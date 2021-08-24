A HTML 5 canvas countdown clock as a React component.
pughpugh.github.io/react-countdown-clock
npm install react-countdown-clock
<ReactCountdownClock seconds={60}
color="#000"
alpha={0.9}
size={300}
onComplete={myCallback} />
|prop
|type
|default
|description
|seconds
|integer
|60
|Seconds to countdown
|color
|string
|#000
|Colour of counter
|alpha
|float
|1.0
|Alpha transparency of counter
|size
|integer
|300
|Width & height of canvas element
|weight
|integer
|Weight of circle, in pixels
|fontSize
|integer/string
|auto
|px size of font.
auto for dynamic sizing.
|font
|string
|Arial
|Font of counter
|timeFormat
|string
|seconds
|Counter style;
seconds or
hms
|showMilliseconds
|boolean
|true
|Show milliseconds for last 10 seconds
|onComplete
|func
|Callback when time completes
|paused
|boolean
|false
|Pause countdown of the timer
|pausedText
|string
|Text to display when paused, defaults to the current time
Bugs, features and pull requests always welcome.
github.com/pughpugh/react-countdown-clock/issues
Also, it's always just nice to hear how people are using it. Feel free to get in touch.