openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
rcc

react-countdown-circle-timer

by Vasil Dimitrov
2.5.4 (see all)

Lightweight React/React Native countdown timer component with color and progress animation based on SVG

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

12.8K

GitHub Stars

395

Maintenance

Last Commit

19d ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

React/React Native Countdown Circle Timer

React/React Native countdown timer component in a circle shape with color and progress animation.

Features

⚡ Performance optimized with single requestAnimationFrame loop to animate color and progress
🌈 Transition between colors during the countdown
🏰 Fully customizable content in the center of the circle
🚀 Support iOS and Android

React

npm npm Codecov npm bundle size

yarn add react-countdown-circle-timer

Check out the full documentation for demos and use cases.

React Native

npm npm Codecov npm bundle size

yarn add react-native-countdown-circle-timer

This component has a peer dependency on react-native-svg. Read the full documentation for the installation guide, as well as demos and use cases.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial