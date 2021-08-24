React Countdown Clock

A HTML 5 canvas countdown clock as a React component.

Demo

pughpugh.github.io/react-countdown-clock

Installation

npm install react-countdown-clock

Usage

<ReactCountdownClock seconds={ 60 } color= "#000" alpha={ 0.9 } size={ 300 } onComplete={myCallback} />

Props

prop type default description seconds integer 60 Seconds to countdown color string #000 Colour of counter alpha float 1.0 Alpha transparency of counter size integer 300 Width & height of canvas element weight integer Weight of circle, in pixels fontSize integer/string auto px size of font. auto for dynamic sizing. font string Arial Font of counter timeFormat string seconds Counter style; seconds or hms showMilliseconds boolean true Show milliseconds for last 10 seconds onComplete func Callback when time completes paused boolean false Pause countdown of the timer pausedText string Text to display when paused, defaults to the current time

Bugs & Contributions

Bugs, features and pull requests always welcome.

github.com/pughpugh/react-countdown-clock/issues

Also, it's always just nice to hear how people are using it. Feel free to get in touch.