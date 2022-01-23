openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

react-country-region-selector

by country-regions
3.4.0 (see all)

Country / region React select boxes for your forms.

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

32.2K

GitHub Stars

248

Maintenance

Last Commit

24d ago

Contributors

23

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

React Select

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

react-country-region-selector

Jan 6th, 2021. This repo will be in limbo for a little while. We're converting the repo to Nx, changing the code to typescript and various other updates.

Build Status

About

This library provides a pair of React components to display connected country and region dropdowns (pick a country, it shows the relevant regions). If you're not using React, check out the plain vanilla JS version instead. The list of countries and regions is maintained separately and found in the country-region-data repo.

Features

It's pretty versatile.

  • There are two separate components (<CountryDropdown />, <RegionDropdown>) that you can embed in your DOM wherever you need. That sounded like a vulgar euphemism, but it wasn't, honest.
  • The source data used by the library is also exposed, should you need it.
  • It let's you customize the list of countries that appears via a whitelist, blacklist.
  • A lot of options are provided, for things like styling, event callbacks and so on.
  • To keep file sizes down you have the option of creating a custom build of the library containing only a list of those countries you want to show up. See command line options for more info.

Gotchas

  • Page charset: some country names contain UTF-8 chars, so your page will need an appropriate charset to handle them. If you see some invalid characters appearing in the dropdown, make sure you have UTF-8 specified in your page <head>, like so: <meta charset="UTF-8">
  • Return values: on an onChange event event.target.value is returned as the first value and the full event as the second.

Demo

Check out the github pages section for some examples + example JSX code.

Installation

Using npm or yarn:

npm i react-country-region-selector
yarn add react-country-region-selector

Usage

It's very easy to use, but note that you will need to track the country and region value somewhere - either in your component state or in a store somewhere. Here's a simple example that uses state:

import React, { Component } from 'react';

// note that you can also export the source data via CountryRegionData. It's in a deliberately concise format to 
// keep file size down
import { CountryDropdown, RegionDropdown, CountryRegionData } from 'react-country-region-selector';


class Example extends Component {
  constructor (props) {
    super(props);
    this.state = { country: '', region: '' };
  }

  selectCountry (val) {
    this.setState({ country: val });
  }

  selectRegion (val) {
    this.setState({ region: val });
  }

  render () {
    const { country, region } = this.state;
    return (
      <div>
        <CountryDropdown
          value={country}
          onChange={(val) => this.selectCountry(val)} />
        <RegionDropdown
          country={country}
          value={region}
          onChange={(val) => this.selectRegion(val)} />
      </div>
    );
  }
}

Generally you don't need CountryRegionData, but if you should need it, the raw data is accessible like in the above example.

Options

These are the attributes that can be passed to the two components. Note: any other attributes that aren't specified here will be added directly to the <select> DOM element.

<CountryDropdown />

ParameterRequired?DefaultTypeDescription
valueYes""stringThe currently selected country. This should either be the shortcode, or the full country name depending on what you're using for your value attribute (see the valueType option). By default it's the full country name.
onChangeYes-functionCallback that gets called when the user selects a country. Use this to store the value in whatever store you're using (or just the parent component state).
onBlurNo-functionCallback that gets called when the user blurs off the country field.
nameNo"rcrs-country"stringThe name attribute of the generated select box.
idNo""stringThe ID of the generated select box. Not added by default.
classesNo""stringAny additional space-separated classes you want to add.
showDefaultOptionNotruebooleanWhether you want to show a default option.
priorityOptionsNoarray[]Lets you target countries that should appear at the top of the dropdown. Should also be an array of country shortcodes.
defaultOptionLabelNo"Select Country"stringThe default option label.
labelTypeNo"full"stringEither "full" or "short". This governs whether you see country names or country short codes in the dropdown.
valueTypeNo"full"stringEither "full" or "short". This controls the actual value attribute of each <option> in the dropdown. Please note, if you set this to "short" you will need to let the corresponding <RegionDropdown /> component know as well, by passing a countryValueType="short" attribute.
whitelistNo[]arrayThis setting lets you target specific countries to appear in the dropdown. Only those specified here will appear. This should be an array of country shortcodes. See the country-region-data repo for the data and the shortcodes.
blacklistNo[]arrayLets you target countries that should not appear in the dropdown. Should also be an array of country shortcodes.
disabledNofalsebooleanDisables the country field.

