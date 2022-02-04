A tiny React hook for rendering large datasets like a breeze.
isScrolling indicator to you for UI placeholders or performance optimization.
react.
When rendering a large set of data (e.g. list, table, etc.) in React, we all face performance/memory troubles. There're some great libraries already available but most of them are component-based solutions that provide well-defineded way of using but increase a lot of bundle size. However, a library comes out as a hook-based solution that is flexible and
headless but using and styling it can be verbose (because it's a low-level hook). Furthermore, it lacks many of the useful features.
React Cool Virtual is a tiny React hook that gives you a better DX and modern way for virtualizing a large amount of data without struggle 🤯.
To use React Cool Virtual, you must use
react@16.8.0 or greater which includes hooks.
This package is distributed via npm.
$ yarn add react-cool-virtual
# or
$ npm install --save react-cool-virtual
⚠️ This package using ResizeObserver API under the hook. Most modern browsers support it natively, you can also add polyfill for full browser support.
If you're not using a module bundler or package manager. We also provide a UMD build which is available over the unpkg.com CDN. Simply use a
<script> tag to add it after React CDN links as below:
<script crossorigin src="https://unpkg.com/react/umd/react.production.min.js"></script>
<script crossorigin src="https://unpkg.com/react-dom/umd/react-dom.production.min.js"></script>
<!-- react-cool-virtual comes here -->
<script crossorigin src="https://unpkg.com/react-cool-virtual/dist/index.umd.production.min.js"></script>
Once you've added this you will have access to the
window.ReactCoolVirtual.useVirtual variable.
Here's the basic concept of how it rocks:
import useVirtual from "react-cool-virtual";
const List = () => {
const { outerRef, innerRef, items } = useVirtual({
itemCount: 10000, // Provide the total number for the list items
itemSize: 50, // The size of each item (default = 50)
});
return (
<div
ref={outerRef} // Attach the `outerRef` to the scroll container
style={{ width: "300px", height: "500px", overflow: "auto" }}
>
{/* Attach the `innerRef` to the wrapper of the items */}
<div ref={innerRef}>
{items.map(({ index, size }) => (
// You can set the item's height with the `size` property
<div key={index} style={{ height: `${size}px` }}>
⭐️ {index}
</div>
))}
</div>
</div>
);
};
✨ Pretty easy right? React Cool Virtual is more powerful than you think. Let's explore more use cases through the examples!
This example demonstrates how to create a fixed size row. For column or grid, please refer to CodeSandbox.
import useVirtual from "react-cool-virtual";
const List = () => {
const { outerRef, innerRef, items } = useVirtual({
itemCount: 1000,
});
return (
<div
style={{ width: "300px", height: "300px", overflow: "auto" }}
ref={outerRef}
>
<div ref={innerRef}>
{items.map(({ index, size }) => (
<div key={index} style={{ height: `${size}px` }}>
⭐️ {index}
</div>
))}
</div>
</div>
);
};
This example demonstrates how to create a variable size row. For column or grid, please refer to CodeSandbox.
import useVirtual from "react-cool-virtual";
const List = () => {
const { outerRef, innerRef, items } = useVirtual({
itemCount: 1000,
itemSize: (idx) => (idx % 2 ? 100 : 50),
});
return (
<div
style={{ width: "300px", height: "300px", overflow: "auto" }}
ref={outerRef}
>
<div ref={innerRef}>
{items.map(({ index, size }) => (
<div key={index} style={{ height: `${size}px` }}>
⭐️ {index}
</div>
))}
</div>
</div>
);
};
This example demonstrates how to create a dynamic (unknown) size row. For column or grid, please refer to CodeSandbox.
import useVirtual from "react-cool-virtual";
const List = () => {
const { outerRef, innerRef, items } = useVirtual({
itemCount: 1000,
itemSize: 75, // The unmeasured item sizes will refer to this value (default = 50)
});
return (
<div
style={{ width: "300px", height: "300px", overflow: "auto" }}
ref={outerRef}
>
<div ref={innerRef}>
{items.map(({ index, measureRef }) => (
// Use the `measureRef` to measure the item size
<div key={index} ref={measureRef}>
{/* Some data... */}
</div>
))}
</div>
</div>
);
};
💡 The scrollbar is jumping (or unexpected position)? It's because the total size of the items is gradually corrected along with an item that has been measured. You can tweak the
itemSizeto reduce the phenomenon.
