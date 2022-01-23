Jan 6th, 2021. This repo will be in limbo for a little while. We're converting the repo to Nx, changing the code to typescript and various other updates.
This library provides a pair of React components to display connected country and region dropdowns (pick a country, it shows the relevant regions). If you're not using React, check out the plain vanilla JS version instead. The list of countries and regions is maintained separately and found in the country-region-data repo.
It's pretty versatile.
<CountryDropdown />,
<RegionDropdown>) that you can embed in your
DOM wherever you need. That sounded like a vulgar euphemism, but it wasn't, honest.
<head>, like so:
<meta charset="UTF-8">
event.target.value is returned as the first value and the full
event as the second.
Check out the github pages section for some examples + example JSX code.
Using npm or yarn:
npm i react-country-region-selector
yarn add react-country-region-selector
It's very easy to use, but note that you will need to track the country and region value somewhere - either in your component state or in a store somewhere. Here's a simple example that uses state:
import React, { Component } from 'react';
// note that you can also export the source data via CountryRegionData. It's in a deliberately concise format to
// keep file size down
import { CountryDropdown, RegionDropdown, CountryRegionData } from 'react-country-region-selector';
class Example extends Component {
constructor (props) {
super(props);
this.state = { country: '', region: '' };
}
selectCountry (val) {
this.setState({ country: val });
}
selectRegion (val) {
this.setState({ region: val });
}
render () {
const { country, region } = this.state;
return (
<div>
<CountryDropdown
value={country}
onChange={(val) => this.selectCountry(val)} />
<RegionDropdown
country={country}
value={region}
onChange={(val) => this.selectRegion(val)} />
</div>
);
}
}
Generally you don't need
CountryRegionData, but if you should need it, the raw data is accessible like in the above example.
These are the attributes that can be passed to the two components. Note: any other attributes that aren't
specified here will be added directly to the
<select> DOM element.
<CountryDropdown />
|Parameter
|Required?
|Default
|Type
|Description
|value
|Yes
""
string
|The currently selected country. This should either be the shortcode, or the full country name depending on what you're using for your value attribute (see the
valueType option). By default it's the full country name.
|onChange
|Yes
-
function
|Callback that gets called when the user selects a country. Use this to store the value in whatever store you're using (or just the parent component state).
|onBlur
|No
-
function
|Callback that gets called when the user blurs off the country field.
|name
|No
"rcrs-country"
string
|The name attribute of the generated select box.
|id
|No
""
string
|The ID of the generated select box. Not added by default.
|classes
|No
""
string
|Any additional space-separated classes you want to add.
|showDefaultOption
|No
true
boolean
|Whether you want to show a default option.
|priorityOptions
|No
array
[]
|Lets you target countries that should appear at the top of the dropdown. Should also be an array of country shortcodes.
|defaultOptionLabel
|No
"Select Country"
string
|The default option label.
|labelType
|No
"full"
string
|Either
"full" or
"short". This governs whether you see country names or country short codes in the dropdown.
|valueType
|No
"full"
string
|Either
"full" or
"short". This controls the actual
value attribute of each
<option> in the dropdown. Please note, if you set this to
"short" you will need to let the corresponding
<RegionDropdown /> component know as well, by passing a
countryValueType="short" attribute.
|whitelist
|No
[]
array
|This setting lets you target specific countries to appear in the dropdown. Only those specified here will appear. This should be an array of country shortcodes. See the country-region-data repo for the data and the shortcodes.
|blacklist
|No
[]
array
|Lets you target countries that should not appear in the dropdown. Should also be an array of country shortcodes.
|disabled
|No
false
boolean
|Disables the country field.
<RegionDropdown />
|Parameter
|Required?
|Default
|Type
|Description
|country
|Yes
""
string
|The currently selected country.
|value
|Yes
""
string
|The currently selected region.
|onChange
|Yes
|-
function
|Callback that gets called when the user selects a region. Use this to store the value in whatever store you're using (or just the parent component state).
|onBlur
|No
|-
function
|Callback that gets called when the user blurs off the region field.
|name
|No
"rcrs-region"
string
|The name attribute of the generated select box.
|id
|No
""
string
|The ID of the generated select box. Not added by default.
|classes
|No
""
string
|Any additional space-separated classes you want to add.
|blankOptionLabel
|No
-
string
|The label that appears in the region dropdown when the user hasn't selected a country yet.
|showDefaultOption
|No
true
boolean
|Whether you want to show a default option. This is what the user sees in the region dropdown after selecting a country. It defaults to the
defaultOptionLabel setting (see next).
|defaultOptionLabel
|No
Select Region
string
|The default region option.
|onChange
|No
-
function
|Called when the user selects a region. Use this to store the region value.
