A timer component for React that counts down to zero for a specified number of milliseconds.

props

initialTimeRemaining: Number The time remaining for the countdown (in ms).

interval: Number (optional -- default: 1000ms) The time between timer ticks (in ms).

formatFunc(timeRemaining): Function (optional) A function that formats the timeRemaining.

tickCallback(timeRemaining): Function (optional) A function to call each tick.