openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
rc

react-confetti

by Aaron Lampros
6.0.1 (see all)

Confetti without the cleanup.

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

118K

GitHub Stars

792

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

19

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

React Misc Visual Effects

Reviews

Average Rating

4.0/51
Read All Reviews
Be the first to give feedback

Readme

react-confetti

Confetti without the cleanup. Demo

Build Status npm npm bundle size npm type definitions

Based on a pen by @Gthibaud: https://codepen.io/Gthibaud/pen/ENzXbp

demogif

Install

npm install react-confetti

Use

width and height props are recommended. They will default to the initial window dimensions, but will not respond to resize events. It is recommended to provide the dimensions yourself. Here is an example using a hook:

import React from 'react'
import useWindowSize from 'react-use/lib/useWindowSize'
import Confetti from 'react-confetti'

export default () => {
  const { width, height } = useWindowSize()
  return (
    <Confetti
      width={width}
      height={height}
    />
  )
}

Props

PropertyTypeDefaultDescription
widthNumberwindow.innerWidth \|\| 300Width of the <canvas> element.
heightNumberwindow.innerHeight \|\| 200Height of the <canvas> element.
numberOfPiecesNumber200Number of confetti pieces at one time.
confettiSource{ x: Number, y: Number, w: Number, h: Number }{x: 0, y: 0, w: canvas.width, h:0}Rectangle where the confetti should spawn. Default is across the top.
frictionNumber0.99
windNumber0
gravityNumber0.1
initialVelocityXNumber \| { min: Number, max: Number }4Range of values between which confetti is emitted horizontally, positive numbers being rightward, and negative numbers being leftward. Giving a number x is equivalent to giving a range { min: -x, max: x }.
initialVelocityYNumber \| { min: Number, max: Number }10Range of values between which confetti is emitted vertically, positive numbers being downward, and negative numbers being upward. Giving a number y is equivalent to giving a range { min: -y, max: 0 }.
colorsString[]['#f44336'
'#e91e63'
'#9c27b0'
'#673ab7'
'#3f51b5'
'#2196f3'
'#03a9f4'
'#00bcd4'
'#009688'
'#4CAF50'
'#8BC34A'
'#CDDC39'
'#FFEB3B'
'#FFC107'
'#FF9800'
'#FF5722'
'#795548']
All available Colors for the confetti pieces.
opacityNumber1.0
recycleBooltrueKeep spawning confetti after numberOfPieces pieces have been shown.
runBooltrueRun the animation loop
tweenDurationNumber5000How fast the confetti is added
tweenFunction(currentTime: number, currentValue: number, targetValue: number, duration: number, s?: number) => numbereaseInOutQuadSee tween-functions
drawShape(context: CanvasRenderingContext2D) => voidundefinedSee below
onConfettiComplete(confetti: Confetti) => voidundefinedCalled when all confetti has fallen off-canvas.

drawShape()

Draw a custom shape for a particle. If not provided, defaults to a random selection of a square, circle or strip confetto. The function is called with the canvas context as a parameter and the Particle as the this context.

For example, to draw all spirals:

<Confetti
  drawShape={ctx => {
    ctx.beginPath()
    for(let i = 0; i < 22; i++) {
      const angle = 0.35 * i
      const x = (0.2 + (1.5 * angle)) * Math.cos(angle)
      const y = (0.2 + (1.5 * angle)) * Math.sin(angle)
      ctx.lineTo(x, y)
    }
    ctx.stroke()
    ctx.closePath()
  }}
/>

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
Angel ZepedaTizayuca, Hidalgo14 Ratings0 Reviews
Fullstack developer
December 21, 2020

Alternatives

tsp
tsparticlestsParticles - Easily create highly customizable particles animations and use them as animated backgrounds for your website. Ready to use components available for React.js, Vue.js (2.x and 3.x), Angular, Svelte, jQuery, Preact, Inferno, Solid, Riot and Web Components.
GitHub Stars
3K
Weekly Downloads
35K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
6
Top Feedback
5Great Documentation
5Easy to Use
4Performant
rt
react-tsparticlestsParticles - Easily create highly customizable particles animations and use them as animated backgrounds for your website. Ready to use components available for React.js, Vue.js (2.x and 3.x), Angular, Svelte, jQuery, Preact, Inferno, Solid, Riot and Web Components.
GitHub Stars
3K
Weekly Downloads
15K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant
pp
preact-particlestsParticles - Easily create highly customizable particles animations and use them as animated backgrounds for your website. Ready to use components available for React.js, Vue.js (2.x and 3.x), Angular, Svelte, jQuery, Preact, Inferno, Solid, Riot and Web Components.
GitHub Stars
3K
Weekly Downloads
501
ip
inferno-particlestsParticles - Easily create highly customizable particles animations and use them as animated backgrounds for your website. Ready to use components available for React.js, Vue.js (2.x and 3.x), Angular, Svelte, jQuery, Preact, Inferno, Solid, Riot and Web Components.
GitHub Stars
3K
Weekly Downloads
441
rpj
react-particles-jsParticles.js for React
GitHub Stars
1K
Weekly Downloads
10K
See 19 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial