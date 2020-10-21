Controlled Forms

react-controlled-form aims to simplify form management in React.

It ships functional APIs to create your very own form fields and is built with flexibility and customization in mind.



It allows you to bring your own components.

You do not have to struggle with predefined input components ever again!

It only uses React Hooks under-the-hood and is thus super fast.

Installation

yarn add react-controlled-form

Controlled Forms requires react>=16.3.0 to be installed in your project.

Benefits

simple functional API

Controlled state using useState

full flexibility

custom form fields

reactive forms

The Gist

import { useField, useForm } from 'react-controlled-form' function Input ( { isValid, errorMessage, ...props } ) { return ( <div> <input style={{ borderColor: isValid ? 'black' : 'red' }} {...props} /> {errorMessage && <div>{errorMessage}</div>} </div> ) } const nameValidation = { 'Please enter at least 2 characters.': (value) => value.length >= 2, 'Only use alphabetic letters.': /^[a-z]*$/gi, } function Form() { const firstname = useField({ name: 'firstname', validation: nameValidation, }) const lastname = useField({ name: 'firstname', validation: nameValidation, }) const { submit, reset } = useForm(firstname, lastname) return ( <form onSubmit={(e) => { e.preventDefault() submit((isValid, data) => { if (isValid) { console.log('Submitted: ', data) reset() } }) }}> <Input {...firstname.props} /> <Input {...lastname.props} /> <input type="submit" /> </form> ) }

API

This hook uses React.useState under-the-hood and controls the state changes and validation for each field. The internal representation of a field contains the following properties:

value

isValid

isTouched

isDisabled

isRequired

isLoading

errorMessage

Options

Option Description value The initial value . touched The initial isTouched value. loading The initial isLoading value. disabled The initial isDisabled value. required The initial isRequired value. validation An map of errorMessage-validator where validator can either be a function of value or a RegExp. showValidationOn When the field is "touched" and isValid / errorMessage are passed to the props.

Can be change or blur .

Returns

(Object) An object containing the following properties:

const shape = { props, update, initial, name, value, isValid, isTouched, isDisabled, isRequired, errorMessage, }

This hook takes a list of fields, where a field is the output of the useField hook.

Returns

(Object) An object containing the following properties:

const shape = { submit, reset, touchFields, }

This hook is only meant for debugging reasons. It takes the same fields as useForm , but returns all the field data on every render.

Returns

(Object) An object containing the following properties:

const shape = { data, fields, isValid, }

This factory function can be used to create your very own version of useField which can be useful if you want to implement different behaviour or return different props.

It takes a function that receives an object with the following shape:

const params = { field, validate, update, options, }

Usage

import { createUseField } from 'react-controlled-form' function resolveProps ( { field, update, validate, options } ) { const { name, value, isValid, isDisabled, isRequired } = field return { value, name, required : isRequired, disabled : isDisabled, onChange : ( e ) => update({ value : e.target.value, isValid : validate(e.target.value), }), style : { borderColor : isValid ? 'black' : options.validationColor, }, } } const useField = createUseField(resolveProps) const firstname = useField({ name : 'firstname' , validationColor : 'pink' , validation : { 'Enter at least 2 characters.' : ( value ) => value.length >= 2 , }, }) const Firstname = () => < input { ...firstname.props } />

Examples

License

react-controlled-form is licensed under the MIT License.

