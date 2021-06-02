openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
rc

react-cookies

by Bu Kinoshita
0.1.1 (see all)

🍪 Load and save cookies with React

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

40.7K

GitHub Stars

121

Maintenance

Last Commit

8mos ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

React Cookies

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

No Readme

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

rp
redux-persistpersist and rehydrate a redux store
GitHub Stars
12K
Weekly Downloads
648K
User Rating
4.6/ 5
9
Top Feedback
3Poor Documentation
3Hard to Use
2Slow
nc
next-cookiesTiny little function for getting cookies on both client & server with next.js.
GitHub Stars
353
Weekly Downloads
80K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
rcc
react-cookie-consentA small, simple and customizable cookie consent bar for use in React applications.
GitHub Stars
389
Weekly Downloads
61K
User Rating
4.7/ 5
3
Top Feedback
3Great Documentation
3Easy to Use
3Performant
react-cookieLoad and save cookies within your React application
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
331K
User Rating
3.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Hard to Use
1Buggy
1Abandoned
@shopify/react-cookieA loosely related set of packages for JavaScript/TypeScript projects at Shopify
GitHub Stars
1K
Weekly Downloads
68K
@workday/canvas-kit-react-cookie-bannerDevelopment kits to implement UI following the Workday Canvas Design System (https://design.workday.com). See our Component Storybook -
GitHub Stars
207
Weekly Downloads
417
See 24 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial