react-countdown-timer

by uken
1.0.3 (see all)

A timer component for React that counts down to zero for a specified number of milliseconds.

Overview

Downloads/wk

166

GitHub Stars

61

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

react-countdown-timer

props

initialTimeRemaining: Number The time remaining for the countdown (in ms).

interval: Number (optional -- default: 1000ms) The time between timer ticks (in ms).

formatFunc(timeRemaining): Function (optional) A function that formats the timeRemaining.

tickCallback(timeRemaining): Function (optional) A function to call each tick.

completeCallback(): Function (optional) A function to call when the countdown completes.

