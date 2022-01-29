React/React Native Countdown Circle Timer

React/React Native countdown timer component in a circle shape with color and progress animation.

Features

⚡ Performance optimized with single requestAnimationFrame loop to animate color and progress

🌈 Transition between colors during the countdown

🏰 Fully customizable content in the center of the circle

🚀 Support iOS and Android

React

yarn add react-countdown- circle -timer

Check out the full documentation for demos and use cases.

React Native

yarn add react-native-countdown- circle -timer