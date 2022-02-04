openbase logo
rcf

react-cool-form

by Welly
0.4.1 (see all)

😎 📋 React hooks for forms state and validation, less code more performant.

Downloads/wk

270

GitHub Stars

223

Maintenance

Last Commit

16d ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Readme



React Cool Form

React hooks for forms state and validation, less code more performant.

Features

Docs

See the documentation at react-cool-form.netlify.app for more information about using React Cool Form!

Frequently viewed docs:

Quick Start

To use React Cool Form, you must use react@16.8.0 or greater which includes hooks. This package is distributed via npm.

$ yarn add react-cool-form
# or
$ npm install --save react-cool-form

Here's the basic concept of how it rocks:

Edit RCF - Quick start

import { useForm } from "react-cool-form";

const Field = ({ label, id, error, ...rest }) => (
  <div>
    <label htmlFor={id}>{label}</label>
    <input id={id} {...rest} />
    {error && <p>{error}</p>}
  </div>
);

const App = () => {
  const { form, use } = useForm({
    // (Strongly advise) Provide the default values
    defaultValues: { username: "", email: "", password: "" },
    // The event only triggered when the form is valid
    onSubmit: (values) => console.log("onSubmit: ", values),
  });
  // We can enable the "errorWithTouched" option to filter the error of an un-blurred field
  // Which helps the user focus on typing without being annoyed by the error message
  const errors = use("errors", { errorWithTouched: true }); // Default is "false"

  return (
    <form ref={form} noValidate>
      <Field
        label="Username"
        id="username"
        name="username"
        // Support built-in validation
        required
        error={errors.username}
      />
      <Field
        label="Email"
        id="email"
        name="email"
        type="email"
        required
        error={errors.email}
      />
      <Field
        label="Password"
        id="password"
        name="password"
        type="password"
        required
        minLength={8}
        error={errors.password}
      />
      <input type="submit" />
    </form>
  );
};

✨ Pretty easy right? React Cool Form is more powerful than you think. Let's explore it now!

Articles / Blog Posts

💡 If you have written any blog post or article about React Cool Form, please open a PR to add it here.

Contributors ✨

Thanks goes to these wonderful people (emoji key):


Welly
🤔 💻 📖 🚇 🚧
Chris
🐛

This project follows the all-contributors specification. Contributions of any kind welcome!

