fork-name the-name-of-my-branch

License

MIT © Medipass Solutions