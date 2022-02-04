React hooks for forms state and validation, less code more performant.
To use React Cool Form, you must use
react@16.8.0 or greater which includes hooks. This package is distributed via npm.
$ yarn add react-cool-form
# or
$ npm install --save react-cool-form
Here's the basic concept of how it rocks:
import { useForm } from "react-cool-form";
const Field = ({ label, id, error, ...rest }) => (
<div>
<label htmlFor={id}>{label}</label>
<input id={id} {...rest} />
{error && <p>{error}</p>}
</div>
);
const App = () => {
const { form, use } = useForm({
// (Strongly advise) Provide the default values
defaultValues: { username: "", email: "", password: "" },
// The event only triggered when the form is valid
onSubmit: (values) => console.log("onSubmit: ", values),
});
// We can enable the "errorWithTouched" option to filter the error of an un-blurred field
// Which helps the user focus on typing without being annoyed by the error message
const errors = use("errors", { errorWithTouched: true }); // Default is "false"
return (
<form ref={form} noValidate>
<Field
label="Username"
id="username"
name="username"
// Support built-in validation
required
error={errors.username}
/>
<Field
label="Email"
id="email"
name="email"
type="email"
required
error={errors.email}
/>
<Field
label="Password"
id="password"
name="password"
type="password"
required
minLength={8}
error={errors.password}
/>
<input type="submit" />
</form>
);
};
