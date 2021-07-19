dispayName props in
Provider
<MyContext.Provider value={{ a: 'hello', b: 'world' }} displayName="Context Display Name">
<YourComponent />
</MyContext.Provider>
or
MyContext.displayName = "Context Display Name";
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Description
|Start Debugging
|On Extensions Load
true
|Start data capturing after extenstion is opened in dev panel (recommended)
|On Page Load
false
|Start data capturing after page load
|Enable Debug
|useReducer
true
|enable/disable useReducer debug. Available only in development mode
|Context
true
|enable/disable context debug
