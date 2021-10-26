openbase logo
react-countdown-hook

by Alex Khismatulin
1.1.1 (see all)

Dead simple yet powerful countdown hook for React.

Overview

Downloads/wk

6.6K

GitHub Stars

31

Maintenance

Last Commit

4mos ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

react-countdown-hook

Dead simple yet powerful countdown hook for React. Powered by requestAnimationFrame.

Installation

Using npm:

$ npm install --save react-countdown-hook

Using yarn:

$ yarn add react-countdown-hook

Quick Start

import React from 'react';
import useCountDown from 'react-countdown-hook';

const initialTime = 60 * 1000; // initial time in milliseconds, defaults to 60000
const interval = 1000; // interval to change remaining time amount, defaults to 1000

const render = () => {
  const [timeLeft, { start, pause, resume, reset }] = useCountDown(initialTime, interval);
  
  // start the timer during the first render
  React.useEffect(() => {
    start();
  }, []);
  
  const restart = React.useCallback(() => {
    // you can start existing timer with an arbitrary value
    // if new value is not passed timer will start with initial value
    const newTime = 42 * 1000;
    start(newTime);
  }, []);
 
  return (
    <>
      <p>Time left: {timeLeft}</p>
 
      <button onClick={restart}>
        Restart counter with 42 seconds
      </button>
    </>
  );
}

Note that this is a very basic usage. Check out more usage examples in playground or in the demo project

Documentation

[timeLeft, actions] = useCountDown(timeToCount, interval)

Parameters

Takes a default countdown time and interval time.

  • timeToCount {Number} Time in milliseconds that countdown should start with. Defaults to 60000
  • interval {Number} Time in milliseconds representing the frequency that countdown should update with. Defaults to 1000

Return value

Returns an array with remaining time and actions object.

  • timeLeft {Number} Remaining countdown time in milliseconds
  • actions.start {Function} Start or restart a countdown. Takes time in milliseconds to start with.
  • actions.reset {Function} Resets a countdown to initial state
  • actions.pause {Function} Pauses a countdown
  • actions.resume {Function} Resumes a paused countdown

Contributing

Feel free to submit any issues or pull requests.

License

MIT

