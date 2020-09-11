React context helpers.
npm install @restart/context
import React from 'react';
import mapContextToProps from '@restart/context/mapContextToProps';
const MyValueContext = React.createContext(null);
function MyComponent(props) {
/* ... */
}
const MyComponentWithMyValue = mapContextToProps(
MyValueContext,
myValue => ({ myValue }),
MyComponent,
);
const withMyValue = Component =>
mapContextToProps(
{
consumers: MyValueContext,
mapToProps: myValue => ({ myValue }),
displayName: `withMyValue(${Component.displayName || Component.name})`,
},
Component,
);