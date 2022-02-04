REACT COOL ONCLICKOUTSIDE

This is a React hook to trigger callback when user clicks outside of the target component(s) area. It's a useful logic for UI interaction design (IxD) like dismiss a dropdown menu, modal or tooltip etc. You can check the features section to learn more.

⚡️ Live demo: https://react-cool-onclickoutside.netlify.app

Features

Requirement

To use react-cool-onclickoutside , you must use react@16.8.0 or greater which includes hooks.

Installation

This package is distributed via npm.

$ yarn add react-cool-onclickoutside $ npm install --save react-cool-onclickoutside

Usage

Common use case.

import { useState } from "react" ; import useOnclickOutside from "react-cool-onclickoutside" ; const Dropdown = () => { const [openMenu, setOpenMenu] = useState( false ); const ref = useOnclickOutside( () => { setOpenMenu( false ); }); const handleClickBtn = () => { setOpenMenu(!openMenu); }; return ( < div > < button onClick = {handleClickBtn} > Button </ button > {openMenu && < div ref = {ref} > Menu </ div > } </ div > ); };

Support multiple refs. Callback only be triggered when user clicks outside of the registered components.

import { useState } from "react" ; import useOnclickOutside from "react-cool-onclickoutside" ; const App = () => { const [showTips, setShowTips] = useState( true ); const ref = useOnclickOutside( () => { setShowTips( false ); }); return ( < div > {showTips && ( <> < div ref = {ref} > Tooltip 1 </ div > < div ref = {ref} > Tooltip 2 </ div > </> )} </ div > ); };

Ignore Elements by CSS Class Name

You can tell react-cool-onclickoutside to ignore certain elements during the event loop by the ignore-onclickoutside CSS class name. If you want explicit control over the class name, use the ignoreClass option.

import { useState } from "react" ; import useOnclickOutside from "react-cool-onclickoutside" ; const App = () => { const ref = useOnclickOutside( () => { }); return ( < div > < div ref = {ref} > I'm a 🍕 </ div > < div > Click me will trigger the event's callback </ div > < div className = "ignore-onclickoutside" > Click me won't trigger the event's callback </ div > </ div > ); }; const App = () => { const ref = useOnclickOutside( () => { }, { ignoreClass : "my-ignore-class" , } ); return ( < div > < div ref = {ref} > I'm a 🍕 </ div > < div > Click me will trigger the event's callback </ div > < div className = "my-ignore-class" > Click me won't trigger the event's callback </ div > </ div > ); };

Disabling the Event Listener

In case you want to disable the event listener for performance reasons or fulfill some use cases. We provide the disabled option for you. Once you set it to true , the callback won’t be triggered.

import { useState } from "react" ; import useOnclickOutside from "react-cool-onclickoutside" ; const App = () => { const [disabled, setDisabled] = useState( false ); const ref = useOnclickOutside( () => { }, { disabled } ); const handleBtnClick = () => { setDisabled( true ); }; return ( < div > < button onClick = {handleBtnClick} > Stop listening for outside clicks </ button > < div ref = {ref} > I'm a 🍎 </ div > </ div > ); };

Use Your Own ref

In case of you had a ref already or you want to share a ref for other purposes. You can pass in the ref instead of using the one provided by this hook.

const ref = useRef(); useOnclickOutside( () => { }, { refs : [ref] } );

Detecting Iframe Clicks

Clicks on an <iframe> element won't trigger document.documentElement listeners, because it's literally different page with different security domain. However, when clicking on an iframe moves focus to its content's window that triggers the main window.blur event. react-cool-onclickoutside in conjunction the blur event with document.activeElement to detect if an iframe is clicked, and execute the provided callback.

The above-mentioned workaround has its caveats:

Clicks on an iframe will only trigger the provided callback once. Subsequent clicks on iframe will not trigger the callback until focus has been moved back to main window.

Move focus to iframe via keyboard navigation also triggers the provided callback.

For our convenience, this feature is enabled by default. You can optionally disable it by setting the detectIFrame to false if you find it conflicting with your use-case.

API

const ref = useOnclickOutside(callback: ( event: Event ) => void , options?: object);

You must register the ref and pass the callback to use this hook. Moreover you can access the event object via the callback's parameter, default will be MouseEvent or TouchEvent.

const callback = ( event ) => { console .log( "Event: " , event); };

The options object contains the following keys.

Key Type Default Description refs Array For some reasons, you can pass in your own ref(s) instead of using the built-in. disabled boolean false Enable/disable the event listener. eventTypes Array ['mousedown', 'touchstart'] Which events to listen for. excludeScrollbar boolean false Whether or not to listen (ignore) to browser scrollbar clicks. ignoreClass string | string[] ignore-onclickoutside To ignore certain elements during the event loop by the CSS class name that you defined. detectIFrame boolean true To disable the feature of detecting iframe clicks.

Articles / Blog Posts

Featured on React Status #172.

