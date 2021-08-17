Copy to clipboard React component
Based on copy-to-clipboard
Would try to use execCommand with fallback to IE specific clipboardData interface and finally, fallback to simple prompt with proper text content & 'Copy to clipboard: Ctrl+C, Enter'
npm install --save react-copy-to-clipboard
Don't forget to manually install peer dependencies (
react) if you use npm@3.
<script src="https://unpkg.com/react@16.0.0/umd/react.production.min.js"></script>
<script src="https://unpkg.com/react-copy-to-clipboard/build/react-copy-to-clipboard.js"></script>
(Module exposed as `CopyToClipboard`)
http://nkbt.github.io/react-copy-to-clipboard
http://codepen.io/nkbt/pen/eNPoQv
import React from 'react';
import ReactDOM from 'react-dom';
import {CopyToClipboard} from 'react-copy-to-clipboard';
class App extends React.Component {
state = {
value: '',
copied: false,
};
render() {
return (
<div>
<input value={this.state.value}
onChange={({target: {value}}) => this.setState({value, copied: false})} />
<CopyToClipboard text={this.state.value}
onCopy={() => this.setState({copied: true})}>
<span>Copy to clipboard with span</span>
</CopyToClipboard>
<CopyToClipboard text={this.state.value}
onCopy={() => this.setState({copied: true})}>
<button>Copy to clipboard with button</button>
</CopyToClipboard>
{this.state.copied ? <span style={{color: 'red'}}>Copied.</span> : null}
</div>
);
}
}
const appRoot = document.createElement('div');
document.body.appendChild(appRoot);
ReactDOM.render(<App />, appRoot);
text: PropTypes.string.isRequired
Text to be copied to clipboard
onCopy: PropTypes.func
Optional callback, will be called when text is copied
onCopy(text, result)
result (bool): Returns
true if copied successfully, else
false.
options: PropTypes.shape({debug: bool, message: string})
Optional copy-to-clipboard options.
See API docs for details
children: PropTypes.node.isRequired
CopyToClipboard is a simple wrapping component, it does not render any tags, so it requires the only child element to be present, which will be used to capture clicks.
<CopyToClipboard text="Hello!">
<button>Copy to clipboard</button>
</CopyToClipboard>
Currently is being developed and tested with the latest stable
Node 8 on
OSX.
To run example covering all
CopyToClipboard features, use
yarn start, which will compile
example/Example.js
git clone git@github.com:nkbt/react-copy-to-clipboard.git
cd react-copy-to-clipboard
yarn install
yarn start
# then
open http://localhost:8080
# to run ESLint check
yarn lint
# to run tests
yarn test
# to run end-to-end tests
# first, run `selenium/standalone-firefox:3.4.0` docker image
docker run -p 4444:4444 selenium/standalone-firefox:3.4.0
# then run test
yarn e2e
MIT
A very handy component that is very lightweight and easy to implement into projects. I've been using it for a while now and can confirm I haven't run into any issues with it so far! Great component and very useful.
Useful package if you don't want to maintain a copy script yourself. Although, you could probably build the component yourself, since isn't that hard to do. Works as indented, and can only recommend it!
Amazing plugin that saves you much time from implementing copy-to-clipboard functionality and it supports tons of older browsers too. I would've liked it even more though if it was using Hooks API