react-country-region-selector-material-ui-new

Jan 6th, 2021. This repo will be in limbo for a little while. We're converting the repo to Nx, changing the code to typescript and various other updates.

About

This library provides a pair of React components to display connected country and region dropdowns (pick a country, it shows the relevant regions). If you're not using React, check out the plain vanilla JS version instead. The list of countries and regions is maintained separately and found in the country-region-data repo.

Features

It's pretty versatile.

There are two separate components ( <CountryDropdown /> , <RegionDropdown> ) that you can embed in your DOM wherever you need. That sounded like a vulgar euphemism, but it wasn't, honest.

The source data used by the library is also exposed, should you need it.

It let's you customize the list of countries that appears via a whitelist, blacklist.

A lot of options are provided, for things like styling, event callbacks and so on.

To keep file sizes down you have the option of creating a custom build of the library containing only a list of those countries you want to show up. See command line options for more info.

Gotchas

Page charset: some country names contain UTF-8 chars, so your page will need an appropriate charset to handle them. If you see some invalid characters appearing in the dropdown, make sure you have UTF-8 specified in your page <head> , like so: <meta charset="UTF-8">

Return values: on an onChange event event.target.value is returned as the first value and the full event as the second.

Demo

Check out the github pages section for some examples + example JSX code.

Installation

Using npm or yarn:

npm i react-country-region-selector yarn add react-country-region-selector

Usage

It's very easy to use, but note that you will need to track the country and region value somewhere - either in your component state or in a store somewhere. Here's a simple example that uses state:

import React, { Component } from 'react' ; import { CountryDropdown, RegionDropdown, CountryRegionData } from 'react-country-region-selector' ; class Example extends Component { constructor (props) { super (props); this .state = { country : '' , region : '' }; } selectCountry (val) { this .setState({ country : val }); } selectRegion (val) { this .setState({ region : val }); } render () { const { country, region } = this .state; return ( <div> <CountryDropdown value={country} onChange={(val) => this.selectCountry(val)} /> <RegionDropdown country={country} value={region} onChange={(val) => this.selectRegion(val)} /> </div> ); } }

Generally you don't need CountryRegionData , but if you should need it, the raw data is accessible like in the above example.

Options

These are the attributes that can be passed to the two components. Note: any other attributes that aren't specified here will be added directly to the <select> DOM element.

<CountryDropdown />

Parameter Required? Default Type Description value Yes "" string The currently selected country. This should either be the shortcode, or the full country name depending on what you're using for your value attribute (see the valueType option). By default it's the full country name. onChange Yes - function Callback that gets called when the user selects a country. Use this to store the value in whatever store you're using (or just the parent component state). onBlur No - function Callback that gets called when the user blurs off the country field. name No "rcrs-country" string The name attribute of the generated select box. id No "" string The ID of the generated select box. Not added by default. classes No "" string Any additional space-separated classes you want to add. showDefaultOption No true boolean Whether you want to show a default option. priorityOptions No array [] Lets you target countries that should appear at the top of the dropdown. Should also be an array of country shortcodes. defaultOptionLabel No "Select Country" string The default option label. labelType No "full" string Either "full" or "short" . This governs whether you see country names or country short codes in the dropdown. valueType No "full" string Either "full" or "short" . This controls the actual value attribute of each <option> in the dropdown. Please note, if you set this to "short" you will need to let the corresponding <RegionDropdown /> component know as well, by passing a countryValueType="short" attribute. whitelist No [] array This setting lets you target specific countries to appear in the dropdown. Only those specified here will appear. This should be an array of country shortcodes. See the country-region-data repo for the data and the shortcodes. blacklist No [] array Lets you target countries that should not appear in the dropdown. Should also be an array of country shortcodes. disabled No false boolean Disables the country field.

<RegionDropdown />

Parameter Required? Default Type Description country Yes "" string The currently selected country. value Yes "" string The currently selected region. onChange Yes - function Callback that gets called when the user selects a region. Use this to store the value in whatever store you're using (or just the parent component state). onBlur No - function Callback that gets called when the user blurs off the region field. name No "rcrs-region" string The name attribute of the generated select box. id No "" string The ID of the generated select box. Not added by default. classes No "" string Any additional space-separated classes you want to add. blankOptionLabel No - string The label that appears in the region dropdown when the user hasn't selected a country yet. showDefaultOption No true boolean Whether you want to show a default option. This is what the user sees in the region dropdown after selecting a country. It defaults to the defaultOptionLabel setting (see next). defaultOptionLabel No Select Region string The default region option. onChange No - function Called when the user selects a region. Use this to store the region value. countryValueType No full string If you've changed the country dropdown valueType to short you will need to set this value to short as well, so the component knows what's being passed in the country property. labelType No "full" string Either "full" or "short" . This governs whether you see region names or region short codes in the dropdown. valueType No "full" string Either "full" or "short" . This controls the actual value attribute of each <option> in the dropdown. disableWhenEmpty No false boolean Disables the region field when the user hasn't selected a country. disabled No false boolean Disables the region field. If set to true, it overrides disableWhenEmpty customOptions No [] Array<string> Appends a list of string to the every region dropdown, regardless of the country selected. whitelist No { CountryCode: [] } object This setting lets you target specific regions to appear in the dropdown. Only those specified here will appear. This should be an array of region codes keyed by the country code. blacklist No { CountryCode: [] } object This setting lets you target specific regions that should not appear in the dropdown. This should be an array of region codes keyed by the country code. disabled No false boolean Disables the region field. If set to true, it overrides disableWhenEmpty

Check out the scripts section of the package.json file to see them all, but these are the highlights:

npm start - regenerate everything, plus a watcher for local development.

