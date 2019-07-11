Easily wrap components using react-cosmos

Supports both Wrapper Components and HOCs (Higher Order Components)

Examples

Wrapper

Using Material-UI

import createWrapperProxy from 'react-cosmos-wrapper-proxy' ; import { MuiThemeProvider, createMuiTheme } from '@material-ui/core/styles' ; import purple from '@material-ui/core/colors/purple' ; const muiProxy = createWrapperProxy({ component : MuiThemeProvider, fixtureKey : 'mui' , defaultEnabled : true , props : { theme : createMuiTheme({ palette : { primary : purple, }, }), someOtherProp : 'hello' , }, }); export default [muiProxy];

export default { component : MyComponent, mui : true , mui : false , };

HOC

Using Redux-Form

import createWrapperProxy from 'react-cosmos-wrapper-proxy' ; import { reduxForm } from 'redux-form' ; const reduxFormProxy = createWrapperProxy({ component : reduxForm, hoc : true , fixtureKey : 'rf' , }); export default [reduxFormProxy];

export default { component : MyComponent, rf : [ { form : 'formName' , }, ], rf : true , };

Contributions are more than welcome! 🍻