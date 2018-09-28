npm install react-coroutine
Coroutines are computer program components that generalize subroutines for nonpreemptive multitasking, by allowing multiple entry points for suspending and resuming execution at certain locations. Coroutines are well-suited for implementing more familiar program components such as cooperative tasks, exceptions, event loop, iterators, infinite lists and pipes.
— Wikipedia
Describe complex async state flows in your React components using only language features like generators, async functions, and async generators.
No API or new abstractions to learn, only JavaScript code as it intended to be.
React Coroutine attempts to use basic and known language features for the sake of solving problems that are usually solved with APIs and new abstractions that require particular knowledge about them or, sometimes, about internal processes.
import React from 'react';
import Coroutine from 'react-coroutine';
async function UserListContainer() {
try {
// Wait for async data and render it in the same way as plain components
let users = await Users.retrieve();
return <UserList users={users} />;
} catch (error) {
// Handle failures in place with just JavaScript tools
return <ErrorMessage error={error} />;
}
}
export default Coroutine.create(UserListContainer);
async function* PokemonInfoPage({ pokemonId, pokemonName }) {
// Use generators to provide multiple render points of your async component
yield <p>Loading {pokemonName} info...</p>;
// Easily import components asynchronously and render them on demand
let { default: PokemonInfo } = await import('./PokemonInfo.react');
let data = await PokemonAPI.retrieve(pokemonId);
return <PokemonInfo data={data} />;
}
export default Coroutine.create(PokemonInfoPage);
function* MovieInfoLoader({ movieId }) {
// Assuming cache.read() return a value from cache or Promise
let movieData = yield movieCache.read(movieId);
return <MovieInfo data={movieData} />;
}
export default Coroutine.create(MovieInfoLoader);
See details page for more.
React Coroutine project is available as the
react-coroutine package on NPM.
Installed package includes precompiled code (ECMAScript 5), ES Modules-friendly
artifact, LICENSE, and the changelog.
Current project has adopted a Code of Conduct which is expected to be adhered by project participants. Please also visit the document website to learn more.
Please read the contributing guide to learn how to propose bug fixes and improvements, and how to build and test your changes.