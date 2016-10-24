React credit card

React port of the display part of Card by @jessepollak

Card looks amazing on any form, but it interacts with the dom in a more classic javascript interface, which is incompatible with react.

Goals

Look like Card.

Provide a react interface for displaying credit card information.

How to install

npm install react-credit-card

Add the source/card.css and source/card-types.css files to your app's stylesheets (This step may be unnecessary in the future)

How to use (Check the test index.cjsx for a better overview)

Card = require ( 'react-credit-card' ) React.render( < Card cvc = {myForm.props.cvc} name = {myForm.props.name} focused = { ' name '}/> // The form turns around when focused is "cvc" ,document.body)

Available props

cvc : number(max 4 characters, will cut the rest)(The "/" will be automatically added)

: number(max 4 characters, will cut the rest)(The "/" will be automatically added) name : string (max 2 lines)

: string (max 2 lines) number : credit card number(max 16 characters, will cut the rest)

: credit card number(max 16 characters, will cut the rest) expiry : number(max 4 characters, will cut the rest)

: number(max 4 characters, will cut the rest) focused : one of the above fields name number expiry cvc (Upon focusing cvc, the form will be rotated until this is changed.) null

: one of the above fields namePlaceholder : The text displayed as placeholder of name field (default is: "FULL NAME")

: The text displayed as placeholder of name field (default is: "FULL NAME") expiryAfter : The text displayed on the left of the expiry date

: The text displayed on the left of the expiry date expiryBefore : The text displayed above the expiry date

: The text displayed above the expiry date shinyAfterBack : The text displayed at the back of the card near the shiny thing

: The text displayed at the back of the card near the shiny thing type : Available in case you need to explicitly specify the card type. In most cases this will be inferred for you as the user fills the form, so you won't need to use it. One of the following: dankort discover mastercard visa amex

: Available in case you need to explicitly specify the card type. In most cases this will be inferred for you as the user fills the form, so you won't need to use it. One of the following:

Missing features towards the intended goals

Images are inlined using base64, Card uses images created with css.

Planned improvements

Allow for some way to indicate that a field is invalid, and style appropriately to indicate errors.

Add more credit card variations, to the extent that Payment supports.

Maybe inline styles according to facebook's new guidelines, for now the styles are in a separate stylesheet.

Automated test suite.

Intentional deviations

There is no intention to port the form or validation part of Card. This is merely for display.

Flat background colors for the various cards.

Placeholder symbols are progressively filled while changing the values.

Development

Clone the repo

Run npm install

Run npm start

Use test/index.html for testing behaviour and display

It was developed on a local webserver so it doesn't come with any server tools. If someone wants to add a more fleshed out build/testing process (gulp/grunt/webpack) it's very much welcome.

Most of the credit goes to @jessepollak for creating and mantaining Card, I just ported it over.