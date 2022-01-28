openbase logo
react-context-hook

by Lorenzo Spinelli
3.0.7 (see all)

A React.js global state manager with Hooks

Overview

Documentation
Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.2K

GitHub Stars

64

Maintenance

Last Commit

24d ago

Contributors

8

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Readme

react-context-hook

A React global state manager with Hooks

NPM Bundlephobia

Install

npm install --save react-context-hook

Documentation

Read the documentation of react-context-hook:

Usage

First, wrap your React App in the Store Provider using the function withStore. 

import { withStore} from 'react-context-hook'

export default withStore(App)

Next use the hook in your Components

import { useStore } from 'react-context-hook'

// const [count, setCount, deleteCount] = useStore('count', 0)

export default function () {
  const [count, setCount, deleteCount] = useStore('count', 0)
  return (
    <>
      <button onClick={() => setCount(count - 1)}>Decrement - </button>
      <span className="count">{count}</span>
      <button onClick={() => setCount(count + 1)}>Increment + </button>
      <button onClick={() => deleteCount()}>Delete "count" from store</button>
    </>
  )
}

More hooks:

  • withStore - docs
  • useStore - docs
  • useStoreState - docs
  • useSetStoreValue - docs
  • useDeleteStoreValue - docs
  • GetAndSet - docs
  • GetAndDelete - docs
  • SetAndDelete - docs
  • StoreValue - docs

Advanced use of withStore

import { withStore} from 'react-context-hook'

const initialState = { count: 10 }

const storeConfig = {
  listener: (state, key, prevValue, nextValue) => {
      console.log(`the key "${key}" changed in the store`)
      console.log('the old value is', prevValue)
      console.log('the current value is', nextValue)
      console.log('the state is', state)
  },
  logging: true //process.env.NODE_ENV !== 'production'
}

export default withStore(App, initialState, storeConfig)

withStore creates a React Context.Provider which wrap your application the value of the Provider is the store. The store is similar to a Javascript Map where you can put, read, and delete values by their key.

For example store.set('username', {name: 'spyna', email: 'me@spyna.it'}) will set a username key in the store map. Then you can read, modify or delete it from the map using store.get('username') or store.remove('username').

The store is exported as store from react-context-hook, so you can use it in the Components. However for convenience, in React Components you can use the hooks exported from react-context-hook.

Using store outside of React components

react-context-hook exports a store object which can be used outside of React Components, but will affect the global state. This object has the following methods:

  • reset: a function to reset the store state to the specified value: Eg: store.reset({initialValue: 0}).
  • set: a function that sets the specified key in the store. This function is equivaluent to the useSetStoreValue hook.
  • delete: a function that deletes the specified key from the store. This function is equivaluent to the useDeleteStoreValue hook.
  • getState: a function that returns the global state value of the store

when using these functions, the React Components will re-render.

Examples

import {store} from 'react-context-hook' //import the raw store


//In any JavaScript file you can use:

store.set('user', {name: 'piero', email: 'nappiero@spyna.it'})
store.delete('user')
store.reset({user: null, loggedIn: false})
const theState = store.getState()

This store is automatically initialized when you use the withStore function (export default withStore(App)). This means you can use it only after calling that function.

License

MIT © Spyna

