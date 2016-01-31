Usage | Examples | License





logo by Justin Mezzell

Lisp-Style conditional rendering in react.

Make conditional rendering in react simple and expressive. react-cond is implemented as a component, which takes n clauses as its children. Each clause is an array with a condition and a component. The first child-component, where the condition evaluates to true gets rendered in a Cond component. React-cond is designed to work great with FP-libraries like Ramda.

import { Cond, between, eq, T, Clause, Default } from 'react-cond' ; < Cond value = {angerLevel} > {[ eq(0), < span > sleepy </ span > ]} {[ between(0, 20), < span > calm </ span > ]} {[ between(20, 40), < span > angry </ span > ]} {[ between(40, 41), < span > raging </ span > ]} {[ T, < span > unknown anger level </ span > ]} </ Cond > < Cond value = {angerLevel} > < Clause test = {eq(0)} > < span > sleepy </ span > </ Clause > < Clause test = {between(0, 20 )}> < span > calm </ span > </ Clause > < Clause test = {between(20, 40 )}> < span > angry </ span > </ Clause > < Clause test = {between(40, 41 )}> < span > raging </ span > </ Clause > < Default > < span > unknown anger level </ span > </ Default > </ Cond >

Usage

Installation

$ npm install

Importing

React-cond exports the component Cond and a function T .

import { Cond, T } from 'react-cond' ; var reactCond = require ( 'react-cond' ); var Cond = reactCond.Cond; var T = reactCond.T;

The Component Cond

Cond is a react component, which controls rendering of its child components.

<Cond value={nr}> {[ T, <p key= "always-true" >always rendered< /p> ]} </ Cond>

Cond has two props : value and compare .

value is the value which gets passed to each clause. compare is the default compare function for each clause.

Clauses

The Cond component wraps n clauses. A clause has either the following format: {[ condition, <Component /> ]} f.e. {[ x=> x > 0, <Positive /> ]} or is a Clause / Default component.

import { Cond, T } from 'react-cond' ; < Cond value = {nr} > {[ x => x > 0, < Positive /> ]} {[ x => x < 0 , < Negative /> ]} {[ T, < Zero /> ]} // `T` always evaluates to true. see Helper Functions. </ Cond > import { Cond, Clause, Default } from 'react-cond' ; < Cond value = {nr} > < Clause test = {x => x > 0}> < Positive /> </ Clause > < Clause test = {x => x < 0 }> < Negative /> </ Clause > < Default > < Zero /> </ Default > </ Cond >

Helper Functions

The following helper functions are optional, but allow you to write even more expressive conditions for your clauses.

T

T

Can be used as an otherwise or else clause. It always evaluates to true .

import { Cond, T } from 'react-cond' ; import { Cond, T as otherwise } from 'react-cond' ; < Cond value = { ' _test_ '}> {/* ... your clauses ... */} {[ T, < h1 > otherwise </ h1 > ]} </ Cond >

eq

eq([property:String], value:Any)

Condition to test if the value is equal ( === ) to a given value.

import { Cond, eq } from 'react-cond' ; < Cond value = {this.state.nr} > {[ eq(42), < h1 > nr is 42 </ h1 > ]} </ Cond >

isTrue

isTrue([property:String])

Condition to test if the value is true .

import { Cond, isTrue } from 'react-cond' ; < Cond value = {true} > {[ isTrue, < h1 > true </ h1 > ]} </ Cond >

isFalse

isFalse([property:String])

Condition to test if the value is false .

import { Cond, isFalse } from 'react-cond' ; < Cond value = {false} > {[ isFalse, < h1 > false </ h1 > ]} </ Cond >

isUndefined

isUndefined([property:String])

Condition to test if the value is undefined .

import { Cond, isUndefined } from 'react-cond' ; < Cond value = {undefined} > {[ isUndefined, < h1 > undefined </ h1 > ]} </ Cond >

isNull

isNull([property:String])

Condition to test if the value is null .

import { Cond, isNull } from 'react-cond' ; < Cond value = {null} > {[ isNull, < h1 > null </ h1 > ]} </ Cond >

not

not(condition:Function)