This example demonstrates how to create a real-time resize row (e.g. accordion, collapse, etc.). For column or grid, please refer to CodeSandbox.
import { useState, forwardRef } from "react";
import useVirtual from "react-cool-virtual";
const AccordionItem = forwardRef(({ children, height, ...rest }, ref) => {
const [h, setH] = useState(height);
return (
<div
{...rest}
style={{ height: `${h}px` }}
ref={ref}
onClick={() => setH((prevH) => (prevH === 50 ? 100 : 50))}
>
{children}
</div>
);
});
const List = () => {
const { outerRef, innerRef, items } = useVirtual({
itemCount: 50,
});
return (
<div
style={{ width: "300px", height: "300px", overflow: "auto" }}
ref={outerRef}
>
<div ref={innerRef}>
{items.map(({ index, size, measureRef }) => (
// Use the `measureRef` to measure the item size
<AccordionItem key={index} height={size} ref={measureRef}>
👋🏻 Click Me
</AccordionItem>
))}
</div>
</div>
);
};
This example demonstrates how to create a list with RWD to provide a better UX for the user.
import useVirtual from "react-cool-virtual";
const List = () => {
const { outerRef, innerRef, items } = useVirtual({
itemCount: 1000,
// Use the outer's width (2nd parameter) to adjust the item's size
itemSize: (_, width) => (width > 400 ? 50 : 100),
// The event will be triggered on outer's size changes
onResize: (size) => console.log("Outer's size: ", size),
});
return (
<div
style={{ width: "100%", height: "400px", overflow: "auto" }}
ref={outerRef}
>
<div ref={innerRef}>
{/* We can also access the outer's width here */}
{items.map(({ index, size, width }) => (
<div key={index} style={{ height: `${size}px` }}>
⭐️ {index} ({width})
</div>
))}
</div>
</div>
);
};
💡 If the item size is specified through the function of
itemSize, please ensure there's no the measureRef on the item element. Otherwise, the hook will use the measured (cached) size for the item. When working with RWD, we can only use either of the two.
This example demonstrates how to make sticky headers with React Cool Virtual.
import useVirtual from "react-cool-virtual";
const List = () => {
const { outerRef, innerRef, items } = useVirtual({
itemCount: 1000,
itemSize: 75,
stickyIndices: [0, 10, 20, 30, 40, 50], // The values must be provided in ascending order
});
return (
<div
style={{ width: "300px", height: "300px", overflow: "auto" }}
ref={outerRef}
>
<div ref={innerRef}>
{items.map(({ index, size, isSticky }) => {
let style = { height: `${size}px` };
// Use the `isSticky` property to style the sticky item, that's it ✨
style = isSticky ? { ...style, position: "sticky", top: "0" } : style;
return (
<div key={someData[index].id} style={style}>
{someData[index].content}
</div>
);
})}
</div>
</div>
);
};
💡 The scrollbar disappears when using Chrome in Mac? If you encounter this issue, you can add
will-change:transformto the outer element to workaround this problem.
You can imperatively scroll to offset or items as follows:
const { scrollTo, scrollToItem } = useVirtual();
const scrollToOffset = () => {
// Scrolls to 500px
scrollTo(500, () => {
// 🤙🏼 Do whatever you want through the callback
});
};
const scrollToItem = () => {
// Scrolls to the 500th item
scrollToItem(500, () => {
// 🤙🏼 Do whatever you want through the callback
});
// We can control the alignment of the item with the `align` option
// Acceptable values are: "auto" (default) | "start" | "center" | "end"
// Using "auto" will scroll the item into the view at the start or end, depending on which is closer
scrollToItem({ index: 10, align: "auto" });
};
React Cool Virtual provides the smooth scrolling feature out of the box, all you need to do is turn the
smooth option on.
const { scrollTo, scrollToItem } = useVirtual();
// Smoothly scroll to 500px
const scrollToOffset = () => scrollTo({ offset: 500, smooth: true });
// Smoothly scroll to the 500th item
const scrollToItem = () => scrollToItem({ index: 10, smooth: true });
💡 When working with dynamic size, the scroll position will be automatically corrected along with the items are measured. To optimize it, we can provide an estimated item size to the itemSize option.
