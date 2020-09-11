openbase logo
react-context-toolbox

by react-restart
2.0.2 (see all)

React context helpers

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

72.4K

GitHub Stars

10

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Readme

@restart/context npm

React context helpers.

Install

npm install @restart/context

Usage

import React from 'react';
import mapContextToProps from '@restart/context/mapContextToProps';

const MyValueContext = React.createContext(null);

function MyComponent(props) {
  /* ... */
}

const MyComponentWithMyValue = mapContextToProps(
  MyValueContext,
  myValue => ({ myValue }),
  MyComponent,
);

const withMyValue = Component =>
  mapContextToProps(
    {
      consumers: MyValueContext,
      mapToProps: myValue => ({ myValue }),
      displayName: `withMyValue(${Component.displayName || Component.name})`,
    },
    Component,
  );

