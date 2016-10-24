Card looks amazing on any form, but it interacts with the dom in a more classic javascript interface, which is incompatible with react.
npm install react-credit-card
source/card.css and
source/card-types.css files to your app's stylesheets (This step may be unnecessary in the future)
Card = require('react-credit-card')
React.render(
<Card
cvc = {myForm.props.cvc}
name = {myForm.props.name}
focused = {'name'}/> // The form turns around when focused is "cvc"
,document.body)
cvc: number(max 4 characters, will cut the rest)(The "/" will be automatically added)
name: string (max 2 lines)
number: credit card number(max 16 characters, will cut the rest)
expiry: number(max 4 characters, will cut the rest)
focused: one of the above fields
namePlaceholder: The text displayed as placeholder of name field (default is: "FULL NAME")
expiryAfter: The text displayed on the left of the expiry date
expiryBefore: The text displayed above the expiry date
shinyAfterBack: The text displayed at the back of the card near the shiny thing
type: Available in case you need to explicitly specify the card type. In most cases this will be inferred for you as the user fills the form, so you won't need to use it. One of the following:
It was developed on a local webserver so it doesn't come with any server tools. If someone wants to add a more fleshed out build/testing process (gulp/grunt/webpack) it's very much welcome.
Most of the credit goes to @jessepollak for creating and mantaining Card, I just ported it over.
I use in my react ecommerce project. Although it's really nice but I got some issue in implementing my project specially for CVC focused field. I suggest author to improve documentation.