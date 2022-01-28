A React global state manager with Hooks

Install

npm install --save react-context-hook

Documentation

Read the documentation of react-context-hook :

Usage

First, wrap your React App in the Store Provider using the function withStore .

import { withStore} from 'react-context-hook' export default withStore(App)

Next use the hook in your Components

import { useStore } from 'react-context-hook' export default function ( ) { const [count, setCount, deleteCount] = useStore( 'count' , 0 ) return ( <> < button onClick = {() => setCount(count - 1)}>Decrement - </ button > < span className = "count" > {count} </ span > < button onClick = {() => setCount(count + 1)}>Increment + </ button > < button onClick = {() => deleteCount()}>Delete "count" from store </ button > </> ) }

More hooks:

withStore - docs

useStore - docs

useStoreState - docs

useSetStoreValue - docs

useDeleteStoreValue - docs

GetAndSet - docs

GetAndDelete - docs

SetAndDelete - docs

StoreValue - docs

Advanced use of withStore

import { withStore} from 'react-context-hook' const initialState = { count : 10 } const storeConfig = { listener : ( state, key, prevValue, nextValue ) => { console .log( `the key " ${key} " changed in the store` ) console .log( 'the old value is' , prevValue) console .log( 'the current value is' , nextValue) console .log( 'the state is' , state) }, logging : true } export default withStore(App, initialState, storeConfig)

withStore creates a React Context.Provider which wrap your application the value of the Provider is the store. The store is similar to a Javascript Map where you can put, read, and delete values by their key.

For example store.set('username', {name: 'spyna', email: 'me@spyna.it'}) will set a username key in the store map. Then you can read, modify or delete it from the map using store.get('username') or store.remove('username') .

The store is exported as store from react-context-hook, so you can use it in the Components. However for convenience, in React Components you can use the hooks exported from react-context-hook.

Using store outside of React components

react-context-hook exports a store object which can be used outside of React Components, but will affect the global state. This object has the following methods:

reset: a function to reset the store state to the specified value: Eg: store.reset({initialValue: 0}) .

. set: a function that sets the specified key in the store. This function is equivaluent to the useSetStoreValue hook.

hook. delete: a function that deletes the specified key from the store. This function is equivaluent to the useDeleteStoreValue hook.

hook. getState: a function that returns the global state value of the store

when using these functions, the React Components will re-render.

Examples

import {store} from 'react-context-hook' store.set( 'user' , { name : 'piero' , email : 'nappiero@spyna.it' }) store.delete( 'user' ) store.reset({ user : null , loggedIn : false }) const theState = store.getState()

This store is automatically initialized when you use the withStore function ( export default withStore(App) ). This means you can use it only after calling that function.

License

MIT © Spyna