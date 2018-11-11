React Count To

Animated counter component for React.js

Installation

$ npm install react-count-to --save

Demo

Live

http://react-count-to.herokuapp.com

Docker (thanks to Cirpo)

docker build -t react-count-to .

docker run -p 3000:3000 -it react-count-to

connect to http://localhost:3000 and enjoy

Usage

import CountTo from 'react-count-to' ; < CountTo to = {1234} speed = {1234} />

or by passing function as a children

import CountTo from 'react-count-to' ; const fn = value => < span > {value} </ span > ; < CountTo to = {1234} speed = {1234} > {fn} </ CountTo >

Attributes

from (optional): Counting from (default: 0).

(optional): Counting from (default: 0). to : Counting to.

: Counting to. speed : Duration (in milliseconds).

: Duration (in milliseconds). delay (optional): Delay (in milliseconds) between each refresh (default: 100).

(optional): Delay (in milliseconds) between each refresh (default: 100). onComplete (optional): A callback triggered when counting is done.

(optional): A callback triggered when counting is done. digits (optional): The number of digits to appear after the decimal point (default: 0).

(optional): The number of digits to appear after the decimal point (default: 0). className (optional): HTML class attribute for counter element.

(optional): HTML class attribute for counter element. tagName (optional): Element name that will be displayed (default: 'span').

(optional): Element name that will be displayed (default: 'span'). children (optional): Function invoked on every update with value as parameter. Must return valid React element or null.

(optional): Function invoked on every update with value as parameter. Must return valid React element or null. easing (optional): Function returning easing value based on input progress value from 0.0 to 1.0 (default: identity function).

Test