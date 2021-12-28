Alec M ● Arizona ● 6 Rating s ● 1 Review ● Certified Full Stack Developer. With a passion in COSMOS. In a development environment I use the MERN, VENM, and ENMEN development stacks

7 months ago

Buggy Abandoned

As soon as you start to keep the cookies up to date with a state object or array with `useEffect` it stops working. `setCookie` becomes useless and so does `removeCookie`. The cookies never update. Especially when dealing with a large array per say a cart array of objects filled with different items. Also if you have multiple Context providers on your app.js for some odd reason depending on where it is in the tree of the JSX it stops working as well. Especially on a Next.js project because how `pageProps` are set up. If you call `removeCookie` right before `setCookie` to remove and update a cookie it also breaks the setting of the cookie. Don't think this lib will push any updates to it to fix the bugs so I am switching to `js-cookie` which is a much easier way to set and remove cookies without having to worry about where the provider is in the JSX and can easily write custom hooks to set up cookies.