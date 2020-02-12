Confirm Dialog for react with Bootstrap Modal.

Example

var Confirm = require ( 'react-confirm-bootstrap' ); var ConfirmAction = React.createClass({ onConfirm() { }, render() { return ( < Confirm onConfirm = {this.onConfirm} body = "Are you sure you want to delete this?" confirmText = "Confirm Delete" title = "Deleting Stuff" > < button > Delete Stuff </ button > </ Confirm > ) }, });

Props

Body text for the modal.

Options text for the initial button. Is only used if children are not passed.

Text for the cancel button in the modal.

Bootstrap style.

Options: 'primary', 'success', 'info', 'warning', 'danger', 'link'.

Default: 'danger'

Text for the confirm button in the modal.

Function to be called once closed.

Function to be called once confirmed.

Title text for the modal

Optional initial state if the modal should start open.