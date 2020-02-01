A customizable countdown component for React.
You can install the module via
npm or
yarn:
npm install react-countdown --save
yarn add react-countdown
As part of a small web app at first, the idea was to separate the countdown component from the main package to combine general aspects of the development with React, testing with Jest and more things that relate to publishing a new Open Source project.
Here are some examples which you can try directly online. You can also clone this repo and explore some more examples in there by running
yarn start within the
examples folder.
A very simple and minimal example of how to set up a countdown that counts down from 10 seconds.
import React from 'react';
import ReactDOM from 'react-dom';
import Countdown from 'react-countdown';
ReactDOM.render(
<Countdown date={Date.now() + 10000} />,
document.getElementById('root')
);
In case you want to change the output of the component or want to signal that the countdown's work is done, you can do this by either using the
onComplete callback, a
custom
renderer, or by specifying a React child within
<Countdown></Countdown>, which will only be shown once the countdown is complete.
import React from 'react';
import ReactDOM from 'react-dom';
import Countdown from 'react-countdown';
// Random component
const Completionist = () => <span>You are good to go!</span>;
ReactDOM.render(
(
<Countdown date={Date.now() + 5000}>
<Completionist />
</Countdown>
),
document.getElementById('root')
);
import React from 'react';
import ReactDOM from 'react-dom';
import Countdown from 'react-countdown';
// Random component
const Completionist = () => <span>You are good to go!</span>;
// Renderer callback with condition
const renderer = ({ hours, minutes, seconds, completed }) => {
if (completed) {
// Render a completed state
return <Completionist />;
} else {
// Render a countdown
return <span>{hours}:{minutes}:{seconds}</span>;
}
};
ReactDOM.render(
<Countdown
date={Date.now() + 5000}
renderer={renderer}
/>,
document.getElementById('root')
);
Here is an example with a countdown of 10 seconds that displays the total time difference in milliseconds. In order to display the milliseconds appropriately, the
intervalDelay value needs to be lower than
1000ms and a
precision of
1 to
3 should be used. Last but not least, a simple
renderer callback needs to be set up.
import React from 'react';
import ReactDOM from 'react-dom';
import Countdown from 'react-countdown';
ReactDOM.render(
<Countdown
date={Date.now() + 10000}
intervalDelay={0}
precision={3}
renderer={props => <div>{props.total}</div>}
/>,
document.getElementById('root')
);
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Description
|date
Date|string|number
|required
Date or timestamp in the future
|key
string|number
undefined
|React
key; can be used to restart the countdown
|daysInHours
boolean
false
|Days are calculated as hours
|zeroPadTime
number
2
|Length of zero-padded output, e.g.:
00:01:02
|zeroPadDays
number
zeroPadTime
|Length of zero-padded days output, e.g.:
01
|controlled
boolean
false
|Hands over the control to its parent(s)
|intervalDelay
number
1000
|Interval delay in milliseconds
|precision
number
0
|The precision on a millisecond basis
|autoStart
boolean
true
|Countdown auto-start option
|overtime
boolean
false
|Counts down to infinity
|children
any
null
|A React child for the countdown's completed state
|renderer
function
undefined
|Custom renderer callback
|now
function
Date.now
|Alternative handler for the current date
|onMount
function
undefined
|Callback when component mounts
|onStart
function
undefined
|Callback when countdown starts
|onPause
function
undefined
|Callback when countdown pauses
|onStop
function
undefined
|Callback when countdown stops
|onTick
function
undefined
|Callback on every interval tick (
controlled =
false)
|onComplete
function
undefined
|Callback when countdown ends
date
The
date prop is the only required one and can be a
Date object,
string, or timestamp in the future. By default, this date is compared with the current date, or a custom handler defined via
now.
Valid values can be (and more):
'2020-02-01T01:02:03' //
Date time string format
1580518923000 // Timestamp in milliseconds
new Date(1580518923000) //
Date object
key
This is one of React's internal component props to help identify elements throughout the reconciliation process. It can be used to restart the countdown by
passing in a new
string or
number value.
