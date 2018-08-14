Wrapper component that detects parent (container) element resize and passes new dimensions down the tree. Based on element-resize-detector.
npm install --save react-container-dimensions
It is especially useful when you create components with dimensions that change over time and you want to explicitely pass the container dimensions to the children. For example, SVG visualization needs to be updated in order to fit into container.
It uses
getBoundingClientRect() and passes values for all
top,
right,
bottom,
left,
width,
height CSs attributes down the tree.
top,
right,
bottom,
left,
width,
height as props.
<ContainerDimensions>
<MyComponent/>
</ContainerDimensions>
{ width: number, height: number } as an argument and it expects the output to be a React Component or an element.
<ContainerDimensions>
{ ({ height }) => <MyComponent height={height}/> }
</ContainerDimensions>
It does not create a new element in the DOM but relies on the
parentNode which must be present. So, basically, it acts as a middleware to pass the dimensions of your styled component to your children components. This makes it very easy to integrate with your existing code base.
For example, if your parent container has
display: flex, only adjacent children will be affected by this rule. This means if your children rely on
flex CSS property, you can't wrap it in a div anymore since this will break the flexbox flow.
So this won't work anymore:
<div style="display: flex">
<div>
<div style="flex: 1">...</div>
</div>
</div>
react-container-dimensions doesn't change the resulting HTML markup, so it remains:
<div style="display: flex">
<div style="flex: 1">...</div>
</div>
Let's say you want your SVG visualization to always fit into the container. In order for SVG to scale elements properly it is required that
width and
height attributes are properly set on the
svg element. Imagine the following example
It's hard to keep dimensions of the container and the SVG in sync. Especially, when you want your content to be resplonsive (or dynamic).
export const myVis = () => (
<div className="myStyles">
<svg width={600} height={400}>
{/* SVG contents */}
</svg>
<div>
)
This will resize and re-render the SVG each time the
div dimensions are changed. For instance, when you change CSS for
.myStyles.
import ContainerDimensions from 'react-container-dimensions'
export const myVis = () => (
<div className="myStyles">
<ContainerDimensions>
{ ({ width, height }) =>
<svg width={width} height={height}>
{/* SVG contents */}
</svg>
}
</ContainerDimensions>
<div>
)
and a few others...