rc
react-cookies
●
by Bu Kinoshita
●
0.1.1 (see all)
●
Claim This Page
🍪 Load and save cookies with React
●
npm
●
GitHub
●
CDN
npm i react-cookies
Overview
Documentation
Tutorials
Reviews
Maintenance
Dependencies
Versions
Alternatives
Overview
Popularity
Downloads/wk
40.7K
GitHub Stars
121
Maintenance
Last Commit
8mos
ago
Contributors
5
Package
Dependencies
2
License
MIT
Type Definitions
DefinitelyTyped
Tree-Shakeable
No
?
Categories
React Cookies
Readme
No Readme
Alternatives
rp
redux-persist
persist and rehydrate a redux store
GitHub Stars
12K
Weekly Downloads
648K
User Rating
4.6
/ 5
9
Top Feedback
3
Poor Documentation
3
Hard to Use
2
Slow
nc
next-cookies
Tiny little function for getting cookies on both client & server with next.js.
GitHub Stars
353
Weekly Downloads
80K
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
rcc
react-cookie-consent
A small, simple and customizable cookie consent bar for use in React applications.
GitHub Stars
389
Weekly Downloads
61K
User Rating
4.7
/ 5
3
Top Feedback
3
Great Documentation
3
Easy to Use
3
Performant
react-cookie
Load and save cookies within your React application
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
331K
User Rating
3.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Hard to Use
1
Buggy
1
Abandoned
@shopify/react-cookie
A loosely related set of packages for JavaScript/TypeScript projects at Shopify
GitHub Stars
1K
Weekly Downloads
68K
@workday/canvas-kit-react-cookie-banner
Development kits to implement UI following the Workday Canvas Design System (https://design.workday.com). See our Component Storybook -
GitHub Stars
207
Weekly Downloads
417
See 24 Alternatives