<RegionDropdown />

ParameterRequired?DefaultTypeDescription
countryYes""stringThe currently selected country.
valueYes""stringThe currently selected region.
onChangeYes-functionCallback that gets called when the user selects a region. Use this to store the value in whatever store you're using (or just the parent component state).
onBlurNo-functionCallback that gets called when the user blurs off the region field.
nameNo"rcrs-region"stringThe name attribute of the generated select box.
idNo""stringThe ID of the generated select box. Not added by default.
classesNo""stringAny additional space-separated classes you want to add.
blankOptionLabelNo-stringThe label that appears in the region dropdown when the user hasn't selected a country yet.
showDefaultOptionNotruebooleanWhether you want to show a default option. This is what the user sees in the region dropdown after selecting a country. It defaults to the defaultOptionLabel setting (see next).
defaultOptionLabelNoSelect RegionstringThe default region option.
onChangeNo-functionCalled when the user selects a region. Use this to store the region value.
countryValueTypeNofullstringIf you've changed the country dropdown valueType to short you will need to set this value to short as well, so the component knows what's being passed in the country property.
labelTypeNo"full"stringEither "full" or "short". This governs whether you see region names or region short codes in the dropdown.
valueTypeNo"full"stringEither "full" or "short". This controls the actual value attribute of each <option> in the dropdown.
disableWhenEmptyNofalsebooleanDisables the region field when the user hasn't selected a country.
disabledNofalsebooleanDisables the region field. If set to true, it overrides disableWhenEmpty
customOptionsNo[]Array<string>Appends a list of string to the every region dropdown, regardless of the country selected.
whitelistNo{ CountryCode: [] }objectThis setting lets you target specific regions to appear in the dropdown. Only those specified here will appear. This should be an array of region codes keyed by the country code.
blacklistNo{ CountryCode: [] }objectThis setting lets you target specific regions that should not appear in the dropdown. This should be an array of region codes keyed by the country code.
disabledNofalsebooleanDisables the region field. If set to true, it overrides disableWhenEmpty

Command-line

Check out the scripts section of the package.json file to see them all, but these are the highlights:

  • npm start - regenerate everything, plus a watcher for local development.
  • npm build - build the dist files again. No watcher.
  • rollup -c --config-countries=UK,US - generate a custom build of the script /dist folder containing only those countries you specify here. This seriously reduces file size, so if you can do it, do it.

