Small library which makes your Dialog component callable.
This library does not provide any view component. Just adds a functionality to be callable like
window.confirm.
In the example, react-bootstrap and material-ui are used with.
React is great. And I respect the concept to render the view reactively only by it's state. However, it easily becomes really complex to manage all states which are only needed just temporarily like confirmation dialog. The question is... Is it worth to manage them inside your app? I guess the answer is not always yes.
With this library,
https://codesandbox.io/s/react-confirm-with-react-bootstrap-kjju1
confirmable to your component (optional, but usually recommended).
createConfirmation by passing your confirmable component.
import React from 'react';
import PropTypes from 'prop-types';
import { confirmable } from 'react-confirm';
import Dialog from 'any-dialog-library'; // your choice.
const YourDialog = ({show, proceed, confirmation, options}) => (
<Dialog onHide={() => proceed(false)} show={show}>
{confirmation}
<button onClick={() => proceed(false)}>CANCEL</button>
<button onClick={() => proceed(true)}>OK</button>
</Dialog>
)
YourDialog.propTypes = {
show: PropTypes.bool, // from confirmable. indicates if the dialog is shown or not.
proceed: PropTypes.func, // from confirmable. call to close the dialog with promise resolved.
confirmation: PropTypes.string, // arguments of your confirm function
options: PropTypes.object // arguments of your confirm function
}
// confirmable HOC pass props `show`, `dismiss`, `cancel` and `proceed` to your component.
export default confirmable(YourDialog);
// or, use `confirmable` as decorator
@confirmable
class YourDialog extends React.Component {
}
import { createConfirmation } from 'react-confirm';
import YourDialog from './YourDialog';
// create confirm function
export const confirm = createConfirmation(YourDialog);
// This is optional. But wrapping function makes it easy to use.
export function confirmWrapper(confirmation, options = {}) {
return confirm({ confirmation, options });
}
Now, you can show dialog just like window.confirm with async-await. The most common example is onclick handler for submit buttons.
import { confirmWrapper, confirm } from './confirm'
const handleOnClick = async () => {
if (await confirm({
confirmation: 'Are you sure?'
})) {
console.log('yes');
} else {
console.log('no');
}
}
const handleOnClick2 = async () => {
if (await confirmWrapper('Are your sure?')) {
console.log('yes');
} else {
console.log('no');
}
}
You can check more complex example in codesandbox