- regenerate everything, plus a watcher for local development. npm build - build the dist files again. No watcher.

- build the dist files again. No watcher. rollup -c --config-countries=UK,US - generate a custom build of the script /dist folder containing only those countries you specify here. This seriously reduces file size, so if you can do it, do it.

Changelog

3.4.0 - Oct 24, 2021 Typings fix. Upgrade country-region-data to 1.11.0.

- Oct 24, 2021 3.3.0 - Aug 17, 2021 Upgrade country-region-data to 1.10.0.

- Aug 17, 2021 3.2.0 - Jul 30, 2021 Upgrade country-region-data to 1.9.0.

- Jul 30, 2021 3.1.0 - May 11, 2021 React 17 support added, thanks madhums!

- May 11, 2021 3.0.2 - Jan 18, 2021 typings file fix.

- Jan 18, 2021 3.0.1 - Sep 26, 2020 typings file fix.

- Sep 26, 2020 3.0.0 - Sep 8, 2020 - blacklist option added for the Region component (thanks [Mitch Rickman](https://github.com/mitch-rickman)!) - typings fix and onBlur callback standardized with value passed as first param, with full event as second. This is a breaking change. Thanks Vinod Ramakrishnan!

- Sep 8, 2020 is a breaking change. Thanks Vinod Ramakrishnan! 2.1.0 - Mar 28, 2020 country-region-data updated to 1.6.0

- Mar 28, 2020 2.0.0 - Mar 21, 2020 Typings fixes Dependency updates

- Mar 21, 2020 1.4.7 - Dec 24, 2019: Fix to include typings in published bundle.

- Dec 24, 2019: 1.4.6 - Dec 22, 2019: Typescript typings added. Thanks, Kyle Davis! country region data updated to 1.5.1

- Dec 22, 2019: 1.4.5 - Oct 9, 2019. country region data updated to 1.5.0 RegionDropdown component updates to refactor deprecated componentWillReceiveProps method misc dependency updates

- Oct 9, 2019. 1.4.4 - Aug 2, 2019. Country data updates.

- Aug 2, 2019. Country data updates. 1.4.3 - Dev 2, 2018: RegionDropdown converted to PureComponent; now updates on any prop change country region data updated to 1.4.5

- Dev 2, 2018: 1.4.2 - Nov 8, 2018: customOptions setting added for the Region dropdown. priorityOptions option added to the CountryDropdown to allow placing items at the top of the country dropdown.

- Nov 8, 2018: 1.4.1 - Sept 9, 2018: bug fix for invalid JSON data source conversion.

- Sept 9, 2018: bug fix for invalid JSON data source conversion. 1.4.0 - Sept 8, 2018: - *Breaking change* : the library is no longer exported in UMD format. Now it's only exported in es6 ( `dist/rcrs.es.js` ) and commonJS ( `dist/rcrs.js` ) format. This library is intended for use in _React_ applications. - *Breaking change* : no longer available via Bower. I don't recall ANY react component used via Bower, so if I'm mistaken here, open a github issue to explain your use-case and I can re-add it. If you need UMD, check out the [plain vanilla version](https://github.com/country-regions/country-region-selector). - country-region-data updated to latest version (1.4.4) - You can now pass arbitrary attributes to the components (e.g. `style={{ color: ' red' }}` and have them output in the markup) - the old gulp build process updated to use rollup - this component library, the source data set and the plain vanilla JS version are now all grouped under a single github organization

- Sept 8, 2018: organization 1.3.0 - Mar 20, 2018. Bug fix for invalid country, @n-david! onBlur event added.

- Mar 20, 2018. Bug fix for invalid country, @n-david! onBlur event added. 1.2.3 - Nov 7, 2017. Country data updates. React moved to peer dependency, thanks @iamdey!

- Nov 7, 2017. Country data updates. React moved to peer dependency, thanks @iamdey! 1.2.2 - Oct 4, 2017 - Update to pass event on change. Thanks @robertnealan!

- Oct 4, 2017 - Update to pass event on change. Thanks @robertnealan! 1.2.1 - Sept 6, 2017 - IE11 bug fix.

- Sept 6, 2017 - IE11 bug fix. 1.2.0 - Aug 7, 2017 - updated country-region-data; dependency updates.

- Aug 7, 2017 - updated country-region-data; dependency updates. 1.1.0 - May 18, 2017 - dependency updates. disabled option added to <CountryDropdown /> and <RegionDropdown /> .

- May 18, 2017 - dependency updates. option added to and . 1.0.4 - April 12, 2017 - bug fix. Thanks @bebbi and @tchaffee!

- April 12, 2017 - bug fix. Thanks @bebbi and @tchaffee! 1.0.3 - Jan 2, 2016 - updated country-region-data, repo link fix.

- Jan 2, 2016 - updated country-region-data, repo link fix. 1.0.2 - October 16, 2016 - Fix issue where source-data.js in lib had no country data.

- October 16, 2016 - Fix issue where source-data.js in lib had no country data. 1.0.0 - July 1, 2016 - initial version.

Tests

The Jest/Enzyme unit tests are found in the src/tests folder. The repo is hooked up to Travis CI to automatically run the tests for each commit.

Local Dev

This is pretty dated, I'm afraid. But to run this locally, do the following:

npm install

in one terminal window: npm start

in another terminal window, go to the /example subfolder and do the same: npm install , npm start

subfolder and do the same: , open http://localhost:3000 in your browser.

Big thanks to a whole boatload of people:

contributors to this project and the source data.

Special thanks to the create-react-library tool which I use here (un-ejected) to rollup this component library. Great stuff.

License

MIT.