|countryValueType
|No
full
string
|If you've changed the country dropdown
valueType to
short you will need to set this value to
short as well, so the component knows what's being passed in the
country property.
|labelType
|No
"full"
string
|Either
"full" or
"short". This governs whether you see region names or region short codes in the dropdown.
|valueType
|No
"full"
string
|Either
"full" or
"short". This controls the actual
value attribute of each
<option> in the dropdown.
|disableWhenEmpty
|No
false
boolean
|Disables the region field when the user hasn't selected a country.
|disabled
|No
false
boolean
|Disables the region field. If set to true, it overrides
disableWhenEmpty
|customOptions
|No
[]
Array<string>
|Appends a list of string to the every region dropdown, regardless of the country selected.
|whitelist
|No
{ CountryCode: [] }
object
|This setting lets you target specific regions to appear in the dropdown. Only those specified here will appear. This should be an array of region codes keyed by the country code.
|blacklist
|No
{ CountryCode: [] }
object
|This setting lets you target specific regions that should not appear in the dropdown. This should be an array of region codes keyed by the country code.
|disabled
|No
false
boolean
|Disables the region field. If set to true, it overrides
disableWhenEmpty
Check out the
scripts section of the package.json file to see them all, but these are the highlights:
npm start - regenerate everything, plus a watcher for local development.
npm build - build the dist files again. No watcher.
rollup -c --config-countries=UK,US - generate a custom build of the script
/dist folder containing only those
countries you specify here. This seriously reduces file size, so if you can do it, do it.
3.4.0 - Oct 24, 2021
3.3.0 - Aug 17, 2021
3.2.0 - Jul 30, 2021
3.1.0 - May 11, 2021
3.0.2 - Jan 18, 2021
3.0.1 - Sep 26, 2020
3.0.0 - Sep 8, 2020
is a breaking change. Thanks Vinod Ramakrishnan!
- blacklist option added for the Region component (thanks [Mitch Rickman](https://github.com/mitch-rickman)!)
- typings fix and onBlur callback standardized with value passed as first param, with full event as second. This
2.1.0 - Mar 28, 2020
2.0.0 - Mar 21, 2020
1.4.7 - Dec 24, 2019:
1.4.6 - Dec 22, 2019:
1.4.5 - Oct 9, 2019.
1.4.4 - Aug 2, 2019. Country data updates.
1.4.3 - Dev 2, 2018:
1.4.2 - Nov 8, 2018:
customOptions setting added for the Region dropdown.
priorityOptions option added to the CountryDropdown to allow placing items at the top of the country dropdown.
1.4.1 - Sept 9, 2018: bug fix for invalid JSON data source conversion.
1.4.0 - Sept 8, 2018:
organization
- *Breaking change*: the library is no longer exported in UMD format. Now it's only exported in es6
(`dist/rcrs.es.js`) and commonJS (`dist/rcrs.js`) format. This library is intended for use in _React_ applications.
- *Breaking change*: no longer available via Bower. I don't recall ANY react component used via Bower, so if I'm
mistaken here, open a github issue to explain your use-case and I can re-add it.
If you need UMD, check out the [plain vanilla version](https://github.com/country-regions/country-region-selector).
- country-region-data updated to latest version (1.4.4)
- You can now pass arbitrary attributes to the components (e.g. `style={{ color: 'red' }}` and have them output in the
markup)
- the old gulp build process updated to use rollup
- this component library, the source data set and the plain vanilla JS version are now all grouped under a single github
1.3.0 - Mar 20, 2018. Bug fix for invalid country, @n-david! onBlur event added.
1.2.3 - Nov 7, 2017. Country data updates. React moved to peer dependency, thanks @iamdey!
1.2.2 - Oct 4, 2017 - Update to pass event on change. Thanks @robertnealan!
1.2.1 - Sept 6, 2017 - IE11 bug fix.
1.2.0 - Aug 7, 2017 - updated country-region-data; dependency updates.
1.1.0 - May 18, 2017 - dependency updates.
disabled option added to
<CountryDropdown /> and
<RegionDropdown />.
1.0.4 - April 12, 2017 - bug fix. Thanks @bebbi and @tchaffee!
1.0.3 - Jan 2, 2016 - updated country-region-data, repo link fix.
1.0.2 - October 16, 2016 - Fix issue where source-data.js in lib had no country data.
1.0.0 - July 1, 2016 - initial version.
The Jest/Enzyme unit tests are found in the
src/tests folder. The repo is hooked up to Travis CI to automatically run the tests for each commit.
This is pretty dated, I'm afraid. But to run this locally, do the following:
npm install
npm start
/example subfolder and do the same:
npm install,
npm start
http://localhost:3000 in your browser.
Big thanks to a whole boatload of people:
MIT.