Changelog

  • 3.4.0 - Oct 24, 2021
    • Typings fix.
    • Upgrade country-region-data to 1.11.0.
  • 3.3.0 - Aug 17, 2021
    • Upgrade country-region-data to 1.10.0.
  • 3.2.0 - Jul 30, 2021
    • Upgrade country-region-data to 1.9.0.
  • 3.1.0 - May 11, 2021
    • React 17 support added, thanks madhums!
  • 3.0.2 - Jan 18, 2021
    • typings file fix.
  • 3.0.1 - Sep 26, 2020
    • typings file fix.
  • 3.0.0 - Sep 8, 2020
    - blacklist option added for the Region component (thanks [Mitch Rickman](https://github.com/mitch-rickman)!)
- typings fix and onBlur callback standardized with value passed as first param, with full event as second. This
    is a breaking change. Thanks Vinod Ramakrishnan!
  • 2.1.0 - Mar 28, 2020
    • country-region-data updated to 1.6.0
  • 2.0.0 - Mar 21, 2020
    • Typings fixes
    • Dependency updates
  • 1.4.7 - Dec 24, 2019:
    • Fix to include typings in published bundle.
  • 1.4.6 - Dec 22, 2019:
  • 1.4.5 - Oct 9, 2019.
    • country region data updated to 1.5.0
    • RegionDropdown component updates to refactor deprecated componentWillReceiveProps method
    • misc dependency updates
  • 1.4.4 - Aug 2, 2019. Country data updates.
  • 1.4.3 - Dev 2, 2018:
    • RegionDropdown converted to PureComponent; now updates on any prop change
    • country region data updated to 1.4.5
  • 1.4.2 - Nov 8, 2018:
    • customOptions setting added for the Region dropdown.
    • priorityOptions option added to the CountryDropdown to allow placing items at the top of the country dropdown.
  • 1.4.1 - Sept 9, 2018: bug fix for invalid JSON data source conversion.
  • 1.4.0 - Sept 8, 2018:
    - *Breaking change*: the library is no longer exported in UMD format. Now it's only exported in es6 
(`dist/rcrs.es.js`) and commonJS (`dist/rcrs.js`) format. This library is intended for use in _React_ applications.
- *Breaking change*: no longer available via Bower. I don't recall ANY react component used via Bower, so if I'm
mistaken here, open a github issue to explain your use-case and I can re-add it.  
If you need UMD, check out the [plain vanilla version](https://github.com/country-regions/country-region-selector).
- country-region-data updated to latest version (1.4.4)
- You can now pass arbitrary attributes to the components (e.g. `style={{ color: 'red' }}` and have them output in the 
markup)
- the old gulp build process updated to use rollup
- this component library, the source data set and the plain vanilla JS version are now all grouped under a single github
    organization
  • 1.3.0 - Mar 20, 2018. Bug fix for invalid country, @n-david! onBlur event added.
  • 1.2.3 - Nov 7, 2017. Country data updates. React moved to peer dependency, thanks @iamdey!
  • 1.2.2 - Oct 4, 2017 - Update to pass event on change. Thanks @robertnealan!
  • 1.2.1 - Sept 6, 2017 - IE11 bug fix.
  • 1.2.0 - Aug 7, 2017 - updated country-region-data; dependency updates.
  • 1.1.0 - May 18, 2017 - dependency updates. disabled option added to <CountryDropdown /> and <RegionDropdown />.
  • 1.0.4 - April 12, 2017 - bug fix. Thanks @bebbi and @tchaffee!
  • 1.0.3 - Jan 2, 2016 - updated country-region-data, repo link fix.
  • 1.0.2 - October 16, 2016 - Fix issue where source-data.js in lib had no country data.
  • 1.0.0 - July 1, 2016 - initial version.

Tests

The Jest/Enzyme unit tests are found in the src/tests folder. The repo is hooked up to Travis CI to automatically run the tests for each commit.

Local Dev

This is pretty dated, I'm afraid. But to run this locally, do the following:

  • npm install
  • in one terminal window: npm start
  • in another terminal window, go to the /example subfolder and do the same: npm install, npm start
  • open http://localhost:3000 in your browser.

Thanks!

Big thanks to a whole boatload of people:

  • contributors to this project and the source data.
  • Special thanks to the create-react-library tool which I use here (un-ejected) to rollup this component library. Great stuff.

License

MIT.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

rs
react-selectThe Select Component for React.js
GitHub Stars
24K
Weekly Downloads
4M
User Rating
4.3/ 5
80
Top Feedback
17Great Documentation
14Easy to Use
13Performant
downshift🏎 A set of primitives to build simple, flexible, WAI-ARIA compliant React autocomplete, combobox or select dropdown components.
GitHub Stars
10K
Weekly Downloads
3M
User Rating
4.6/ 5
13
Top Feedback
9Highly Customizable
5Great Documentation
4Easy to Use
react-multi-select-componentLightweight (~5KB gzipped) multiple selection dropdown component
GitHub Stars
206
Weekly Downloads
30K
User Rating
4.1/ 5
7
Top Feedback
3Great Documentation
3Easy to Use
2Performant
mrd
multiselect-react-dropdownReact multiselect dropdown with search and various options
GitHub Stars
131
Weekly Downloads
21K
User Rating
3.8/ 5
9
Top Feedback
3Great Documentation
3Easy to Use
2Slow
rc-tree-selectReact Tree Select
GitHub Stars
228
Weekly Downloads
664K
User Rating
3.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Poor Documentation
@ag-grid-enterprise/rich-selectThe best JavaScript Data Table for building Enterprise Applications. Supports React / Angular / Vue / Plain JavaScript.
GitHub Stars
8K
Weekly Downloads
60K
See 57 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial