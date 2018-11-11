React Count To
Animated counter component for React.js
Installation
$ npm install react-count-to --save
Demo
Live
http://react-count-to.herokuapp.com
Docker (thanks to Cirpo)
-
docker build -t react-count-to .
-
docker run -p 3000:3000 -it react-count-to
- connect to http://localhost:3000 and enjoy
Usage
import CountTo from 'react-count-to';
<CountTo to={1234} speed={1234} />
or by passing function as a children
import CountTo from 'react-count-to';
const fn = value => <span>{value}</span>;
<CountTo to={1234} speed={1234}>{fn}</CountTo>
Attributes
- from (optional): Counting from (default: 0).
- to: Counting to.
- speed: Duration (in milliseconds).
- delay (optional): Delay (in milliseconds) between each refresh (default: 100).
- onComplete (optional): A callback triggered when counting is done.
- digits (optional): The number of digits to appear after the decimal point (default: 0).
- className (optional): HTML class attribute for counter element.
- tagName (optional): Element name that will be displayed (default: 'span').
- children (optional): Function invoked on every update with value as parameter. Must return valid React element or null.
- easing (optional): Function returning easing value based on input progress value from 0.0 to 1.0 (default: identity function).
Test
$ npm test