The default easing effect is easeInOutSine, and the duration is
100ms <= distance * 0.075 <= 500ms. You can easily customize your own effect as follows:
const { scrollTo } = useVirtual({
// For 500 milliseconds
scrollDuration: 500,
// Or whatever duration you want based on the scroll distance
scrollDuration: (distance) => distance * 0.05,
// Using "easeInOutBack" effect (default = easeInOutSine), see: https://easings.net/#easeInOutSine
scrollEasingFunction: (t) => {
const c1 = 1.70158;
const c2 = c1 * 1.525;
return t < 0.5
? (Math.pow(2 * t, 2) * ((c2 + 1) * 2 * t - c2)) / 2
: (Math.pow(2 * t - 2, 2) * ((c2 + 1) * (t * 2 - 2) + c2) + 2) / 2;
},
});
const scrollToOffset = () => scrollTo({ offset: 500, smooth: true });
💡 For more cool easing effects, please check it out.
It's possible to make a complicated infinite scroll logic simple by just using a hook, no kidding! Let's see how possible 🤔.
import { useState } from "react";
import useVirtual from "react-cool-virtual";
import axios from "axios";
const TOTAL_COMMENTS = 500;
const BATCH_COMMENTS = 5;
const isItemLoadedArr = [];
const loadData = async ({ loadIndex }, setComments) => {
// Set the state of a batch items as `true`
// to avoid the callback from being invoked repeatedly
isItemLoadedArr[loadIndex] = true;
try {
const { data: comments } = await axios(`/comments?postId=${loadIndex + 1}`);
setComments((prevComments) => {
const nextComments = [...prevComments];
comments.forEach((comment) => {
nextComments[comment.id - 1] = comment;
});
return nextComments;
});
} catch (err) {
// If there's an error set the state back to `false`
isItemLoadedArr[loadIndex] = false;
// Then try again
loadData({ loadIndex }, setComments);
}
};
const List = () => {
const [comments, setComments] = useState([]);
const { outerRef, innerRef, items } = useVirtual({
itemCount: TOTAL_COMMENTS,
// Estimated item size (with padding)
itemSize: 122,
// The number of items that you want to load/or pre-load, it will trigger the `loadMore` callback
// when the user scrolls within every items, e.g. 1 - 5, 6 - 10, and so on (default = 15)
loadMoreCount: BATCH_COMMENTS,
// Provide the loaded state of a batch items to the callback for telling the hook
// whether the `loadMore` should be triggered or not
isItemLoaded: (loadIndex) => isItemLoadedArr[loadIndex],
// We can fetch the data through the callback, it's invoked when more items need to be loaded
loadMore: (e) => loadData(e, setComments),
});
return (
<div
style={{ width: "300px", height: "500px", overflow: "auto" }}
ref={outerRef}
>
<div ref={innerRef}>
{items.map(({ index, measureRef }) => (
<div
key={comments[index]?.id || `fb-${index}`}
style={{ padding: "16px", minHeight: "122px" }}
ref={measureRef} // Used to measure the unknown item size
>
{comments[index]?.body || "⏳ Loading..."}
</div>
))}
</div>
</div>
);
};
import { Fragment, useState } from "react";
import useVirtual from "react-cool-virtual";
import axios from "axios";
const TOTAL_COMMENTS = 500;
const BATCH_COMMENTS = 5;
const isItemLoadedArr = [];
// We only have 50 (500 / 5) batches of items, so set the 51th (index = 50) batch as `true`
// to avoid the `loadMore` callback from being invoked, yep it's a trick 😉
isItemLoadedArr[50] = true;
const loadData = async ({ loadIndex }, setComments) => {
isItemLoadedArr[loadIndex] = true;
try {
const { data: comments } = await axios(`/comments?postId=${loadIndex + 1}`);
setComments((prevComments) => [...prevComments, ...comments]);
} catch (err) {
isItemLoadedArr[loadIndex] = false;
loadData({ loadIndex }, setComments);
}
};
const Loading = () => <div>⏳ Loading...</div>;
const List = () => {
const [comments, setComments] = useState([]);
const { outerRef, innerRef, items } = useVirtual({
itemCount: comments.length, // Provide the number of comments
loadMoreCount: BATCH_COMMENTS,
isItemLoaded: (loadIndex) => isItemLoadedArr[loadIndex],
loadMore: (e) => loadData(e, setComments),
});
return (
<div
style={{ width: "300px", height: "500px", overflow: "auto" }}
ref={outerRef}
>
<div ref={innerRef}>
{items.length ? (
items.map(({ index, measureRef }) => {
const showLoading =
index === comments.length - 1 && comments.length < TOTAL_COMMENTS;
return (
<Fragment key={comments[index].id}>
<div ref={measureRef}>{comments[index].body}</div>
{showLoading && <Loading />}
</Fragment>
);
})
) : (
<Loading />
)}
</div>
</div>
);
};
This example demonstrates how to pre-pend items and maintain scroll position for the user.
