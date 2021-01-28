A React component library that makes it super simple to compose Contentful content into your sites and applications.

Install

Via npm

npm install react-contentful

Via Yarn

yarn add react-contentful

How to use

The ContentfulProvider can provide a global context to your site or applications allowing you to connect to your Contentful content. By using either the Query component, or writing your own Contentful client consumer component which offers access to the ContentfulClient directly by using withContentful , all queries can be performed against Contentful that are available through their existing Javascript SDK.

ContentfulProvider

import React from 'react' ; import { ContentfulClient, ContentfulProvider } from 'react-contentful' ; import Page from './Page' ; const contentfulClient = new ContentfulClient({ accessToken : '[Your Contentful Content Delivery API - access token]' , space : '[Your Contentful Space ID]' , }); const App = () => ( < ContentfulProvider client = {contentfulClient} > < Router > < Switch > < Route path = "/:slug*" component = {Page} /> </ Switch > </ Router > </ ContentfulProvider > ); export default App;

useContentful - React Hook

In this example, we are using the useContentful hook that accepts query params that can be used to directly query Contentul and supply the results in the data object returned.

import React from 'react' ; import { useContentful } from 'react-contentful' ; const Page = props => { const { data, error, fetched, loading } = useContentful({ contentType : 'Page' , query : { 'fields.slug[in]' : `/ ${props.match.slug || '' } ` , } }); if (loading || !fetched) { return null ; } if (error) { console .error(error); return null ; } if (!data) { return < p > Page does not exist. </ p > ; } console .debug(data); return ( ... ); }

Query

In this example, the Query component accepts a query parameter that filters Page content types from Contentful based on the slug field set on published Page content models.

import React from 'react' ; import { Query } from 'react-contentful' ; const Page = props => ( < Query contentType = "Page" query = {{ ' fields.slug [ in ]' : `/${ props.match.slug || ''}`, }} > {({data, error, fetched, loading}) => { if (loading || !fetched) { return null; } if (error) { console.error(error); return null; } if (!data) { return < p > Page does not exist. </ p > ; } // See the Contentful query response console.debug(data); // Process and pass in the loaded `data` necessary for your page or child components. return ( ... ); }} </ Query > ); export default Page;

Using Next.js?

If you like what you see above, you might like next-contentful, which lets you easily add react-contentful to your Next.js app, making it easy to ensure that all your Query instances render awesomely server-side.

Components Reference

Below are the following components and classes that are availabe in this package that makes it easy to integrate Contentful into your site or application.

ContentfulProvider

Provider that offers accesss to a centralized ContentfulClient that not only can make all your Contentful requests, but also handles caching those requests during your session to keep things optimized and fast.

Prop Default Description client null Required for children that utilize withContentful to make requests to Contentful. locale en-US Default locale to use for requests against the Contentful API. renderPromises null Not used during normal use, but utilized by other libraries like next-contentful for use during server-side rendering.

ContentfulClient

Instance of Contentful client that is for making requests and caching responses.

Options Default Description space null ID of the Contentful space that queries will be submitted to. accessToken null Access token used for client initialization. environment master Contentful environment to make requests to. host cdn.contentful.com Host to use for requests. Accepts either, cdn.contentful.com or preview.contentful.com . cache new ContentfulCache() Cache used for caching responses during a session, as well as rehydrating the client/app when used during server-side rendering. ssrMode false Flag to specify when client is being used during server-side rendering.

The ContentfulClient is an extension of the Contentful Delivery API SDK. For more information about what options are available when creating a client, along with other useful insights, check out the Official Contentful documentation.

ContentfulCache

Cache instance used for caching responses in memory during a session, along with building up a cache of responses for responses used to render/rehydrate the app when used during server-side rendering. You would typically not have to work with this class directly, unless you are rolling your own server-side rendering solution or have some ideas around warming the cache. Otherwise, you should check out next-contentful if you’re working on a React/Node/Express app.

Arguments Default Description cache null Initializes a new Map instance to use for cache.

useContentful

Based on the previous Query component, useContentful accepts the following options to generate your Contentful queries.

Props Default Description contentType null Content type associated with the content model that you are querying for within Contentful. Required for non- id queries. Results in an array of results returned. id null Entry id associated with the content model in Contentful. Returns a single data model from Contentful if it exists. include 10 Depth of referenced content to include in the query. Defaults to 10 . query null Query object used for defining the search parameters to use for the request. You can reference all available options via Contentful official documentation parser (data, props) => data Parser to use for manipulating the response data before being pass to the children/returned via callbacks. skip false Flag used to skip the Query instance when being referenced during server-side rendering.

Query

This is where the magic happens. You can compose Query wherever you need to reference or conditionally render content based on Contentful data. Query s can be used standalone, or to wrap content that is reliant on the data.

Props Default Description contentType null Content type associated with the content model that you are querying for within Contentful. Required for non- id queries. Results in an array of results returned. id null Entry id associated with the content model in Contentful. Returns a single data model from Contentful if it exists. include 10 Depth of referenced content to include in the query. Defaults to 10 . query null Query object used for defining the search parameters to use for the request. You can reference all available options via Contentful official documentation parser (data, props) => data Parser to use for manipulating the response data before being pass to the children/returned via callbacks. skip false Flag used to skip the Query instance when being referenced during server-side rendering. onError ({ data, error, fetched, loading }) => {} Callback for when an error is encountered during the request. fetched will be set to true and error will be set. onLoad ({ data, error, fetched, loading }) => {} Callback for when the response has completed. fetched will be set to true and data will be set. onRequest ({ data, error, fetched, loading }) => {} Callback for when the request has been initiated. loading will be set to true and all other values will be null or false .

withContentful

Higher-order component that is available in case you want to build your own Contentful ready components. Used by the Query component for providing access to the ContentfulContext .

import { withContentful } from 'react-contentful' ; const YourComponent = ( { contentful } ) => { const { client, locale, renderPromises } = contentful; return ( ... ); }; export default withContentful(YourComponent);

License

MIT © Ryan Hefner