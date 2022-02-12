React component for a div with editable contents
npm install react-contenteditable
import React from 'react'
import ContentEditable from 'react-contenteditable'
class MyComponent extends React.Component {
constructor() {
super()
this.contentEditable = React.createRef();
this.state = {html: "<b>Hello <i>World</i></b>"};
};
handleChange = evt => {
this.setState({html: evt.target.value});
};
render = () => {
return <ContentEditable
innerRef={this.contentEditable}
html={this.state.html} // innerHTML of the editable div
disabled={false} // use true to disable editing
onChange={this.handleChange} // handle innerHTML change
tagName='article' // Use a custom HTML tag (uses a div by default)
/>
};
};
|prop
|description
|type
|innerRef
|element's
ref attribute
|Object | Function
|html
|required: innerHTML of the editable element
|String
|disabled
|use true to disable editing
|Boolean
|onChange
|called whenever
innerHTML changes
|Function
|onBlur
|called whenever the html element is blurred
|Function
|onFocus
|event fires when an element has received focus
|Function
|onKeyUp
|called whenever a key is released
|Function
|onKeyDown
|called whenever a key is pressed
|Function
|className
|the element's CSS class
|String
|style
|a collection of CSS properties to apply to the element
|Object
If you are using hooks, please see this issue. Using this component with
useState doesn't work, but you can still use
useRef :
const text = useRef('');
const handleChange = evt => {
text.current = evt.target.value;
};
const handleBlur = () => {
console.log(text.current);
};
return <ContentEditable html={text.current} onBlur={handleBlur} onChange={handleChange} />
You can try react-contenteditable right from your browser to see if it fits your project's needs:
<div> with a default value.