Engagement Properties - AdBlock and Focus

- AdBlock and Focus Display Properties - Density, Scroll, Width and Height

- Density, Scroll, Width and Height Device Properties - Language, OS, Browser and Browser Version

var React = require ( 'react' ); var context = require ( 'react-context' ); var Component = React.createClass({ contextTypes : context.subscribe([ 'os' ]), render() { var downloadLink; switch ( this .state.os) { case 'Windows' : downloadLink = 'http://some.url/downloads/App.exe' ; break ; case 'Mac' : downloadLink = 'http://some.url/downloads/App.app' ; break ; case 'Android' : downloadLink = 'https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.app.some' ; break ; case 'iOS' : downloadLink = 'https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/someapp/id12345678' ; break ; default : downloadLink = 'http://some.url/downloads/' ; break ; } return < a href = { downloadLink }> Download App </ div > } });

Installation & Usage

npm install react-context --save

Wrap Root

Wrap your top-most component with react-context .

var React = require ( 'react' ); var context = require ( 'react-context' ); var Root = React.createClass({ render() { return < div > Root </ div > } }); module .exports = context(Root);

Set Types

Pass it an array of types you want to subscribe to, or call it with no arguments to subscribe to all of them.