Dead simple yet powerful countdown hook for React. Powered by requestAnimationFrame .

Installation

Using npm:

$ npm install --save react-countdown-hook

Using yarn:

$ yarn add react-countdown-hook

Quick Start

import React from 'react' ; import useCountDown from 'react-countdown-hook' ; const initialTime = 60 * 1000 ; const interval = 1000 ; const render = () => { const [timeLeft, { start, pause, resume, reset }] = useCountDown(initialTime, interval); React.useEffect( () => { start(); }, []); const restart = React.useCallback( () => { const newTime = 42 * 1000 ; start(newTime); }, []); return ( <> < p > Time left: {timeLeft} </ p > < button onClick = {restart} > Restart counter with 42 seconds </ button > </> ); }

Note that this is a very basic usage. Check out more usage examples in playground or in the demo project

Documentation

Parameters

Takes a default countdown time and interval time.

timeToCount { Number } Time in milliseconds that countdown should start with. Defaults to 60000

{ } Time in milliseconds that countdown should start with. interval { Number } Time in milliseconds representing the frequency that countdown should update with. Defaults to 1000

Return value

Returns an array with remaining time and actions object.

timeLeft { Number } Remaining countdown time in milliseconds

{ } Remaining countdown time in milliseconds actions.start { Function } Start or restart a countdown. Takes time in milliseconds to start with.

{ } Start or restart a countdown. Takes time in milliseconds to start with. actions.reset { Function } Resets a countdown to initial state

{ } Resets a countdown to initial state actions.pause { Function } Pauses a countdown

{ } Pauses a countdown actions.resume { Function } Resumes a paused countdown

Contributing

Feel free to submit any issues or pull requests.

License

MIT