import { useEffect, useLayoutEffect, useState } from "react";
import useVirtual from "react-cool-virtual";
import axios from "axios";
const TOTAL_COMMENTS = 500;
const BATCH_COMMENTS = 5;
let shouldFetchData = true;
let postId = 100;
const fetchData = async (postId, setComments) => {
try {
const { data: comments } = await axios(`/comments?postId=${postId}`);
// Pre-pend new items
setComments((prevComments) => [...comments, ...prevComments]);
} catch (err) {
// Try again
fetchData(postId, setComments);
}
};
const List = () => {
const [comments, setComments] = useState([]);
const { outerRef, innerRef, items, startItem } = useVirtual({
// Provide the number of comments
itemCount: comments.length,
onScroll: ({ scrollForward, scrollOffset }) => {
// Tweak the threshold of data fetching that you want
if (!scrollForward && scrollOffset < 50 && shouldFetchData) {
fetchData(--postId, setComments);
shouldFetchData = false;
}
},
});
useEffect(() => fetchData(postId, setComments), []);
// Execute the `startItem` through `useLayoutEffect` before the browser to paint
// See https://reactjs.org/docs/hooks-reference.html#uselayouteffect to learn more
useLayoutEffect(() => {
// After the list updated, maintain the previous scroll position for the user
startItem(BATCH_COMMENTS, () => {
// After the scroll position updated, re-allow data fetching
if (comments.length < TOTAL_COMMENTS) shouldFetchData = true;
});
}, [comments.length, startItem]);
return (
<div
style={{ width: "300px", height: "500px", overflow: "auto" }}
ref={outerRef}
>
<div ref={innerRef}>
{items.length ? (
items.map(({ index, measureRef }) => (
// Used to measure the unknown item size
<div key={comments[index].id} ref={measureRef}>
{comments[index].body}
</div>
))
) : (
<div className="item">⏳ Loading...</div>
)}
</div>
</div>
);
};
When working with filtering items, we can reset the scroll position when the
itemCount is changed by enabling the resetScroll option.
import { useState } from "react";
import useVirtual from "react-cool-virtual";
const List = () => {
const [itemCount, setItemCount] = useState(100);
const { outerRef, innerRef, items } = useVirtual({
itemCount,
// Resets the scroll position when the `itemCount` is changed (default = false)
resetScroll: true,
});
return (
<div
style={{ width: "300px", height: "300px", overflow: "auto" }}
ref={outerRef}
>
<div ref={innerRef}>
{items.map(({ index, size }) => (
<div key={index} style={{ height: `${size}px` }}>
⭐️ {index}
</div>
))}
</div>
</div>
);
};
This example demonstrates the scenario of sticking/unsticking the scroll position to the bottom for a chatroom.
