var React = require('react');
var context = require('react-context');
var Component = React.createClass({
// subscribe to all the contextTypes
contextTypes: context.subscribe(['os']),
render() {
var downloadLink;
switch (this.state.os) {
case 'Windows':
downloadLink = 'http://some.url/downloads/App.exe';
break;
case 'Mac':
downloadLink = 'http://some.url/downloads/App.app';
break;
case 'Android':
downloadLink = 'https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.app.some';
break;
case 'iOS':
downloadLink = 'https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/someapp/id12345678';
break;
default:
downloadLink = 'http://some.url/downloads/';
break;
}
return <a href={ downloadLink }>Download App</div>
}
});
npm install react-context --save
Wrap your top-most component with
react-context.
var React = require('react');
var context = require('react-context');
var Root = React.createClass({
render() {
return <div>Root</div>
}
});
module.exports = context(Root);
Pass it an array of types you want to subscribe to, or call it with no arguments to subscribe to all of them.
// Subscribe to scroll and adBlock
Child.contextTypes = context.subscribe(['scroll', 'adBlock']);
// Subscribe to every context
Child.contextTypes = context.subscribe();