A React component library that makes it super simple to compose Contentful content into your sites and applications.
Via npm
npm install react-contentful
Via Yarn
yarn add react-contentful
The
ContentfulProvider can provide a global context to your site or applications
allowing you to connect to your Contentful content. By using either the
Query
component, or writing your own Contentful client consumer component which offers
access to the
ContentfulClient directly by using
withContentful, all queries
can be performed against Contentful that are available through their existing
Javascript SDK.
ContentfulProvider
import React from 'react';
import { ContentfulClient, ContentfulProvider } from 'react-contentful';
import Page from './Page'; // @see Page component defined in `useContentful` or `Query` examples below
const contentfulClient = new ContentfulClient({
accessToken: '[Your Contentful Content Delivery API - access token]',
space: '[Your Contentful Space ID]',
});
const App = () => (
<ContentfulProvider client={contentfulClient}>
<Router>
<Switch>
<Route path="/:slug*" component={Page} />
</Switch>
</Router>
</ContentfulProvider>
);
export default App;
useContentful - React Hook
In this example, we are using the
useContentful hook that accepts query params
that can be used to directly query Contentul and supply the results in the
data
object returned.
import React from 'react';
import { useContentful } from 'react-contentful';
const Page = props => {
const { data, error, fetched, loading } = useContentful({
contentType: 'Page',
query: {
'fields.slug[in]': `/${props.match.slug || ''}`,
}
});
if (loading || !fetched) {
return null;
}
if (error) {
console.error(error);
return null;
}
if (!data) {
return <p>Page does not exist.</p>;
}
// See the Contentful query response
console.debug(data);
// Process and pass in the loaded `data` necessary for your page or child components.
return (
...
);
}
Query
In this example, the
Query component accepts a
query parameter that
filters
Page content types from Contentful based on the
slug field set on
published
Page content models.
import React from 'react';
import { Query } from 'react-contentful';
const Page = props => (
<Query
contentType="Page"
query={{
'fields.slug[in]': `/${props.match.slug || ''}`,
}}
>
{({data, error, fetched, loading}) => {
if (loading || !fetched) {
return null;
}
if (error) {
console.error(error);
return null;
}
if (!data) {
return <p>Page does not exist.</p>;
}
// See the Contentful query response
console.debug(data);
// Process and pass in the loaded `data` necessary for your page or child components.
return (
...
);
}}
</Query>
);
export default Page;
If you like what you see above, you might like next-contentful,
which lets you easily add
react-contentful to your Next.js app, making it easy
to ensure that all your
Query instances render awesomely server-side.
Below are the following components and classes that are availabe in this package that makes it easy to integrate Contentful into your site or application.
ContentfulProvider
Provider that offers accesss to a centralized
ContentfulClient that not only
can make all your Contentful requests, but also handles caching those requests
during your session to keep things optimized and fast.
|Prop
|Default
|Description
client
null
|Required for children that utilize
withContentful to make requests to Contentful.
locale
en-US
|Default
locale to use for requests against the Contentful API.
renderPromises
null
|Not used during normal use, but utilized by other libraries like
next-contentful for use during server-side rendering.
ContentfulClient
Instance of Contentful client that is for making requests and caching responses.
|Options
|Default
|Description
space
null
|ID of the Contentful space that queries will be submitted to.
accessToken
null
|Access token used for client initialization.
environment
master
|Contentful environment to make requests to.
host
cdn.contentful.com
|Host to use for requests. Accepts either,
cdn.contentful.com or
preview.contentful.com.
cache
new ContentfulCache()
|Cache used for caching responses during a session, as well as rehydrating the client/app when used during server-side rendering.
ssrMode
false
|Flag to specify when client is being used during server-side rendering.
The
ContentfulClientis an extension of the Contentful Delivery API SDK. For more information about what options are available when creating a client, along with other useful insights, check out the Official Contentful documentation.
ContentfulCache
Cache instance used for caching responses in memory during a session, along with
building up a cache of responses for responses used to render/rehydrate the app
when used during server-side rendering. You would typically not have to work with
this class directly, unless you are rolling your own server-side rendering solution
or have some ideas around warming the cache. Otherwise, you should check out
next-contentful if you’re working
on a React/Node/Express app.
|Arguments
|Default
|Description
cache
null
|Initializes a new
Map instance to use for cache.
useContentful
Based on the previous
Query component,
useContentful accepts the following options to generate your Contentful queries.
|Props
|Default
|Description
contentType
null
|Content type associated with the content model that you are querying for within Contentful. Required for non-
id queries. Results in an array of results returned.
id
null
|Entry id associated with the content model in Contentful. Returns a single data model from Contentful if it exists.
include
10
|Depth of referenced content to include in the query. Defaults to
10.
query
null
|Query object used for defining the search parameters to use for the request. You can reference all available options via Contentful official documentation
parser
(data, props) => data
|Parser to use for manipulating the response data before being pass to the children/returned via callbacks.
skip
false
|Flag used to skip the
Query instance when being referenced during server-side rendering.
Query
This is where the magic happens. You can compose
Query wherever you need to
reference or conditionally render content based on Contentful data.
Querys can
be used standalone, or to wrap content that is reliant on the data.
|Props
|Default
|Description
contentType
null
|Content type associated with the content model that you are querying for within Contentful. Required for non-
id queries. Results in an array of results returned.
id
null
|Entry id associated with the content model in Contentful. Returns a single data model from Contentful if it exists.
include
10
|Depth of referenced content to include in the query. Defaults to
10.
query
null
|Query object used for defining the search parameters to use for the request. You can reference all available options via Contentful official documentation
parser
(data, props) => data
|Parser to use for manipulating the response data before being pass to the children/returned via callbacks.
skip
false
|Flag used to skip the
Query instance when being referenced during server-side rendering.
onError
({ data, error, fetched, loading }) => {}
|Callback for when an error is encountered during the request.
fetched will be set to
true and
error will be set.
onLoad
({ data, error, fetched, loading }) => {}
|Callback for when the response has completed.
fetched will be set to
true and
data will be set.
onRequest
({ data, error, fetched, loading }) => {}
|Callback for when the request has been initiated.
loading will be set to
true and all other values will be
null or
false.
withContentful
Higher-order component that is available in case you want to build your own Contentful
ready components. Used by the
Query component for providing access to the
ContentfulContext.
import { withContentful } from 'react-contentful';
const YourComponent = ({ contentful }) => {
const { client, locale, renderPromises } = contentful;
return (
...
);
};
export default withContentful(YourComponent);