import { useState, useEffect } from "react";
import useVirtual from "react-cool-virtual";
import axios from "axios";
const TOTAL_MESSAGES = 200;
let isScrolling = false; // Used to prevent UX conflict
let id = 0;
const loadData = async (id, setMessages) => {
try {
const { data: messages } = await axios(`/messages/${id}`);
setMessages((prevMessages) => [...prevMessages, messages]);
} catch (err) {
loadData(id, setMessages);
}
};
const Chatroom = () => {
const [shouldSticky, setShouldSticky] = useState(true);
const [messages, setMessages] = useState([]);
const { outerRef, innerRef, items, scrollToItem } = useVirtual({
// Provide the number of messages
itemCount: messages.length,
// You can speed up smooth scrolling
scrollDuration: 50,
onScroll: ({ userScroll }) => {
// If the user scrolls and isn't automatically scrolling, cancel stick to bottom
if (userScroll && !isScrolling) setShouldSticky(false);
},
});
useEffect(() => {
// Mock messages service
if (id <= TOTAL_MESSAGES)
setTimeout(
() => loadData(++id, setMessages),
Math.floor(500 + Math.random() * 2000)
);
}, [messages.length]);
useEffect(() => {
// Automatically stick to bottom, using smooth scrolling for better UX
if (shouldSticky) {
isScrolling = true;
scrollToItem({ index: messages.length - 1, smooth: true }, () => {
isScrolling = false;
});
}
}, [messages.length, shouldSticky, scrollToItem]);
return (
<div>
<div
style={{ width: "300px", height: "400px", overflow: "auto" }}
ref={outerRef}
>
<div ref={innerRef}>
{items.map(({ index, measureRef }) => (
// Used to measure the unknown item size
<div key={`${messages[index].id}`} ref={measureRef}>
<div>{messages[index].content}</div>
</div>
))}
</div>
</div>
{!shouldSticky && (
<button onClick={() => setShouldSticky(true)}>Stick to Bottom</button>
)}
</div>
);
};
This example demonstrates how to handle input elements (or form fields) in a virtualized list.
import { useState } from "react";
import useVirtual from "react-cool-virtual";
const defaultValues = new Array(20).fill(false);
const Form = () => {
const [formData, setFormData] = useState({ todo: defaultValues });
const { outerRef, innerRef, items } = useVirtual({
itemCount: defaultValues.length,
});
const handleInputChange = ({ target }, index) => {
// Store the input values in React state
setFormData((prevData) => {
const todo = [...prevData.todo];
todo[index] = target.checked;
return { todo };
});
};
const handleSubmit = (e) => {
e.preventDefault();
alert(JSON.stringify(formData, undefined, 2));
};
return (
<form onSubmit={handleSubmit}>
<div
style={{ width: "300px", height: "300px", overflow: "auto" }}
ref={outerRef}
>
<div ref={innerRef}>
{items.map(({ index, size }) => (
<div key={index} style={{ height: `${size}px` }}>
<input
id={`todo-${index}`}
type="checkbox"
// Populate the corresponding state to the default value
defaultChecked={formData.todo[index]}
onChange={(e) => handleInputChange(e, index)}
/>
<label htmlFor={`todo-${index}`}>{index}. I'd like to...</label>
</div>
))}
</div>
</div>
<input type="submit" />
</form>
);
};
When dealing with forms, we can use React Cool Form to handle the form state and boost performance for use.
import useVirtual from "react-cool-virtual";
import { useForm } from "react-cool-form";
const defaultValues = new Array(20).fill(false);
const Form = () => {
const { outerRef, innerRef, items } = useVirtual({
itemCount: defaultValues.length,
});
const { form } = useForm({
defaultValues: { todo: defaultValues },
removeOnUnmounted: false, // To keep the value of unmounted fields
onSubmit: (formData) => alert(JSON.stringify(formData, undefined, 2)),
});
return (
<form ref={form}>
<div
style={{ width: "300px", height: "300px", overflow: "auto" }}
ref={outerRef}
>
<div ref={innerRef}>
{items.map(({ index, size }) => (
<div key={index} style={{ height: `${size}px` }}>
<input
id={`todo-${index}`}
name={`todo[${index}]`}
type="checkbox"
/>
<label htmlFor={`todo-${index}`}>{index}. I'd like to...</label>
</div>
))}
</div>
</div>
<input type="submit" />
</form>
);
};
React requires keys for array items. I'd recommend using an unique id as the key as possible as we can, especially when working with reordering, filtering, etc. Refer to this article to learn more.
