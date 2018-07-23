Create a react component from a tag prop.

Lets your users choose which HTML elements get styled by your 💅 styled-components .

Note: This utility is a handy escape hatch for 💅 styled-components , but consider whether you could use mixins or .withComponent(tag) instead.

Installation

npm install --save react-create-component-from-tag-prop

Usage

Text.jsx

import React from 'react' ; import PropTypes from 'prop-types' ; import styled from 'styled-components' ; import createComponentFromTagProp from 'react-create-component-from-tag-prop' ; const TextFromTagProp = createComponentFromTagProp({ tag : 'p' , prop : 'as' , propsToOmit : [ 'size' , 'bold' , 'italic' ] }); const Text = styled(TextFromTagProp) ` font-size: ${({size} ) => size && ` ${size}px ` || '12px'}; font-weight: ${({bold} ) => bold && 'bold' || 'normal'}; font-style: ${({italic} ) => italic && 'italic' || 'normal'}; ` ; Text.propTypes = { as : PropTypes.oneOf([ 'p' , 'span' , 'label' , 'h1' , 'h2' , 'h3' , 'h4' , 'h5' , 'h6' ]), size : PropTypes.number, bold : PropTypes.boolean, italic : PropTypes.boolean } export default Text;

ContactPage.jsx

import React from 'react' ; import Text from './Text' ; export default () => ( < article > < Text as = "h2" size = {32} italic > Contact Us </ Text > < form > < Text as = "label" size = {10} bold htmlFor = "name" > Name </ Text > < input id = "name" /> </ form > </ article > );

Change log

switch from lodash/pickBy to a custom utility function

to a custom utility function switch react from a dependency to a peerDependency and support v16

fix: oops! generated files were being built to the wrong folder and not published to npm

switch from lodash.omit to lodash/pickBy to future proof usage of lodash (#1).

add: added escape hatch note

add: updated Usage docs showing an example of limiting tags via prop-types

fix: stop npm ignoring ./dist files