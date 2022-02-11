react-cosmos-webpack-commons-chunk-example

React Cosmos

Sandbox for developing and testing UI components in isolation.

Visual TDD. Develop one component at a time. Isolate the UI you're working on and iterate quickly. Reloading your whole app on every change is slowing you down!

Develop one component at a time. Isolate the UI you're working on and iterate quickly. Reloading your whole app on every change is slowing you down! Component library. Bookmark component states, from blank states to edge cases. Your component library keeps you organized and provides a solid foundation of test cases.

Bookmark component states, from blank states to edge cases. Your component library keeps you organized and provides a solid foundation of test cases. Open platform. React Cosmos can be used in powerful ways. Including snapshot and visual regression testing, as well as custom integrations tailored to your needs.

👩‍🚀 Live demo · 📜 Documentation · ❤️ Sponsor

🤔 Why React Cosmos?

5 Reasons to Choose React Cosmos | Medium

Makes developers more productive

Leads to high-quality, reusable UI components

Makes it easy to share component libraries

Helps with automated testing

React Cosmos is

An isolated component environment

Simple, detail-oriented and battle-tested

The result of over 5 years of fine-tuning

React-only

Compatible with other bundlers (aside from webpack)

React Cosmos is not

A style guide generator

A documentation tool

A testing framework

Many other similar tools have emerged since React Cosmos was created. Choose wisely based on your unique needs and personal taste.

A Brief History of React Cosmos

🎞 Credits

Hi there. I'm Ovidiu, the core maintainer of React Cosmos. I spend ridiculous amounts of time perfecting this project because I love building user interfaces and making useful things.

React Cosmos is licensed as MIT and will always be free. If you want to support me, however, become a Sponsor and ensure this journey continues!

Special thanks to

@maxsalven and @xavxyz for the long conversations and recurring support along the years.

@catalinmiron, @flaviusone, @NiGhTTraX, @ovidiubute, @RadValentin, @tkjone, and all the other contributors.

Kreativa Studio for the iconic Cosmonaut illustration.

React Cosmos is still alive because of you!

