openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
rcc

react-console-component

by Mara Kim
0.6.1 (see all)

Simple react console emulator

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

296

GitHub Stars

65

Maintenance

Last Commit

6yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

0

License

GPL-3.0

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

react-console

Simple React.js console emulator.

NPM Version NPM Downloads Travis Build Coverage Status

Dependency Status devDependency Status peerDependency Status

Demo Image

Example

Simple prompt that echoes back input:

let EchoConsole = React.createClass({
    echo: function(text) {
        this.refs.console.log(text);
        this.refs.console.return();
    },
    render: function() {
        return <Console ref="console"
            handler={this.echo}
            autofocus={true}
        />;
    }
});

See the example project used in the live demo.

Installation

npm install --save-dev react-console-component

Features

  • Readline emulation
  • Mobile friendly
  • Input Method Editor (IME) support

Props

Properties you can pass to the console element

PropTypeDescription
autofocus?boolAutofocus the console on component mount.
cancel?()=>anyFunction that should stop execution of the current command and call this.return().
complete?(words: string[], cursor: number, prompt: string)=>string[]Return a list of possible completions given a list of (words), index of the word containing the cursor (cursor) , and the full prompt text (prompt).
continue?(prompt: string)=>boolReturn a boolean indicating whether to continue asking for user input on a newline given the current prompt text (prompt).
handler(command: string)=>anyHandle a command (command), logging data with this.log() or this.logX(), and calling this.return() when finished.
promptLabel?string | ()=>stringString or function that generates a string displayed to prompt user for input.
welcomeMessage?stringInitial message displayed after mount.

Public members

MemberTypeDescription
log(...messages: any)=>voidLog messages to the console. If string, print the value, otherwise, print the JSON value of the message.
logX(type: string, ...messages: any)=>voidLog messages of a particular type to the console. The messages will be given the class react-console-message-{type}.
return()=>voidSignal the current command has finished and a new prompt should be displayed.

Awknoledgements

React-console is inspired by chrisdone/jquery-console.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial