A React hook that measure an element's size and handle responsive components with highly-performant way, using ResizeObserver. Try it you will 👍🏻 it!
react.
To use
react-cool-dimensions, you must use
react@16.8.0 or greater which includes hooks.
This package is distributed via npm.
$ yarn add react-cool-dimensions
# or
$ npm install --save react-cool-dimensions
react-cool-dimensions has a flexible API design, it can cover simple to complex use cases for you. Here are some examples to show you how does it work.
⚠️ Most modern browsers support ResizeObserver natively. You can also use polyfill for full browser support.
To report the size of an element by the
width and
height states.
import useDimensions from "react-cool-dimensions";
const App = () => {
const { observe, unobserve, width, height, entry } = useDimensions({
onResize: ({ observe, unobserve, width, height, entry }) => {
// Triggered whenever the size of the target is changed...
unobserve(); // To stop observing the current target element
observe(); // To re-start observing the current target element
},
});
return (
<div ref={observe}>
Hi! My width is {width}px and height is {height}px
</div>
);
};
💡 You don't have to call
unobservewhen the component is unmounted, this hook will handle it for you.
We have media queries but those are based on the browser viewport not individual elements. In some cases, we'd like to style components based on the width of a containing element rather than the browser viewport. To meet this demand there's a proposal for container queries, but it still doesn't exist today...
No worries,
react-cool-dimensions provides an alternative solution for us! We can activate the responsive mode by the
breakpoints option. It's a width-based solution, once it's activated we can easily apply different styles to a component according to the
currentBreakpoint state. The overall concept as below.
If you wish to update the state on the breakpoints changed, you can set the
updateOnBreakpointChange option to
true.
import useDimensions from "react-cool-dimensions";
const Card = () => {
const { observe, currentBreakpoint } = useDimensions({
// The "currentBreakpoint" will be the object key based on the target's width
// for instance, 0px - 319px (currentBreakpoint = XS), 320px - 479px (currentBreakpoint = SM) and so on
breakpoints: { XS: 0, SM: 320, MD: 480, LG: 640 },
// Will only update the state on breakpoint changed, default is false
updateOnBreakpointChange: true,
onResize: ({ currentBreakpoint }) => {
// Now the event callback will be triggered when breakpoint is changed
// we can also access the "currentBreakpoint" here
},
});
return (
<div class={`card ${currentBreakpoint}`} ref={observe}>
<div class="card-header">I'm 😎</div>
<div class="card-body">I'm 👕</div>
<div class="card-footer">I'm 👟</div>
</div>
);
};
Note: If the
breakpointsoption isn't set or there's no the defined breakpoint (object key) for a range of width. The
currentBreakpointwill be empty string.
You can use the
shouldUpdate option to conditionally update the state to reduce unnecessary re-renders as below.
const returnObj = useDimensions({
shouldUpdate: ({ currentBreakpoint, width, height, entry }) => {
// Will only update the state when the target element's width greater than 300px
return state.width > 300;
},
});
Note: When
updateOnBreakpointChangeand
shouldUpdateare used at the same time,
shouldUpdatehas a higher priority.
By default, the hook reports the
width and
height based on the content rectangle of the target element. We can include the padding and border for measuring by the
useBorderBoxSize option. Please note, the
width and
height states are rely on the ResizeObserverEntry.borderBoxSize but it hasn't widely implemented by browsers therefore we need to use polyfill for this feature.
import useDimensions from "react-cool-dimensions";
import { ResizeObserver } from "@juggle/resize-observer";
const App = () => {
const { observe, width, height } = useDimensions({
useBorderBoxSize: true, // Tell the hook to measure based on the border-box size, default is false
polyfill: ResizeObserver, // Use polyfill to make this feature works on more browsers
});
return (
<div
style={{
width: "100px",
height: "100px",
padding: "10px",
border: "5px solid grey",
}}
ref={observe}
>
{/* Now the width and height will be: 100px + 10px + 5px = 115px */}
Hi! My width is {width}px and height is {height}px
</div>
);
};
ref?
You can share a
ref as follows:
import { useRef } from "react";
import useDimensions from "react-cool-dimensions";
const App = () => {
const ref = useRef();
const { observe } = useDimensions();
return (
<div
ref={(el) => {
observe(el); // Set the target element for measuring
ref.current = el; // Share the element for other purposes
}}
/>
);
};
The
onResize event will be triggered whenever the size of the target element is changed. We can reduce the frequency of the event callback by activating the responsive mode or implementing our own throttled/debounced function as below. Note that in order to throttle/debounce the function correctly, it will need to be memorized else it will be recreated on every render call.
import { useMemo } from 'react';
import _ from "lodash";
const returnObj = useDimensions({
onResize: useMemo(
() =>
_.throttle(() => {
// Triggered once per every 500 milliseconds
}, 500),
[]
),
});
This hook supports TypeScript, you can tell the hook what type of element you are going to observe through the generic type:
const App = () => {
const { observe } = useDimensions<HTMLDivElement>();
return <div ref={observe} />;
};
💡 For more available types, please check it out.
const returnObj = useDimensions(options?: object);
It's returned with the following properties.
|Key
|Type
|Default
|Description
observe
|function
|To set a target element for measuring or re-start observing the current target element.
unobserve
|function
|To stop observing the current target element.
width
|number
|The width of the target element in pixel.
height
|number
|The height of the target element in pixel.
currentBreakpoint
|string
|Indicates the current breakpoint of the responsive components.
entry
|object
|The ResizeObserverEntry of the target element.
The
options provides the following configurations and event callback for you.
|Key
|Type
|Default
|Description
breakpoints
|object
|Activates the responsive mode for responsive components or performance optimization.
updateOnBreakpointChange
|boolean
false
|Tells the hook to update the state on breakpoint changed.
useBorderBoxSize
|boolean
false
|Tells the hook to measure the target element based on the border-box size.
shouldUpdate
|function
|Tells the hook to conditionally update the state.
onResize
|function
|It's invoked whenever the size of the target element is changed. But in responsive mode, it's invoked based on the changing of the breakpoint rather than the size.
polyfill
|ResizeObserver
|It's used for injecting a polyfill.
ResizeObserver has good support amongst browsers, but it's not universal. You'll need to use polyfill for browsers that don't support it. Polyfills is something you should do consciously at the application level. Therefore
react-cool-dimensions doesn't include it.
We recommend using @juggle/resize-observer:
$ yarn add @juggle/resize-observer
# or
$ npm install --save @juggle/resize-observer
Then inject it by the
polyfill option:
import { ResizeObserver } from "@juggle/resize-observer";
const { width, height } = useDimensions(ref, { polyfill: ResizeObserver });
Or pollute the
window object:
import { ResizeObserver, ResizeObserverEntry } from "@juggle/resize-observer";
if (!("ResizeObserver" in window)) {
window.ResizeObserver = ResizeObserver;
// Only use it when you have this trouble: https://github.com/wellyshen/react-cool-dimensions/issues/45
// window.ResizeObserverEntry = ResizeObserverEntry;
}
You could use dynamic imports to only load the file when the polyfill is required:
(async () => {
if (!("ResizeObserver" in window)) {
const module = await import("@juggle/resize-observer");
window.ResizeObserver = module.ResizeObserver;
// Only use it when you have this trouble: https://github.com/wellyshen/react-cool-dimensions/issues/45
// window.ResizeObserverEntry = module.ResizeObserverEntry;
}
})();