Please see official React docs for more information about keys.
daysInHours
Defines whether the time of day should be calculated as hours rather than separated days.
controlled
Can be useful if the countdown's interval and/or date control should be handed over to the parent. In case
controlled is
true, the
provided
date will be treated as the countdown's actual time difference and not be compared to
now anymore.
zeroPadTime
This option defaults to
2 in order to display the common format
00:00:00 instead of
0:0:0. If the value is higher than
2, only the hours part (see
zeroPadDays for days) will be zero-padded while it stays at
2 for minutes as well as seconds. If the value is lower, the output won't be zero-padded like the example before is showing.
zeroPadDays
Defaults to
zeroPadTime. It works the same way as
zeroPadTime does, just for days.
intervalDelay
Since this countdown is based on date comparisons, the default value of
1000 milliseconds is probably enough for most scenarios and doesn't need to be changed.
However, if it needs to be more precise, the
intervalDelay can be set to something lower - down to
0, which would, for example, allow showing the milliseconds in a more fancy way (currently only possible through a custom
renderer).
precision
In certain cases, you might want to base off the calculations on a millisecond basis. The
precision prop, which defaults to
0, can be used to refine this calculation. While the default value simply strips the milliseconds part (e.g.,
10123ms =>
10000ms), a precision of
3 leads to
10123ms.
autoStart
Defines whether the countdown should start automatically or not. Defaults to
true.
overtime
Defines whether the countdown can go into overtime by extending its lifetime past the targeted endpoint. Defaults to
false.
When set to
true, the countdown timer won't stop when hitting 0, but instead becomes negative and continues to run unless paused/stopped. The
onComplete callback would still get triggered when the initial countdown phase completes.
Please note that the
childrenprop will be ignored if
overtimeis
true. Also, when using a custom
renderer, you'll have to check one of the render props, e.g.,
total, or
completed, to render the overtime output.
children
This component also considers the child that may live within the
<Countdown></Countdown> element, which, in case it's available, replaces the countdown's component state once it's complete. Moreover, an additional prop called
countdown is set and contains data similar to what the
renderer callback would receive. Here's an example that showcases its usage.
Please note that the
childrenprop will be ignored if a custom
rendereris defined.
renderer
The component's raw render output is kept very simple.
For more advanced countdown displays, a custom
renderer callback can be defined to return a new React element. It receives the following render props as the first argument.
The render props object consists of the current time delta object, the countdown's
api, the component
props, and last but not least, a
formatted object.
{
total: 0,
days: 0,
hours: 0,
minutes: 0,
seconds: 0,
milliseconds: 0,
completed: true,
api: { ... },
props: { ... },
formatted: { ... }
}
Please note that a defined custom
rendererwill ignore the
childrenprop.
now
If the current date and time (determined via a reference to
Date.now) is not the right thing to compare with for you, a reference to a custom function that returns a similar dynamic value could be provided as an alternative.
onMount
onMount is a callback and triggered when the countdown mounts. It receives a time delta object as the first argument.
onStart
onStart is a callback and triggered whenever the countdown is started (including first-run). It receives a time delta object as the first argument.
onPause
onPause is a callback and triggered every time the countdown is paused. It receives a time delta object as the first argument.
onStop
onStop is a callback and triggered every time the countdown is stopped. It receives a time delta object as the first argument.
onTick
onTick is a callback and triggered every time a new period is started, based on what the
intervalDelay's value is. It only gets triggered when the countdown's
controlled prop is set to
false, meaning that the countdown has full control over its interval. It receives a time delta object as the first argument.
onComplete
onComplete is a callback and triggered whenever the countdown ends. In contrast to
onTick, the
onComplete callback also gets triggered in case
controlled is set to
true. It receives a time delta object as the first argument.
