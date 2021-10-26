Dead simple yet powerful countdown hook for React. Powered by
requestAnimationFrame.
Using npm:
$ npm install --save react-countdown-hook
Using yarn:
$ yarn add react-countdown-hook
import React from 'react';
import useCountDown from 'react-countdown-hook';
const initialTime = 60 * 1000; // initial time in milliseconds, defaults to 60000
const interval = 1000; // interval to change remaining time amount, defaults to 1000
const render = () => {
const [timeLeft, { start, pause, resume, reset }] = useCountDown(initialTime, interval);
// start the timer during the first render
React.useEffect(() => {
start();
}, []);
const restart = React.useCallback(() => {
// you can start existing timer with an arbitrary value
// if new value is not passed timer will start with initial value
const newTime = 42 * 1000;
start(newTime);
}, []);
return (
<>
<p>Time left: {timeLeft}</p>
<button onClick={restart}>
Restart counter with 42 seconds
</button>
</>
);
}
Note that this is a very basic usage. Check out more usage examples in playground or in the demo project
Takes a default countdown time and interval time.
timeToCount {
Number} Time in milliseconds that countdown should start with. Defaults to
60000
interval {
Number} Time in milliseconds representing the frequency that countdown should update with. Defaults to
1000
Returns an array with remaining time and actions object.
timeLeft {
Number} Remaining countdown time in milliseconds
actions.start {
Function} Start or restart a countdown. Takes time in milliseconds to start with.
actions.reset {
Function} Resets a countdown to initial state
actions.pause {
Function} Pauses a countdown
actions.resume {
Function} Resumes a paused countdown
Feel free to submit any issues or pull requests.
MIT