A cookie banner for React that can be dismissed with a simple scroll. Because fuck the Cookie Law that's why.
(If you really want to annoy your users you can disable this feature but this is strongly discouraged!).
import CookieBanner from 'react-cookie-banner';
React.renderComponent(
<div>
<CookieBanner
message="Yes, we use cookies. If you don't like it change website, we won't miss you!"
onAccept={() => {}}
cookie="user-has-accepted-cookies" />
</div>,
document.body
);
npm install --save react-cookie-banner
or using
yarn:
yarn add react-cookie-banner
You can see
CookieBanner's props in its own README.md
react-cookie-banner comes with a nice default style made using inline-style.
Of course, you can customize it as you like in several ways.
Based on how many changes you want to apply, you can style
react-cookie-banner as follows:
Why spending hours on the CSS when you have such a nice default style? :)
In this case you can:
In this example we change the message font-size and make the banner slightly transparent with the
styles prop:
<CookieBanner
styles={{
banner: { backgroundColor: 'rgba(60, 60, 60, 0.8)' },
message: { fontWeight: 400 }
}}
message='...'
/>
See
src/styleUtils.ts for a complete list of overridable style objects.
The banner is structured as follows:
<div className={this.props.className + ' react-cookie-banner'}
<span className='cookie-message'>
{this.props.message}
<a className='cookie-link'>
Learn more
</a>
</span>
<button className='button-close'>
Got it
</button>
</div>
You can style every part of it using the appropriate
className:
.your-class-name.react-cookie-banner {
background-color: rgba(60, 60, 60, 0.8);
.cookie-message {
font-weight: 400;
}
}
Your creative designer wants to change the style of the cookie banner completely? Don't worry, we got your covered!
If you need to re-style it, you can:
You may disable the default style by simply setting the prop
disableStyle to
true:
<CookieBanner disableStyle={true} />
Now you can re-style the cookie banner completely using your own CSS.
Don't like the layout either?
You can use your own custom cookie banner component by passing it as
children and still let
react-cookie-banner handle the hassle of managing
cookies for you :)
<CookieBanner>
{(onAccept) => (
<MyCustomCookieBanner {...myCustomProps} onAccept={onAccept} /> {/* rendered directly without any <div> wrapper */}
)}
</CookieBanner>
react-cookie-banner uses
universal-cookie to manipulate cookies.
You can import the
Cookies class and use it as follows:
import { Cookies } from 'react-cookie-banner'
const cookies = new Cookies(/* Your cookie header, on browsers defaults to document.cookie */)
// simple set
cookie.set('test', 'a')
// complex set - cookie(name, value, ttl, path, domain, secure)
cookie.set('test', 'a', {
expires: new Date(2020-05-04)
path: '/api',
domain: '*.example.com',
secure: true
})
// get
cookies.get('test')
// destroy
cookies.remove('test', '', -1)
Please refer to universal-cookie repo for more documentation.
react-cookie-banner supports SSR thanks to
react-cookie.
If you want to support SSR, you should use the
CookieProvider from
react-cookie and the
CookieBannerUniversal wrapper:
import { Cookies, CookiesProvider, CookieBannerUniversal } from 'react-cookie-banner'
const cookies = new Cookies(/* Your cookie header, on browsers defaults to document.cookie */)
<CookiesProvider cookies={cookies}>
<CookieBannerUniversal />
</CookiesProvider>