The countdown component exposes a simple API through the
getApi() function that can be accessed via component
ref. It is also part (
api) of the render props passed into
renderer if needed. Here's an example of how to use it.
start()
Starts the countdown in case it is paused/stopped or needed when
autoStart is set to
false.
pause()
Pauses the running countdown. This only works as expected if the
controlled prop is set to
false because
calcTimeDelta calculates an offset time internally.
stop()
Stops the countdown. This only works as expected if the
controlled prop is set to
false because
calcTimeDelta calculates an offset time internally.
isPaused()
Returns a
boolean for whether the countdown has been paused or not.
isStopped()
Returns a
boolean for whether the countdown has been stopped or not.
isCompleted()
Returns a
boolean for whether the countdown has been completed or not.
Please note that this will always return
falseif
overtimeis
true. Nevertheless, an into overtime running countdown's completed state can still be looking at the time delta object's
completedvalue.
This module also exports three simple helper functions, which can be utilized to build your own countdown custom
renderer.
import Countdown, { zeroPad, calcTimeDelta, formatTimeDelta } from 'react-countdown';
zeroPad(value, [length = 2])
The
zeroPad function works similarly to other well-known pad-functions and takes two arguments into account. A
value which can be a
string or
number, as well as a
length parameter that defaults to
2 as you are most likely only going to use this function if you actually want to pad one of your values. Either returns a
number if
length equals
0, or the zero-padded
string.
const renderer = ({ hours, minutes, seconds }) => (
<span>
{zeroPad(hours)}:{zeroPad(minutes)}:{zeroPad(seconds)}
</span>
);
calcTimeDelta(date, [options])
calcTimeDelta calculates the time difference between a given end
date and the current date (
now). It returns, similar to the
renderer callback, a custom object (also referred to as countdown time delta object) with the following time-related data:
{ total, days, hours, minutes, seconds, milliseconds, completed }
The
total value is the absolute time difference in milliseconds, whereas the other time-related values contain their relative portion of the current time difference. The
completed value signalizes whether the countdown reached its initial end or not.
The
calcTimeDelta function accepts two arguments in total; only the first one is required.
date
Date or timestamp representation of the end date. See
date prop for more details.
options The second argument consists of the following optional keys.
now = Date.now
Alternative function for returning the current date, also see
now.
precision = 0
The
precision on a millisecond basis.
controlled = false
Defines whether the calculated value is provided in a
controlled environment as the time difference or not.
offsetTime = 0
Defines the offset time that gets added to the start time; only considered if controlled is false.
overtime = false
Defines whether the time delta can go into
overtime and become negative or not. When set to
true, the
total could become negative, at which point
completed will still be set to
true.
formatTimeDelta(timeDelta, [options])
formatTimeDelta formats a given countdown time delta object. It returns the formatted portion of it, equivalent to:
{
days: '00',
hours: '00',
minutes: '00',
seconds: '00',
}
This function accepts two arguments in total; only the first one is required.
timeDelta
Time delta object, e.g., returned by
calcTimeDelta.
options
The
options object consists of the following three component props and is used to customize the time delta object's formatting:
A common reason for this is that the
date prop gets passed directly into the component without persisting it in any way.
In order to avoid this from happening, it should be stored in a place that persists throughout lifecycle changes, for example, in the component's local
state.
renderer?
The
renderer callback gets called with a time delta object that also consists of a
formatted object which holds these formatted values.
"Warning: Text content did not match..."?
This could have something to do with server-side rendering and that the countdown already runs on the server-side, resulting in a timestamp discrepancy between the client and the server. In this case, it might be worth checking https://reactjs.org/docs/dom-elements.html#suppresshydrationwarning.
Alternatively, you could try to set
autoStart to
false and start the countdown through the API once it's available on the client. Here are some related issues that might help in fixing this problem.
Contributions of any kind are very welcome. Read more in our contributing guide about how to report bugs, create pull requests, and other development-related topics.
MIT
Used this for the countdown of an assignment feature in a project. Working very smoothly and efficiently. If you're looking for a timer related packages, you can go for this package.