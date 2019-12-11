openbase logo
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

3.9K

GitHub Stars

182

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

13

Package

Dependencies

4

License

ISC

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

React Cookie Consent

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Build Status

React Cookie Banner

A cookie banner for React that can be dismissed with a simple scroll. Because fuck the Cookie Law that's why.

(If you really want to annoy your users you can disable this feature but this is strongly discouraged!).

import CookieBanner from 'react-cookie-banner';

React.renderComponent(
  <div>
    <CookieBanner
      message="Yes, we use cookies. If you don't like it change website, we won't miss you!"
      onAccept={() => {}}
      cookie="user-has-accepted-cookies" />
  </div>,
  document.body
);

Live Examples

Install

npm install --save react-cookie-banner

or using yarn:

yarn add react-cookie-banner

API

You can see CookieBanner's props in its own README.md

Style

react-cookie-banner comes with a nice default style made using inline-style.

Of course, you can customize it as you like in several ways.

Based on how many changes you want to apply, you can style react-cookie-banner as follows:

You like the original style and you wish to make only a few modifications

Why spending hours on the CSS when you have such a nice default style? :)

In this case you can:

1) Override the predefined inline-styles

In this example we change the message font-size and make the banner slightly transparent with the styles prop:

<CookieBanner
  styles={{
    banner: { backgroundColor: 'rgba(60, 60, 60, 0.8)' },
    message: { fontWeight: 400 }
  }}
  message='...'
/>

See src/styleUtils.ts for a complete list of overridable style objects.

2) Beat it with good old CSS (or SASS)

The banner is structured as follows:

<div className={this.props.className + ' react-cookie-banner'}
  <span className='cookie-message'>
    {this.props.message}
    <a className='cookie-link'>
      Learn more
    </a>
  </span>
  <button className='button-close'>
    Got it
  </button>
</div>

You can style every part of it using the appropriate className:

.your-class-name.react-cookie-banner {
  background-color: rgba(60, 60, 60, 0.8);

  .cookie-message {
    font-weight: 400;
  }
}

You need to heavily adapt the style to your application

Your creative designer wants to change the style of the cookie banner completely? Don't worry, we got your covered!

If you need to re-style it, you can:

1) Disable the default style and use your CSS

You may disable the default style by simply setting the prop disableStyle to true:

<CookieBanner disableStyle={true} />

Now you can re-style the cookie banner completely using your own CSS.

Don't like the layout either? You can use your own custom cookie banner component by passing it as children and still let react-cookie-banner handle the hassle of managing cookies for you :)

<CookieBanner>
  {(onAccept) => (
    <MyCustomCookieBanner {...myCustomProps} onAccept={onAccept} /> {/* rendered directly without any <div> wrapper */}
  )}
</CookieBanner>

Cookies manipulation

react-cookie-banner uses universal-cookie to manipulate cookies.

You can import the Cookies class and use it as follows:

import { Cookies } from 'react-cookie-banner'

const cookies = new Cookies(/* Your cookie header, on browsers defaults to document.cookie */)

// simple set
cookie.set('test', 'a')
// complex set - cookie(name, value, ttl, path, domain, secure)
cookie.set('test', 'a', {
  expires: new Date(2020-05-04)
  path: '/api',
  domain: '*.example.com',
  secure: true
})
// get
cookies.get('test')
// destroy
cookies.remove('test', '', -1)

Please refer to universal-cookie repo for more documentation.

Server side rendering (aka Universal)

react-cookie-banner supports SSR thanks to react-cookie. If you want to support SSR, you should use the CookieProvider from react-cookie and the CookieBannerUniversal wrapper:

import { Cookies, CookiesProvider, CookieBannerUniversal } from 'react-cookie-banner'

const cookies = new Cookies(/* Your cookie header, on browsers defaults to document.cookie */)

<CookiesProvider cookies={cookies}>
  <CookieBannerUniversal />
</CookiesProvider>

Alternatives

rcc
react-cookie-consentA small, simple and customizable cookie consent bar for use in React applications.
GitHub Stars
389
Weekly Downloads
59K
User Rating
4.7/ 5
3
Top Feedback
3Great Documentation
3Easy to Use
3Performant
react-cookieLoad and save cookies within your React application
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
328K
User Rating
3.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Hard to Use
1Buggy
1Abandoned
@workday/canvas-kit-react-cookie-bannerDevelopment kits to implement UI following the Workday Canvas Design System (https://design.workday.com). See our Component Storybook -
GitHub Stars
207
Weekly Downloads
419
rc
react-cookienoticeA lightweight & customizable cookie banner for your React App
GitHub Stars
8
Weekly Downloads
163
@palmabit/react-cookie-lawReact Cookie Law is a cookie-info banner compliance with the GDPR and the EU cookie law. It allows the user to give consent in a granular way.
GitHub Stars
86
Weekly Downloads
830
rcc
react-cookie-consent-notification:cookie: The package will help you display a notification of consent to the use of cookies on the site
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
104
See 11 Alternatives

