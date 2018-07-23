Create a
react component from a
tag prop.
Lets your users choose which HTML elements get styled by your 💅
styled-components.
Note: This utility is a handy escape hatch for 💅
styled-components, but consider whether you could use mixins or
.withComponent(tag)instead.
npm install --save react-create-component-from-tag-prop
Text.jsx
import React from 'react';
import PropTypes from 'prop-types';
import styled from 'styled-components';
import createComponentFromTagProp from 'react-create-component-from-tag-prop';
const TextFromTagProp = createComponentFromTagProp({
tag: 'p',
prop: 'as',
propsToOmit: ['size', 'bold', 'italic']
});
const Text = styled(TextFromTagProp)`
font-size: ${({size}) => size && `${size}px` || '12px'};
font-weight: ${({bold}) => bold && 'bold' || 'normal'};
font-style: ${({italic}) => italic && 'italic' || 'normal'};
`;
Text.propTypes = {
as: PropTypes.oneOf([
'p', 'span', 'label',
'h1', 'h2', 'h3', 'h4', 'h5', 'h6'
]),
size: PropTypes.number,
bold: PropTypes.boolean,
italic: PropTypes.boolean
}
export default Text;
ContactPage.jsx
import React from 'react';
import Text from './Text';
export default () => (
<article>
<Text as="h2" size={32} italic>Contact Us</Text>
<form>
<Text as="label" size={10} bold htmlFor="name">Name</Text>
<input id="name"/>
</form>
</article>
);
lodash/pickBy to a custom utility function
react from a
dependency to a
peerDependency and support
v16
lodash.omit to
lodash/pickBy to future proof usage of
lodash (#1).
Usage docs showing an example of limiting tags via
prop-types
npm ignoring
./dist files
Usage example