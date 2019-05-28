A credit/debit card input field for React
Click here for an interactive demo
$ npm install --save react-credit-card-input styled-components
import CreditCardInput from 'react-credit-card-input';
<CreditCardInput
cardNumberInputProps={{ value: cardNumber, onChange: this.handleCardNumberChange }}
cardExpiryInputProps={{ value: expiry, onChange: this.handleCardExpiryChange }}
cardCVCInputProps={{ value: cvc, onChange: this.handleCardCVCChange }}
fieldClassName="input"
/>
|Prop
|Type
|Default value
|Description
|cardNumberInputProps
|object (optional)
|{}
|Card number input element props
|(e.g.
{ value: cardNumber, onChange: this.handleCardNumberChange, onBlur: this.handleCardNumberBlur, onError: this.handleCardNumberError } )
|cardExpiryInputProps
|object (optional)
|{}
|Card expiry date input element props
|(e.g.
{ value: expiry, onChange: this.handleCardExpiryChange, onBlur: this.handleCardExpiryBlur, onError: this.handleCardExpiryError })
|cardCVCInputProps
|object (optional)
|{}
|Card CVC input element props
|(e.g.
{ value: cvc, onChange: this.handleCardCVCChange, onBlur: this.handleCardCVCBlur, onError: this.handleCardCVCError })
|cardNumberInputRenderer
|Function (view input renderer props below)
|Card number input renderer
|cardExpiryInputRenderer
|Function (view input renderer props below)
|Card expiry date input renderer
|cardCVCInputRenderer
|Function (view input renderer props below)
|Card CVC input renderer
|onError
|Function (optional)
|Invokes on field errors. Recieves errorMessage argument.
|cardImageClassName
|string (optional)
|''
|Class name for the card type image
|cardImageStyle
|object (optional)
|{}
|Style for the card type image
|containerClassName
|string (optional)
|''
|Class name for the field container
|containerStyle
|object (optional)
|{}
|Style for the field container
|dangerTextClassName
|string (optional)
|''
|Class name for the danger text
|dangerTextStyle
|object (optional)
|{}
|Style for the danger text container
|fieldClassName
|string (optional)
|''
|Class name for the field
|fieldStyle
|object (optional)
|{}
|Style for the field
|inputClassName
|string (optional)
|''
|Class name for the inputs
|inputStyle
|object (optional)
|{}
|Style for the inputs
|invalidClassName
|string (optional)
|'is-invalid'
|Class name for the invalid field
|invalidStyle
|object (optional)
|{}
|Style for the invalid field
|inputComponent
|string, function, class (optional)
|'input'
|Input component for the card number, expiry and CVC input
|customTextLabels
|object (optional)
|{}
|Object that defines custom label values.
|Prop
|Type
|Description
|handleCardNumberChange
|Function
|Handle card number change.
|handleCardNumberBlur
|Function
|Handle card number blur.
|handleCardExpiryChange
|Function
|Handle card expiry change.
|handleCardExpiryBlur
|Function
|Handle card expiry blur.
|handleCardCVCChange
|Function
|Handle card CVC change.
|handleCardCVCBlur
|Function
|Handle card CVC blur.
|props
|Object
|Input component props
<CreditCardInput
onError={({ inputName, err }) => console.log(`credit card input error: ${err}`)}
cardCVCInputProps={{
onBlur: e => console.log('cvc blur', e),
onChange: e => console.log('cvc change', e),
onError: err => console.log(`cvc error: ${err}`)
}}
cardExpiryInputProps={{
onBlur: e => console.log('expiry blur', e),
onChange: e => console.log('expiry change', e),
onError: err => console.log(`expiry error: ${err}`)
}}
cardNumberInputProps={{
onBlur: e => console.log('number blur', e),
onChange: e => console.log('number change', e),
onError: err => console.log(`number error: ${err}`)
}}
/>
/>
<CreditCardInput
cardCVCInputRenderer={({ handleCardCVCChange, props }) => (
<input
{...props}
onChange={handleCardCVCChange(e => console.log('cvc change', e))}
/>
)}
cardExpiryInputRenderer={({ handleCardExpiryChange, props }) => (
<input
{...props}
onChange={handleCardExpiryChange(e =>
console.log('expiry change', e)
)}
/>
)}
cardNumberInputRenderer={({ handleCardNumberChange, props }) => (
<input
{...props}
onChange={handleCardNumberChange(e =>
console.log('number change', e)
)}
/>
)}
/>
<CreditCardInput
customTextLabels={{
invalidCardNumber: 'El número de la tarjeta es inválido',
expiryError: {
invalidExpiryDate: 'La fecha de expiración es inválida',
monthOutOfRange: 'El mes de expiración debe estar entre 01 y 12',
yearOutOfRange: 'El año de expiración no puede estar en el pasado',
dateOutOfRange: 'La fecha de expiración no puede estar en el pasado'
},
invalidCvc: 'El código de seguridad es inválido',
invalidZipCode: 'El código postal es inválido',
cardNumberPlaceholder: 'Número de tarjeta',
expiryPlaceholder: 'MM/AA',
cvcPlaceholder: 'COD',
zipPlaceholder: 'C.P.'
}}
/>
Contributing to
react-credit-card-input is easy! With four simple steps:
git clone <your-repo-url> to clone your GitHub repo to your local one
git pull origin master to pull the latest code
npm install to install the project's dependencies
git checkout -b the-name-of-my-branch to create a branch (use something short and comprehensible, such as:
fix-card-number-issue).
git remote add upstream https://github.com/medipass/react-credit-card-input.git and
git pull upstream master to update your fork from this source.
Note: You can run
npm run storybook, and then navigate to http://localhost:9001/ to interactively develop your changes. If you are developing a new feature, make sure to add a story for it!
npm run fix from the project root (This will run Prettier and ESLint and automatically fix any issues).
git add -A && git commit -m "My message (#issue-number/pr-number)" (replacing
My message (#issue-number/pr-number) with a commit message, such as
Fixed card number issue (#43)) to stage and commit your changes
git push my-fork-name the-name-of-my-branch
MIT © Medipass Solutions