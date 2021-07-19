Devtool for React Context and useReducer Hook

Installation

Set Display names

Display name for Context API

set dispayName props in Provider

<MyContext.Provider value={{ a : 'hello' , b : 'world' }} displayName= "Context Display Name" > < YourComponent /> </ MyContext.Provider >

or

assign display name in Context

MyContext.displayName = "Context Display Name" ;

Display name for useReducer

reducer function name is use as displayName in debug

Settings

Chrome : right click on react-context-devtool icon and click on "Options"

: right click on react-context-devtool icon and click on "Options" Firefox : right click on react-context-devtool icon and click on "Manage Extenstion" and select "Preferences" tab

Name Type Default Description Start Debugging On Extensions Load true Start data capturing after extenstion is opened in dev panel (recommended) On Page Load false Start data capturing after page load Enable Debug useReducer true enable/disable useReducer debug. Available only in development mode Context true enable/disable context debug

License

MIT

Cross-browser testing provided by Browserstack.