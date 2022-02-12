React component for a div with editable contents

Install

npm install react-contenteditable

Usage

import React from 'react' import ContentEditable from 'react-contenteditable' class MyComponent extends React . Component { constructor () { super () this .contentEditable = React.createRef(); this .state = { html : "<b>Hello <i>World</i></b>" }; }; handleChange = evt => { this .setState({ html : evt.target.value}); }; render = () => { return < ContentEditable innerRef = {this.contentEditable} html = {this.state.html} // innerHTML of the editable div disabled = {false} // use true to disable editing onChange = {this.handleChange} // handle innerHTML change tagName = 'article' // Use a custom HTML tag ( uses a div by default ) /> }; };

Available props

prop description type innerRef element's ref attribute Object | Function html required: innerHTML of the editable element String disabled use true to disable editing Boolean onChange called whenever innerHTML changes Function onBlur called whenever the html element is blurred Function onFocus event fires when an element has received focus Function onKeyUp called whenever a key is released Function onKeyDown called whenever a key is pressed Function className the element's CSS class String style a collection of CSS properties to apply to the element Object

Known Issues

If you are using hooks, please see this issue. Using this component with useState doesn't work, but you can still use useRef :

const text = useRef( '' ); const handleChange = evt => { text.current = evt.target.value; }; const handleBlur = () => { console .log(text.current); }; return < ContentEditable html = {text.current} onBlur = {handleBlur} onChange = {handleChange} />

Examples

You can try react-contenteditable right from your browser to see if it fits your project's needs: