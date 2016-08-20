Simple React.js console emulator.
Simple prompt that echoes back input:
let EchoConsole = React.createClass({
echo: function(text) {
this.refs.console.log(text);
this.refs.console.return();
},
render: function() {
return <Console ref="console"
handler={this.echo}
autofocus={true}
/>;
}
});
See the example project used in the live demo.
npm install --save-dev react-console-component
Properties you can pass to the console element
|Prop
|Type
|Description
|autofocus?
|bool
|Autofocus the console on component mount.
|cancel?
|()=>any
|Function that should stop execution of the current command and call
this.return().
|complete?
|(words: string[], cursor: number, prompt: string)=>string[]
|Return a list of possible completions given a list of (
words), index of the word containing the cursor (
cursor) , and the full prompt text (
prompt).
|continue?
|(prompt: string)=>bool
|Return a boolean indicating whether to continue asking for user input on a newline given the current prompt text (
prompt).
|handler
|(command: string)=>any
|Handle a command (
command), logging data with
this.log() or
this.logX(), and calling
this.return() when finished.
|promptLabel?
|string | ()=>string
|String or function that generates a string displayed to prompt user for input.
|welcomeMessage?
|string
|Initial message displayed after mount.
|Member
|Type
|Description
|log
|(...messages: any)=>void
|Log messages to the console. If string, print the value, otherwise, print the JSON value of the message.
|logX
|(type: string, ...messages: any)=>void
|Log messages of a particular type to the console. The messages will be given the class
react-console-message-{type}.
|return
|()=>void
|Signal the current command has finished and a new prompt should be displayed.
React-console is inspired by chrisdone/jquery-console.