const List = () => {
const { outerRef, innerRef, items } = useVirtual();
return (
<div
ref={outerRef}
style={{ width: "300px", height: "300px", overflow: "auto" }}
>
<div ref={innerRef}>
{items.map(({ index, size }) => (
// Use IDs from your data as keys
<div key={someData[index].id} style={{ height: `${size}px` }}>
{someData[index].content}
</div>
))}
</div>
</div>
);
};
Server-side rendering allows us to provide a fast FP and FCP, it also benefits for SEO. React Cool Virtual supplies you a seamless DX between SSR and CSR.
const List = () => {
const { outerRef, innerRef, items } = useVirtual({
itemCount: 1000,
ssrItemCount: 30, // Renders 0th - 30th items on SSR
// Or
ssrItemCount: [50, 80], // Renders 50th - 80th items on SSR
});
return (
<div
style={{ width: "300px", height: "300px", overflow: "auto" }}
ref={outerRef}
>
<div ref={innerRef}>
{/* The items will be rendered both on SSR and CSR, depending on our settings */}
{items.map(({ index, size }) => (
<div key={someData[index].id} style={{ height: `${size}px` }}>
{someData[index].content}
</div>
))}
</div>
</div>
);
};
💡 Please note, when using the
ssrItemCount, the initial items will be the SSR items but it has no impact to the UX. In addition, you might notice that some styles (i.e. width, start) of the SSR items are
0. It's by design, because there's no way to know the outer's size on SSR. However, you can make up these styles based on the environments if you need.
React Cool Virtual is a custom React hook that supplies you with all the features for building highly performant virtualized datasets easily 🚀. It takes
options parameters and returns useful methods as follows.
const returnValues = useVirtual(options);
An
object with the following options:
number
The total number of items. It can be an arbitrary number if actual number is unknown, see the example to learn more.
number | [number, number]
The number of items that are rendered on server-side, see the example to learn more.
number | (index: number, width: number) => number
The size of an item (default = 50). When working with dynamic size, it will be the default/or estimated size of the unmeasured items.
number use case, please refer to the fixed size example.
index callback use case, please refer to the variable size example.
width callback use case, please refer to the RWD example.
boolean
The layout/orientation of the list (default = false). When
true means left/right scrolling, so the hook will use
width as the item size and use the
left as the start position.
boolean
It's used to tell the hook to reset the scroll position when the itemCount is changed (default = false). It's useful for filtering items.
number
The number of items to render behind and ahead of the visible area (default = 1). That can be used for two reasons:
boolean
To enable/disable the isScrolling indicator of an item (default = false). It's useful for UI placeholders or performance optimization when the list is being scrolled. Please note, using it will result in an additional render after scrolling has stopped.
number[]
An array of indexes to make certain items in the list sticky. See the example to learn more.
[0, 10, 20, 30, ...].
number | (distance: number) => number
The duration of smooth scrolling, the unit is milliseconds (default =
100ms <= distance * 0.075 <= 500ms).
(time: number) => number
A function that allows us to customize the easing effect of smooth scrolling (default = easeInOutSine).
number
How many number of items that you want to load/or pre-load (default = 15), it's used for infinite scroll. A number 15 means the loadMore callback will be invoked when the user scrolls within every 15 items, e.g. 1 - 15, 16 - 30, and so on.
(index: number) => boolean
A callback for us to provide the loaded state of a batch items, it's used for infinite scroll. It tells the hook whether the loadMore should be triggered or not.
(event: Object) => void
A callback for us to fetch (more) data, it's used for infinite scroll. It's invoked when more items need to be loaded, which based on the mechanism of loadMoreCount and isItemLoaded.
const loadMore = ({
startIndex, // (number) The index of the first batch item
stopIndex, // (number) The index of the last batch item
loadIndex, // (number) The index of the current batch items (e.g. 1 - 15 as `0`, 16 - 30 as `1`, and so on)
scrollOffset, // (number) The scroll offset from top/left, depending on the `horizontal` option
userScroll, // (boolean) Tells you the scrolling is through the user or not
}) => {
// Fetch data...
