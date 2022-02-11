React Cosmos
Sandbox for developing and testing UI components in isolation.
- Visual TDD. Develop one component at a time. Isolate the UI you're
working on and iterate quickly. Reloading your whole app on
every change is slowing you down!
- Component library. Bookmark component states, from blank states to edge
cases. Your component library keeps you organized and provides a solid
foundation of test cases.
- Open platform. React Cosmos can be used in powerful ways. Including
snapshot and visual regression testing, as well as custom integrations
tailored to your needs.
🤔 Why React Cosmos?
5 Reasons to Choose React Cosmos | Medium
React Cosmos
- Makes developers more productive
- Leads to high-quality, reusable UI components
- Makes it easy to share component libraries
- Helps with automated testing
React Cosmos is
- An isolated component environment
- Simple, detail-oriented and battle-tested
- The result of over 5 years of fine-tuning
- React-only
- Compatible with other bundlers (aside from webpack)
React Cosmos is not
Many other similar tools have emerged since React Cosmos was created. Choose wisely based on your unique needs and personal taste.
A Brief History of React Cosmos
🎞 Credits
Hi there. I'm Ovidiu, the core maintainer of React Cosmos. I spend ridiculous amounts of time perfecting this project because I love building user interfaces and making useful things.
React Cosmos is licensed as MIT and will always be free. If you want to support me, however, become a Sponsor and ensure this journey continues!
