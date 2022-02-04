This is a React hook to trigger callback when user clicks outside of the target component(s) area. It's a useful logic for UI interaction design (IxD) like dismiss a dropdown menu, modal or tooltip etc. You can check the features section to learn more.
⚡️ Live demo: https://react-cool-onclickoutside.netlify.app
❤️ it? ⭐️ it on GitHub or Tweet about it.
refs for some reasons.
react.
To use
react-cool-onclickoutside, you must use
react@16.8.0 or greater which includes hooks.
This package is distributed via npm.
$ yarn add react-cool-onclickoutside
# or
$ npm install --save react-cool-onclickoutside
Common use case.
import { useState } from "react";
import useOnclickOutside from "react-cool-onclickoutside";
const Dropdown = () => {
const [openMenu, setOpenMenu] = useState(false);
const ref = useOnclickOutside(() => {
setOpenMenu(false);
});
const handleClickBtn = () => {
setOpenMenu(!openMenu);
};
return (
<div>
<button onClick={handleClickBtn}>Button</button>
{openMenu && <div ref={ref}>Menu</div>}
</div>
);
};
Support multiple refs. Callback only be triggered when user clicks outside of the registered components.
import { useState } from "react";
import useOnclickOutside from "react-cool-onclickoutside";
const App = () => {
const [showTips, setShowTips] = useState(true);
const ref = useOnclickOutside(() => {
setShowTips(false);
});
return (
<div>
{showTips && (
<>
<div ref={ref}>Tooltip 1</div>
<div ref={ref}>Tooltip 2</div>
</>
)}
</div>
);
};
You can tell
react-cool-onclickoutside to ignore certain elements during the event loop by the
ignore-onclickoutside CSS class name. If you want explicit control over the class name, use the
ignoreClass option.
import { useState } from "react";
import useOnclickOutside from "react-cool-onclickoutside";
// Use the default CSS class name
const App = () => {
const ref = useOnclickOutside(() => {
// Do something...
});
return (
<div>
<div ref={ref}>I'm a 🍕</div>
<div>Click me will trigger the event's callback</div>
<div className="ignore-onclickoutside">
Click me won't trigger the event's callback
</div>
</div>
);
};
// Use your own CSS class name
const App = () => {
const ref = useOnclickOutside(
() => {
// Do something...
},
{
ignoreClass: "my-ignore-class", // Or ["class-1", "class-2"]
}
);
return (
<div>
<div ref={ref}>I'm a 🍕</div>
<div>Click me will trigger the event's callback</div>
<div className="my-ignore-class">
Click me won't trigger the event's callback
</div>
</div>
);
};
In case you want to disable the event listener for performance reasons or fulfill some use cases. We provide the
disabled option for you. Once you set it to
true, the callback won’t be triggered.
import { useState } from "react";
import useOnclickOutside from "react-cool-onclickoutside";
const App = () => {
const [disabled, setDisabled] = useState(false);
const ref = useOnclickOutside(
() => {
// Do something...
},
{ disabled }
);
const handleBtnClick = () => {
setDisabled(true);
};
return (
<div>
<button onClick={handleBtnClick}>
Stop listening for outside clicks
</button>
<div ref={ref}>I'm a 🍎</div>
</div>
);
};
ref
In case of you had a ref already or you want to share a ref for other purposes. You can pass in the ref instead of using the one provided by this hook.
const ref = useRef();
useOnclickOutside(
() => {
// Do something...
},
{ refs: [ref] }
);
Clicks on an
<iframe> element won't trigger
document.documentElement listeners, because it's literally different page with different security domain. However, when clicking on an iframe moves
focus to its content's window that triggers the main window.blur event.
react-cool-onclickoutside in conjunction the
blur event with document.activeElement to detect if an iframe is clicked, and execute the provided callback.
The above-mentioned workaround has its caveats:
For our convenience, this feature is enabled by default. You can optionally disable it by setting the
detectIFrame to
false if you find it conflicting with your use-case.
const ref = useOnclickOutside(callback: (event: Event) => void, options?: object);
You must register the
ref and pass the
callback to use this hook. Moreover you can access the
event object via the callback's parameter, default will be MouseEvent or TouchEvent.
const callback = (event) => {
console.log("Event: ", event);
};
The
options object contains the following keys.
|Key
|Type
|Default
|Description
refs
|Array
|For some reasons, you can pass in your own
ref(s) instead of using the built-in.
disabled
|boolean
false
|Enable/disable the event listener.
eventTypes
|Array
['mousedown', 'touchstart']
|Which events to listen for.
excludeScrollbar
|boolean
false
|Whether or not to listen (ignore) to browser scrollbar clicks.
ignoreClass
|string | string[]
ignore-onclickoutside
|To ignore certain elements during the event loop by the CSS class name that you defined.
detectIFrame
|boolean
true
|To disable the feature of detecting iframe clicks.
💡 If you have written any blog post or article about
react-cool-onclickoutside, please open a PR to add it here.
Thanks goes to these wonderful people (emoji key):
|
Welly
💻 📖 🚧
|
DmitryScaletta
🐛
|
vardani
🐛
|
Alexey Cherepanov
💻
This project follows the all-contributors specification. Contributions of any kind welcome!