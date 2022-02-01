A configurable React component wrapper around CountUp.js.
Click here to view on CodeSandbox.
yarn add react-countup
import CountUp from 'react-countup';
<CountUp end={100} />
This will start a count up transition from
0 to
100 on render.
<CountUp
start={-875.039}
end={160527.012}
duration={2.75}
separator=" "
decimals={4}
decimal=","
prefix="EUR "
suffix=" left"
onEnd={() => console.log('Ended! 👏')}
onStart={() => console.log('Started! 💨')}
>
{({ countUpRef, start }) => (
<div>
<span ref={countUpRef} />
<button onClick={start}>Start</button>
</div>
)}
</CountUp>
The transition won't start on initial render as it needs to be triggered manually here.
Tip: If you need to start the render prop component immediately, you can set delay={0}.
<CountUp start={0} end={100}>
{({ countUpRef, start }) => (
<div>
<span ref={countUpRef} />
<button onClick={start}>Start</button>
</div>
)}
</CountUp>
Render start value but start transition on first render:
<CountUp start={0} end={100} delay={0}>
{({ countUpRef }) => (
<div>
<span ref={countUpRef} />
</div>
)}
</CountUp>
Note that
delay={0} will automatically start the count up.
<CountUp delay={2} end={100} />
import { useCountUp } from 'react-countup';
const SimpleHook = () => {
useCountUp({ ref: 'counter', end: 1234567 });
return <span id="counter" />;
};
import { useCountUp } from 'react-countup';
const CompleteHook = () => {
const countUpRef = React.useRef(null);
const { start, pauseResume, reset, update } = useCountUp({
ref: countUpRef,
start: 0,
end: 1234567,
delay: 1000,
duration: 5,
onReset: () => console.log('Resetted!'),
onUpdate: () => console.log('Updated!'),
onPauseResume: () => console.log('Paused or resumed!'),
onStart: ({ pauseResume }) => console.log(pauseResume),
onEnd: ({ pauseResume }) => console.log(pauseResume),
});
return (
<div>
<div ref={countUpRef} />
<button onClick={start}>Start</button>
<button onClick={reset}>Reset</button>
<button onClick={pauseResume}>Pause/Resume</button>
<button onClick={() => update(2000)}>Update to 2000</button>
</div>
);
};
className: string
CSS class name of the span element.
Note: This won't be applied when using CountUp with render props.
decimal: string
Specifies decimal character.
Default:
.
decimals: number
Amount of decimals to display.
Default:
0
delay: number
Delay in seconds before starting the transition.
Default:
null
Note:
delay={0}will automatically start the count up.
duration: number
Duration in seconds.
Default:
2
end: number
Target value.
prefix: string
Static text before the transitioning value.
redraw: boolean
Forces count up transition on every component update.
Default:
false
preserveValue: boolean
Save previously ended number to start every new animation from it.
Default:
false
separator: string
Specifies character of thousands separator.
start: number
Initial value.
Default:
0
startOnMount: boolean
Use for start counter on mount for hook usage.
Default:
true
suffix: string
Static text after the transitioning value.
useEasing: boolean
Enables easing. Set to
false for a linear transition.
Default:
true
easingFn: (t: number, b: number, c: number, d: number) => number
Easing function. Click here for more details.
Default:
easeInExpo
formattingFn: (value: number) => string
Function to customize the formatting of the number.
To prevent component from unnecessary updates this function should be memoized with useCallback
onEnd: ({ pauseResume, reset, start, update }) => void
Callback function on transition end.
onStart: ({ pauseResume, reset, update }) => void
Callback function on transition start.
onPauseResume: ({ reset, start, update }) => void
Callback function on pause or resume.
onReset: ({ pauseResume, start, update }) => void
Callback function on reset.
onUpdate: ({ pauseResume, reset, start }) => void
Callback function on update.
countUpRef: () => void
Ref to hook the countUp instance to
pauseResume: () => void
Pauses or resumes the transition
reset: () => void
Resets to initial value
start: () => void
Starts or restarts the transition
update: (newEnd: number?) => void
Updates transition to the new end value (if given)
By default, the animation is triggered if any of the following props has changed:
duration
end
start
If
redraw is set to
true your component will start the transition on every component update.
You need to check if your counter in viewport, react-visibility-sensor can be used for this purpose.
import React from 'react';
import CountUp from 'react-countup';
import VisibilitySensor from 'react-visibility-sensor';
import './styles.css';
export default function App() {
return (
<div className="App">
<h1>Hello CodeSandbox</h1>
<div className="content" />
<VisibilitySensor partialVisibility offset={{ bottom: 200 }}>
{({ isVisible }) => (
<div style={{ height: 100 }}>
{isVisible ? <CountUp end={1000} /> : null}
</div>
)}
</VisibilitySensor>
</div>
);
}
You can use callback properties to control accessibility:
import React from 'react';
import CountUp, { useCountUp } from 'react-countup';
export default function App() {
useCountUp({ ref: 'counter', end: 10, duration: 2 });
const [loading, setLoading] = React.useState(false);
const onStart = () => {
setLoading(true);
};
const onEnd = () => {
setLoading(false);
};
const containerProps = {
'aria-busy': loading,
};
return (
<>
<CountUp
end={123457}
duration="3"
onStart={onStart}
onEnd={onEnd}
containerProps={containerProps}
/>
<div id="counter" aria-busy={loading} />
</>
);
}
MIT