};
const props = useVirtual({ loadMore });
(event: Object) => void
This event will be triggered when scroll position is being changed by the user scrolls or scrollTo/scrollToItem methods.
const onScroll = ({
overscanStartIndex, // (number) The index of the first overscan item
overscanStopIndex, // (number) The index of the last overscan item
visibleStartIndex, // (number) The index of the first visible item
visibleStopIndex, // (number) The index of the last visible item
scrollOffset, // (number) The scroll offset from top/left, depending on the `horizontal` option
scrollForward, // (boolean) The scroll direction of up/down or left/right, depending on the `horizontal` option
userScroll, // (boolean) Tells you the scrolling is through the user or not
}) => {
// Do something...
};
const props = useVirtual({ onScroll });
(event: Object) => void
This event will be triggered when the size of the outer element changes.
const onResize = ({
width, // (number) The content width of the outer element
height, // (number) The content height of the outer element
}) => {
// Do something...
};
const props = useVirtual({ onResize });
An
object with the following properties:
React.useRef<HTMLElement>
A ref to attach to the outer element. We must apply it for using this hook.
React.useRef<HTMLElement>
A ref to attach to the inner element. We must apply it for using this hook.
Object[]
The virtualized items for rendering rows/columns. Each item is an
object that contains the following properties:
|Name
|Type
|Description
|index
|number
|The index of the item.
|size
|number
|The fixed/variable/measured size of the item.
|width
|number
|The current content width of the outer element. It's useful for a RWD row/column.
|start
|number
|The starting position of the item. We might only need this when working with grids.
|isScrolling
|true | undefined
|An indicator to show a placeholder or optimize performance for the item.
|isSticky
|true | undefined
|An indicator to make certain items become sticky in the list.
|measureRef
|Function
|It's used to measure an item with dynamic or real-time heights/widths.
(offsetOrOptions: number | Object, callback?: () => void) => void
This method allows us to scroll to the specified offset from top/left, depending on the horizontal option.
// Basic usage
scrollTo(500);
// Using options
scrollTo({
offset: 500,
smooth: true, // Enable/disable smooth scrolling (default = false)
});
💡 It's possible to customize the easing effect of the smoothly scrolling, see the example to learn more.
(indexOrOptions: number | Object, callback?: () => void) => void
This method allows us to scroll to the specified item.
// Basic usage
scrollToItem(10);
// Using options
scrollTo({
index: 10,
// Control the alignment of the item, acceptable values are: "auto" (default) | "start" | "center" | "end"
// Using "auto" will scroll the item into the view at the start or end, depending on which is closer
align: "auto",
// Enable/disable smooth scrolling (default = false)
smooth: true,
});
💡 It's possible to customize the easing effect of the smoothly scrolling, see the example to learn more.
(index: number, callback?: () => void) => void
This method is used to work with pre-pending items. It allows us to main the previous scroll position for the user.
Items are re-rendered whenever the user scrolls. If your item is a heavy data component, there're two strategies for performance optimization.
When working with non-dynamic size, we can extract the item to it's own component and wrap it with
React.memo. It shallowly compares the current props and the next props to avoid unnecessary re-renders.
import { memo } from "react";
import useVirtual from "react-cool-virtual";
const MemoizedItem = memo(({ height, ...rest }) => {
// A lot of heavy computing here... 🤪
return (
<div {...rest} style={{ height: `${height}px` }}>
🐳 Am I heavy?
</div>
);
});
const List = () => {
const { outerRef, innerRef, items } = useVirtual({
itemCount: 1000,
itemSize: 75,
});
return (
<div
style={{ width: "300px", height: "300px", overflow: "auto" }}
ref={outerRef}
>
<div ref={innerRef}>
{items.map(({ index, size }) => (
<MemoizedItem key={index} height={size} />
))}
</div>
</div>
);
};
isScrolling Indicator
If the above solution can't meet your case or you're working with dynamic size. React Cool Virtual supplies you an
isScrolling indicator that allows you to replace the heavy component with a light one while the user is scrolling.
import { forwardRef } from "react";
import useVirtual from "react-cool-virtual";
const HeavyItem = forwardRef((props, ref) => {
// A lot of heavy computing here... 🤪
return (
<div {...props} ref={ref}>
🐳 Am I heavy?
