react-cosmos-fetch-example

by react-cosmos
2.0.0-beta.21 (see all)

Sandbox for developing and testing UI components in isolation

0

GitHub Stars

7.4K

Maintenance

Last Commit

9d ago

Contributors

98

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Cosmos

React Cosmos

npm version CircleCI Status Twitter Slack PRs Welcome

Sandbox for developing and testing UI components in isolation.

  • Visual TDD. Develop one component at a time. Isolate the UI you're working on and iterate quickly. Reloading your whole app on every change is slowing you down!
  • Component library. Bookmark component states, from blank states to edge cases. Your component library keeps you organized and provides a solid foundation of test cases.
  • Open platform. React Cosmos can be used in powerful ways. Including snapshot and visual regression testing, as well as custom integrations tailored to your needs.

👩‍🚀 Live demo · 📜 Documentation · ❤️ Sponsor

React Cosmos

🤔 Why React Cosmos?

5 Reasons to Choose React Cosmos | Medium

React Cosmos

  • Makes developers more productive
  • Leads to high-quality, reusable UI components
  • Makes it easy to share component libraries
  • Helps with automated testing

React Cosmos is

  • An isolated component environment
  • Simple, detail-oriented and battle-tested
  • The result of over 5 years of fine-tuning
  • React-only
  • Compatible with other bundlers (aside from webpack)

React Cosmos is not

Many other similar tools have emerged since React Cosmos was created. Choose wisely based on your unique needs and personal taste.

A Brief History of React Cosmos

🎞 Credits

Hi there. I'm Ovidiu, the core maintainer of React Cosmos. I spend ridiculous amounts of time perfecting this project because I love building user interfaces and making useful things.

React Cosmos is licensed as MIT and will always be free. If you want to support me, however, become a Sponsor and ensure this journey continues!

Special thanks to

React Cosmos is still alive because of you!

🌤

