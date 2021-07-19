openbase logo
Readme

Devtool for React Context and useReducer Hook

License: MIT NPM Download NPM

Installation

Set Display names

Display name for Context API

  • set dispayName props in Provider
<MyContext.Provider value={{ a: 'hello', b: 'world' }} displayName="Context Display Name">
  <YourComponent />
</MyContext.Provider>

or

  • assign display name in Context
  MyContext.displayName = "Context Display Name";

Display name for useReducer

  • reducer function name is use as displayName in debug

Settings

  • Chrome : right click on react-context-devtool icon and click on "Options"
  • Firefox : right click on react-context-devtool icon and click on "Manage Extenstion" and select "Preferences" tab
NameTypeDefaultDescription
Start DebuggingOn Extensions LoadtrueStart data capturing after extenstion is opened in dev panel (recommended)
On Page LoadfalseStart data capturing after page load
Enable DebuguseReducertrueenable/disable useReducer debug. Available only in development mode
Contexttrueenable/disable context debug

License

MIT

Cross-browser testing provided by Browserstack.