</div>
);
});
const LightItem = (props) => <div {...props}>🦐 I believe I can fly...</div>;
const List = () => {
const { outerRef, innerRef, items } = useVirtual({
itemCount: 1000,
useIsScrolling: true, // Just use it (default = false)
// Or
useIsScrolling: (speed) => speed > 50, // Use it based on the scroll speed (more user friendly)
});
return (
<div
style={{ width: "300px", height: "300px", overflow: "auto" }}
ref={outerRef}
>
<div ref={innerRef}>
{items.map(({ index, isScrolling, measureRef }) =>
isScrolling ? (
<LightItem key={index} />
) : (
<HeavyItem key={index} ref={measureRef} />
)
)}
</div>
</div>
);
};
💡 Well... the
isScrollingcan also be used in many other ways, please use your imagination 🤗.
ref?
You can share a
ref as follows, here we take the
outerRef as the example:
import { useRef } from "react";
import useVirtual from "react-cool-virtual";
const App = () => {
const ref = useRef();
const { outerRef } = useVirtual();
return (
<div
ref={(el) => {
outerRef.current = el; // Set the element to the `outerRef`
ref.current = el; // Share the element for other purposes
}}
/>
);
};
React Cool Virtual is designed to simplify the styling and keep all the items in the document flow for rows/columns. However, when working with grids, we need to layout the items in two-dimensional. For that reason, we also provide the start property for you to achieve it.
import { Fragment } from "react";
import useVirtual from "react-cool-virtual";
const Grid = () => {
const row = useVirtual({
itemCount: 1000,
});
const col = useVirtual({
horizontal: true,
itemCount: 1000,
itemSize: 100,
});
return (
<div
style={{ width: "400px", height: "400px", overflow: "auto" }}
ref={(el) => {
row.outerRef.current = el;
col.outerRef.current = el;
}}
>
<div
style={{ position: "relative" }}
ref={(el) => {
row.innerRef.current = el;
col.innerRef.current = el;
}}
>
{row.items.map((rowItem) => (
<Fragment key={rowItem.index}>
{col.items.map((colItem) => (
<div
key={colItem.index}
style={{
position: "absolute",
height: `${rowItem.size}px`,
width: `${colItem.size}px`,
// The `start` property can be used for positioning the items
transform: `translateX(${colItem.start}px) translateY(${rowItem.start}px)`,
}}
>
⭐️ {rowItem.index}, {colItem.index}
</div>
))}
</Fragment>
))}
</div>
</div>
);
};
React Cool Virtual is built with TypeScript, you can tell the hook what type of your outer and inner elements are as follows.
If the outer element and inner element are the different types:
const App = () => {
// 1st is the `outerRef`, 2nd is the `innerRef`
const { outerRef, innerRef } = useVirtual<HTMLDivElement, HTMLUListElement>();
return (
<div ref={outerRef}>
<ul ref={innerRef}>{/* Rendering items... */}</ul>
</div>
);
};
If the outer element and inner element are the same types:
const App = () => {
// By default, the `innerRef` will refer to the type of the `outerRef`
const { outerRef, innerRef } = useVirtual<HTMLDivElement>();
return (
<div ref={outerRef}>
<div ref={innerRef}>{/* Rendering items... */}</div>
</div>
);
};
💡 For more available types, please check it out.
ResizeObserver has good support amongst browsers, but it's not universal. You'll need to use polyfill for browsers that don't support it. Polyfills is something you should do consciously at the application level. Therefore React Cool Virtual doesn't include it.
We recommend using @juggle/resize-observer:
$ yarn add @juggle/resize-observer
# or
$ npm install --save @juggle/resize-observer
Then pollute the
window object:
import { ResizeObserver } from "@juggle/resize-observer";
if (!("ResizeObserver" in window)) window.ResizeObserver = ResizeObserver;
You could use dynamic imports to only load the file when the polyfill is required:
(async () => {
if (!("ResizeObserver" in window)) {
const module = await import("@juggle/resize-observer");
window.ResizeObserver = module.ResizeObserver;
}
})();
💡 If you have written any blog post or article about React Cool Virtual, please open a PR to add it here.
Thanks goes to these wonderful people (emoji key):
|
Welly
🤔 💻 📖 🚇 🚧
|
Nikita Pilgrim
💻
|
Jie Peng
📖
|
Alex Lyakhnitskiy
💻
This project follows the all-contributors specification. Contributions of any kind welcome!