Inverts a condition. Can be used to test if a value is not equal ( !== ) to a given value.

import { Cond, eq, not } from 'react-cond' ; < Cond value = {this.state.nr} > {[ not(eq(42)), < h1 > nr isn't 42 </ h1 > ]} </ Cond >

gt

gt([property:String], value:Any)

Condition to test if the value is greater than ( > ) a given value.

import { Cond, gt } from 'react-cond' ; < Cond value = {this.state.nr} > {[ gt(42), < h1 > nr greater than 42 </ h1 > ]} </ Cond >

lt

lt([property:String], value:Any)

Condition to test if the value is lower than ( < ) a given value.

import { Cond, lt } from 'react-cond' ; < Cond value = {this.state.nr} > {[ lt(42), < h1 > nr lower than 42 </ h1 > ]} </ Cond >

gte

gte([property:String], value:Any)

Condition to test if the value is greater or equal than ( >= ) a given value.

import { Cond, gte } from 'react-cond' ; < Cond value = {this.state.nr} > {[ gte(42), < h1 > nr greater or equal than 42 </ h1 > ]} </ Cond >

lte

lte([property:String], value:Any)

Condition to test if the value is lower or equal than ( <= ) a given value.

import { Cond, lte } from 'react-cond' ; < Cond value = {this.state.nr} > {[ lte(42), < h1 > nr lower or equal than 42 </ h1 > ]} </ Cond >

between

between([property:String], start:Any, end:Any)

Condition to test if the value is between two given values.

import { Cond, between } from 'react-cond' ; < Cond value = {this.state.nr} > {[ between(1, 10), < h1 > nr between 1 and 10 </ h1 > ]} </ Cond >

and

and(condition:Function, condition:Function)

Combine two conditions with a logical and ( && ).

import { Cond, and, eq } from 'react-cond' ; const startsWith = x => str => str.startsWith(x); const endsWith = x => str => str.endsWith(x); < Cond value = {str} > {[ and(startsWith('-'), endsWith('-')), < h1 > string starts and ends with a dash </ h1 > ]} </ Cond >

or

or(condition:Function, condition:Function)

Combine two conditions with a logical or ( || ).

import { Cond, or, eq } from 'react-cond' ; const startsWith = x => str => str.startsWith(x); const endsWith = x => str => str.endsWith(x); < Cond value = {str} > {[ or(startsWith('-'), endsWith('-')), < h1 > string starts or ends with a dash </ h1 > ]} </ Cond >

value

value(property:String, condition:Function)

If your conditions depend on multiple values you can pass an object to the value prop and use value to access them.

<Cond value={{ val1 : 12 , val2 : 13 }}> {[ and(value( 'val1' , eq( 11 )), value( 'val2' , eq( 12 ))), <h1>unexpected< /h1>]} {[ and(value('val1', eq(12)), value('val2', eq(13))), <h1>expected</h1>]} {[ T, <h1>unexpected</h1>]} </ Cond>

Examples

Ramda | Multiple Values

Ramda

react-cond works great with libraries like Ramda.

import R, { __, T } from 'ramda' ; const notEquals = R.compose(R.not, R.equals); const gt11 = R.gt(__, 11 ); < Cond value = {10} > {[ notEquals(10), < h1 > not 10 </ h1 > ]} {[ gt11, < h1 > greater than 11 </ h1 > ]} {[ T, < h1 > otherwise </ h1 > ]} </ Cond >

Multiple Values

This example shows how you can make conditions which depend on more than one value.

import { Cond, eq, T as otherwise } from 'react-cond' ; const List = React.createClass({ render() { const { items } = this .state; return ( < ul > < Cond value = {this.state} > {[ ({ isLoading }) => isLoading, < Spinner /> ]} {[ eq('hasErrors', true), < Error /> ]} {ifNoSearchResult} {[ otherwise, items ]} </ Cond > </ ul > ); } }); const ifNoSearchResult = [ ( { noSearchResult, items } ) => noSearchResult || items.length <= 0 , <NotingFound /> ];

License

MIT © Christoph Hermann