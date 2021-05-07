openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
rce

react-console-emulator

by Linus Willner
5.0.1 (see all)

👨‍💻 A simple, powerful and highly customisable Unix terminal emulator for React.

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

499

GitHub Stars

216

Maintenance

Last Commit

9mos ago

Contributors

9

Package

Dependencies

5

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

react-console-emulator

Version License NPM downloads NPM bundle size CircleCI Codecov

A simple, powerful and highly customisable Unix terminal emulator for React.

Live demo
Configuration guide
Command API

Features

  • Highly customisable: Add custom responses, restyle and tweak the terminal to your liking and much more.
  • A Unix terminal in the browser: Accurately emulate a native Unix terminal in the browser with no setup required.
  • Familiar shortcuts: The terminal can keep track of commands and allows the user to recall them at their behest.
  • Easy and powerful command system: Execute code from your own application and send the results to the terminal output.
  • Async output support: Push output to the terminal at any time, even after a command response has been emitted.
  • Unlimited concurrency: Register as many terminals as you like with no risk of input confusion.

Usage

See more usage examples in demo/extra/config.js and demo/App.jsx

import React, { Component } from 'react'
import Terminal from 'react-console-emulator'

const commands = {
  echo: {
    description: 'Echo a passed string.',
    usage: 'echo <string>',
    fn: (...args) => args.join(' ')
  }
}

export default class MyTerminal extends Component {
  render () {
    return (
      <Terminal
        commands={commands}
        welcomeMessage={'Welcome to the React terminal!'}
        promptLabel={'me@React:~$'}
      />
    )
  }
}

Contributing

For information on contributing, see .github/CONTRIBUTING.md.

License

MIT © Linus Willner and Curtis Fowler.
"React" and any associated logos are trademarks of Facebook, Inc.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial