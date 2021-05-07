A simple, powerful and highly customisable Unix terminal emulator for React.
Live demo
Configuration guide
Command API
See more usage examples in demo/extra/config.js and demo/App.jsx
import React, { Component } from 'react'
import Terminal from 'react-console-emulator'
const commands = {
echo: {
description: 'Echo a passed string.',
usage: 'echo <string>',
fn: (...args) => args.join(' ')
}
}
export default class MyTerminal extends Component {
render () {
return (
<Terminal
commands={commands}
welcomeMessage={'Welcome to the React terminal!'}
promptLabel={'me@React:~$'}
/>
)
}
}
For information on contributing, see .github/CONTRIBUTING.md.
MIT © Linus Willner and Curtis Fowler.
"React" and any associated logos are trademarks of Facebook, Inc.