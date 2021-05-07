A simple, powerful and highly customisable Unix terminal emulator for React.

Features

Highly customisable: Add custom responses, restyle and tweak the terminal to your liking and much more.

A Unix terminal in the browser: Accurately emulate a native Unix terminal in the browser with no setup required.

Familiar shortcuts: The terminal can keep track of commands and allows the user to recall them at their behest.

Easy and powerful command system: Execute code from your own application and send the results to the terminal output.

Async output support: Push output to the terminal at any time, even after a command response has been emitted.

Unlimited concurrency: Register as many terminals as you like with no risk of input confusion.

Usage

See more usage examples in demo/extra/config.js and demo/App.jsx

import React, { Component } from 'react' import Terminal from 'react-console-emulator' const commands = { echo : { description : 'Echo a passed string.' , usage : 'echo <string>' , fn : ( ...args ) => args.join( ' ' ) } } export default class MyTerminal extends Component { render () { return ( < Terminal commands = {commands} welcomeMessage = { ' Welcome to the React terminal !'} promptLabel = { ' me @ React: ~$'} /> ) } }

Contributing

For information on contributing, see .github/CONTRIBUTING.md.

License

MIT © Linus Willner and Curtis Fowler.

