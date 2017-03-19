A timer component for React that counts down to zero for a specified number of milliseconds.
props
initialTimeRemaining: Number
The time remaining for the countdown (in ms).
interval: Number (optional -- default: 1000ms)
The time between timer ticks (in ms).
formatFunc(timeRemaining): Function (optional)
A function that formats the timeRemaining.
tickCallback(timeRemaining): Function (optional)
A function to call each tick.
completeCallback(): Function (optional)
A function to call when the countdown completes.