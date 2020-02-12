openbase logo
Confirm Dialog for react with Bootstrap Modal.

Readme

react-confirm-bootstrap

Confirm Dialog for react with Bootstrap Modal.

Example

Example

    var Confirm = require('react-confirm-bootstrap');

    var ConfirmAction = React.createClass({
        onConfirm() {
            // Preform your action.
        },

        render() {
            return (
                <Confirm
                    onConfirm={this.onConfirm}
                    body="Are you sure you want to delete this?"
                    confirmText="Confirm Delete"
                    title="Deleting Stuff">
                    <button>Delete Stuff</button>
                </Confirm>
            )
        },
    });

Props

body: React.PropTypes.any.isRequired

Body text for the modal.

buttonText: React.PropTypes.node

Options text for the initial button. Is only used if children are not passed.

cancelText: React.PropTypes.node

Text for the cancel button in the modal.

confirmBSStyle: React.PropTypes.string

Bootstrap style.
Options: 'primary', 'success', 'info', 'warning', 'danger', 'link'.
Default: 'danger'

confirmText: React.PropTypes.node

Text for the confirm button in the modal.

onClose: React.PropTypes.func

Function to be called once closed.

onConfirm: React.PropTypes.func.isRequired

Function to be called once confirmed.

title: React.PropTypes.node.isRequired

Title text for the modal

visible: React.PropTypes.bool

Optional initial state if the modal should start open.

children: React.PropTypes.any

Node to listen to clicks for. react-confirm-bootstrap render a react-bootstrap button by default.

