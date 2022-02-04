





React hooks for forms state and validation, less code more performant.

Features

See the documentation at react-cool-form.netlify.app for more information about using React Cool Form!

Frequently viewed docs:

Quick Start

To use React Cool Form, you must use react@16.8.0 or greater which includes hooks. This package is distributed via npm.

$ yarn add react-cool-form $ npm install --save react-cool-form

Here's the basic concept of how it rocks:

import { useForm } from "react-cool-form" ; const Field = ( { label, id, error, ...rest } ) => ( <div> <label htmlFor={id}>{label}</label> <input id={id} {...rest} /> {error && <p>{error}</p>} </div> ); const App = () => { const { form, use } = useForm({ // (Strongly advise) Provide the default values defaultValues: { username: "", email: "", password: "" }, // The event only triggered when the form is valid onSubmit: (values) => console.log("onSubmit: ", values), }); // We can enable the "errorWithTouched" option to filter the error of an un-blurred field // Which helps the user focus on typing without being annoyed by the error message const errors = use("errors", { errorWithTouched: true }); // Default is "false" return ( <form ref={form} noValidate> <Field label="Username" id="username" name="username" // Support built-in validation required error={errors.username} /> <Field label="Email" id="email" name="email" type="email" required error={errors.email} /> <Field label="Password" id="password" name="password" type="password" required minLength={8} error={errors.password} /> <input type="submit" /> </form> ); };

✨ Pretty easy right? React Cool Form is more powerful than you think. Let's explore it now!

