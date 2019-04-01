A flexible and unopinionated tab interface for React. Tabs and panes to be provided in any order or nesting. Inactive panels can be either unmounted or just hidden from view. Includes an optional minimal base stylesheet, but leaves aesthetics up to you.
Tabs
TabList
Tab
TabPanel
PersistentTabPanel
npm install react-context-tabs --save
Straight forward tabs!
import React from 'react'
import { Tab, TabList, Tabs, TabPanel } from 'react-context-tabs'
export default function TabExample() {
return (
<Tabs defaultTabId='home'>
<TabList>
<Tab tabId='home'>React context tabs</Tab>
<Tab tabId='about'>What is it?</Tab>
<Tab tabId='issues'>I have a problem</Tab>
</TabList>
<TabPanel tabId='home'>
<p>
Flexible tabs for React
</p>
</TabPanel>
<TabPanel tabId='about'>
<p>
A fine React library
</p>
</TabPanel>
<TabPanel tabId='issues'>
<p>
Problem? Try our
<a href="https://github.com/usabilityhub/react-context-tabs/issues">issues</a> page.
</p>
</TabPanel>
</Tabs>
)
}
Tabs can be either "controlled" or "uncontrolled". Controlled tabs require a
selectedTabId property.
import React, { Component } from 'react'
import { Tab, TabList, Tabs, TabPanel } from 'react-context-tabs'
function getHash() {
return window.location.hash.slice(1)
}
class HashControlledTabs extends Component {
constructor(props) {
super(props)
this.state = { selectedTabId: getHash() }
this.handleHashChange = this.handleHashChange.bind(this)
this.handleTabChange = this.handleTabChange.bind(this)
}
componentDidMount() {
window.onhashchange = this.handleHashChange
}
componentWillUnmount() {
window.onhashchange = null
}
handleHashChange(event) {
this.setState({ selectedTabId: getHash() })
}
handleTabChange(nextTab, prevTab) {
window.location.hash = nextTab
}
render() {
const { selectedTabId } = this.state
return (
<Tabs
selectedTabId={selectedTabId}
onTabChange={this.handleTabChange}
>
<TabList>
<Tab tabId='happy'>Happy</Tab>
<Tab tabId='sad'>Sad</Tab>
</TabList>
<TabPanel tabId='happy'>
<span style={{ fontSize: '100px', transform: 'rotate(0.25turn)' }}>
:)
</span>
</TabPanel>
<TabPanel tabId='sad'>
<span style={{ fontSize: '100px', transform: 'rotate(0.25turn)' }}>
:(
</span>
</TabPanel>
</Tabs>
)
}
}
Thanks to React's context feature, children can be re-ordered or nested as you please.
import React from 'react'
import { Tab, TabList, Tabs, TabPanel } from 'react-context-tabs'
function CharacterInformation({ warrior, wizard }) {
return (
<Tabs defaultTabId='warrior'>
<section className='characterInfo'>
<TabPanel tabId='warrior'>
<CharacterStats stats={warrior.stats} />
</TabPanel>
<TabPanel tabId='wizard'>
{/* Tabception */}
<Tabs defaultTabId='stats'>
<TabList>
<Tab tabId='stats'>Stats</Tab>
<Tab tabId='spells'>Spells</Tab>
</TabList>
<TabPanel tabId='stats'>
<CharacterStats stats={wizard.stats} />
</TabPanel>
<TabPanel tabId='spells'>
<CharacterSpells spells={wizard.spells} />
</TabPanel>
</Tabs>
</TabPanel>
</section>
{/* Children can be any old component */}
<marquee>Select your character!</marquee>
{/* Tabs come after panels */}
<section className='characterSelection'>
<TabList>
<Tab tabId='warrior'>
Warrior
</Tab>
<Tab tabId='wizard'>
Wizard
</Tab>
</TabList>
</section>
</Tabs>
)
}
A base style sheet is included in the build at
/lib/styles/base.css. This just sets appropriate cursor and removes default list styles (for the
TabList). You'll still need to write your own CSS to make the tabs look how you want.
Each component has a default class name that is the same as its component name. eg:
<div class="Tabs">
<ul class="TabList">
<li class="Tab isSelected">First</li>
<li class="Tab">Second</li>
</ul>
<section className="TabPanel">
First content
</section>
<!--
<section className="TabPanel">
Second content
</section>
-->
</div>
Note that
PersistentTabPanel and
TabPanel both have the same class:
TabPanel.
Tabs
Parent container to which child components are passed.
Tabs can be either "controlled" or "uncontrolled". Supply either
defaultTabId for uncontrolled or
selectedTabId for controlled.
import { Tabs } from 'react-context-tabs'
import Tabs from 'react-context-tabs/Tabs'
// controlled
<Tabs
selectedTabId={this.state.selectedTabId}
onTabChange={(nextTabId, prevTabId) =>
this.setState({ selectedTadId: nextTabId })
}
>
{/* ... */}
</Tabs>
// uncontrolled
<Tabs defaultTabId={initialTabId}>
{/* ... */}
</Tabs>
defaultTabId:
any - The
tabId of the initially selected tab when uncontrolled.
selectedTabId:
any - The
tabId of the currently selected tab when controlled.
onTabChange:
(nextTabId, prevTabId) => - Called when the tab changes. Optional for uncontrolled tabs.
TabList
A wrapper component for
Tabs. This is just a
ul.
import { TabList } from 'react-context-tabs'
import TabList from 'react-context-tabs/TabList'
<TabList>
<Tab tabId='inbox'>Inbox</Tab>
<Tab tabId='outbox'>Outbox</Tab>
<Tab tabId='sent'>Sent</Tab>
</TabList>
Tab
An individual tab. Has CSS class
Tab, and
isSelected or
isDisabled.
import { Tab } from 'react-context-tabs'
import Tab from 'react-context-tabs/Tab'
<Tab tabId='home'>
<Icon icon='house' />
Home
</Tab>
tabId:
any - The ID of the
TabPanel to show when clicked.
disabled:
bool - Disallow clicking on this tab.
tabindex:
number - Allow this tab to be selected with tab. See MDN
tabindex reference.
TabPanel
Container for each tab's content.
TabPanels are removed from the DOM when inactive.
TabPanel can be used as children of a
ReactCSSTransitionGroup.
import { TabPanel } from 'react-context-tabs'
import TabPanel from 'react-context-tabs/TabPanel'
<TabPanel tabId='avatar'>
<img src={`/images/avatars/${user.id}.jpeg`} />
<span>{ user.name }</span>
</TabPanel>
tabId:
any - The ID of the
Tab that will reveal this panel.
PersistentTabPanel
An alternative to
TabPanel.
PersistentTabPanel is not removed from the DOM when inactive. Instead it is set to
display: none. Children will not be rendered until the tab is first revealed.
These panels are useful for tabs that are computationally expensive to render, or need to persist internal state while deselected.
import { PersistentTabPanel } from 'react-context-tabs'
import PersistentTabPanel from 'react-context-tabs/PersistentTabPanel'
tabId:
any - The ID of the
Tab that will reveal this panel.
Questions, bug reports and pull requests welcome. See GitHub issues.
MIT