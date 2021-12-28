openbase logo
react-cookie

by reactivestack
4.1.1 (see all)

Load and save cookies within your React application

npm
GitHub
CDN

Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

331K

GitHub Stars

2.2K

Maintenance

Last Commit

2mos ago

Contributors

42

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

React Cookies, React Cookie Consent

Reviews

Average Rating

3.0/51
Read All Reviews
HeavenlyEntity

Top Feedback

1Hard to Use
1Buggy
1Abandoned

Readme

Universal cookies for React

Universal cookies for JavaScript

Hook cookies get/set on Express for server-rendering

Hook cookies get/set on Koa for server-rendering

Build Status
Sauce Test Status

100
Alec MArizona6 Ratings1 Review
Certified Full Stack Developer. With a passion in COSMOS. In a development environment I use the MERN, VENM, and ENMEN development stacks
7 months ago
Buggy
Abandoned

As soon as you start to keep the cookies up to date with a state object or array with `useEffect` it stops working. `setCookie` becomes useless and so does `removeCookie`. The cookies never update. Especially when dealing with a large array per say a cart array of objects filled with different items. Also if you have multiple Context providers on your app.js for some odd reason depending on where it is in the tree of the JSX it stops working as well. Especially on a Next.js project because how `pageProps` are set up. If you call `removeCookie` right before `setCookie` to remove and update a cookie it also breaks the setting of the cookie. Don't think this lib will push any updates to it to fix the bugs so I am switching to `js-cookie` which is a much easier way to set and remove cookies without having to worry about where the provider is in the JSX and can easily write custom hooks to set up cookies.

0
Vladimir BarinovSoviet Union3 Ratings0 Reviews
OpenVK owner, 17 y.o. homebrew programmer
September 26, 2020
Hard to Use

Alternatives

rp
redux-persistpersist and rehydrate a redux store
GitHub Stars
12K
Weekly Downloads
648K
User Rating
4.6/ 5
9
Top Feedback
3Poor Documentation
3Hard to Use
2Slow
nc
next-cookiesTiny little function for getting cookies on both client & server with next.js.
GitHub Stars
353
Weekly Downloads
80K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
rcc
react-cookie-consentA small, simple and customizable cookie consent bar for use in React applications.
GitHub Stars
389
Weekly Downloads
61K
User Rating
4.7/ 5
3
Top Feedback
3Great Documentation
3Easy to Use
3Performant
@shopify/react-cookieA loosely related set of packages for JavaScript/TypeScript projects at Shopify
GitHub Stars
1K
Weekly Downloads
68K
@workday/canvas-kit-react-cookie-bannerDevelopment kits to implement UI following the Workday Canvas Design System (https://design.workday.com). See our Component Storybook -
GitHub Stars
206
Weekly Downloads
417
Tutorials

Using Cookies with React, Redux and React Router 4
medium.com4 years agoUsing Cookies with React, Redux and React Router 4Cookies, a mechanism for persisting data locally in a browser, can be incorporated into your React project in a matter of minutes. If you have React Router 4 and React Redux installed, some extra…
How to set cookies in ReactJS?
www.tutorialspoint.comHow to set cookies in ReactJS?How to set cookies in ReactJS? - In this chapter, we are going to see how to set, remove and retrieve cookies in a React application.Cookies are the data stored ...
How to set a cookie in React
reactgo.com2 years agoHow to set a cookie in ReactIn this tutorial, we are going to learn about how to set a cookie to the webpage in react using the react-cookie package. What is Cookie? A…
react-cookie examples - CodeSandbox
codesandbox.ioreact-cookie examples - CodeSandboxLearn how to use react-cookie by viewing and forking react-cookie example apps on CodeSandbox
Working with browser cookie in React
devdojo.com1 year agoWorking with browser cookie in ReactCookies are an essential piece of component that is highly used when browsing any website in a web browser. They are small text files that store certain information about the users’ device, authentica...