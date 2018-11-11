openbase logo
rct

react-count-to

by Michele Bertoli
0.12.0 (see all)

Animated counter component for React.js

Downloads/wk

1.5K

GitHub Stars

62

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

7

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

Build Status

React Count To

Animated counter component for React.js

Installation

$ npm install react-count-to --save

Demo

Live

http://react-count-to.herokuapp.com

Docker (thanks to Cirpo)

  • docker build -t react-count-to .
  • docker run -p 3000:3000 -it react-count-to
  • connect to http://localhost:3000 and enjoy

Usage

import CountTo from 'react-count-to';

<CountTo to={1234} speed={1234} />

or by passing function as a children

import CountTo from 'react-count-to';

const fn = value => <span>{value}</span>;

<CountTo to={1234} speed={1234}>{fn}</CountTo>

Attributes

  • from (optional): Counting from (default: 0).
  • to: Counting to.
  • speed: Duration (in milliseconds).
  • delay (optional): Delay (in milliseconds) between each refresh (default: 100).
  • onComplete (optional): A callback triggered when counting is done.
  • digits (optional): The number of digits to appear after the decimal point (default: 0).
  • className (optional): HTML class attribute for counter element.
  • tagName (optional): Element name that will be displayed (default: 'span').
  • children (optional): Function invoked on every update with value as parameter. Must return valid React element or null.
  • easing (optional): Function returning easing value based on input progress value from 0.0 to 1.0 (default: identity function).

Test

$ npm test

