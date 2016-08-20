Simple React.js console emulator.

Example

Simple prompt that echoes back input:

let EchoConsole = React.createClass({ echo : function ( text ) { this .refs.console.log(text); this .refs.console.return(); }, render : function ( ) { return < Console ref = "console" handler = {this.echo} autofocus = {true} /> ; } });

See the example project used in the live demo.

Installation

npm install --save-dev react- console -component

Features

Readline emulation

Mobile friendly

Input Method Editor (IME) support

Props

Properties you can pass to the console element

Prop Type Description autofocus? bool Autofocus the console on component mount. cancel? ()=>any Function that should stop execution of the current command and call this.return() . complete? (words: string[], cursor: number, prompt: string)=>string[] Return a list of possible completions given a list of ( words ), index of the word containing the cursor ( cursor ) , and the full prompt text ( prompt ). continue? (prompt: string)=>bool Return a boolean indicating whether to continue asking for user input on a newline given the current prompt text ( prompt ). handler (command: string)=>any Handle a command ( command ), logging data with this.log() or this.logX() , and calling this.return() when finished. promptLabel? string | ()=>string String or function that generates a string displayed to prompt user for input. welcomeMessage? string Initial message displayed after mount.

Public members

Member Type Description log (...messages: any)=>void Log messages to the console. If string, print the value, otherwise, print the JSON value of the message. logX (type: string, ...messages: any)=>void Log messages of a particular type to the console. The messages will be given the class react-console-message-{type} . return ()=>void Signal the current command has finished and a new prompt should be displayed.

Awknoledgements

React-console is inspired by chrisdone/jquery-console.