Downloads/wk

27.3K

GitHub Stars

127

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

0

License

ISC

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

React Timer

Readme

react-compound-timer

Timer compound component for react and react-native to make building timers less painfull. It incapsulates all timer logic - you should only think about rendering!

See Working Examples

Forward Count

Just render a simple timer and start counting forward from 0. Use compound components to render time units. You can see all avaliable time units in this example.

<Timer>
    <Timer.Days /> days
    <Timer.Hours /> hours
    <Timer.Minutes /> minutes
    <Timer.Seconds /> seconds
    <Timer.Milliseconds /> milliseconds
</Timer>

Backward Count

The same simple timer, but counting backward.

<Timer
    initialTime={55000}
    direction="backward"
>
    {() => (
        <React.Fragment>
            <Timer.Days /> days
            <Timer.Hours /> hours
            <Timer.Minutes /> minutes
            <Timer.Seconds /> seconds
            <Timer.Milliseconds /> milliseconds
        </React.Fragment>
    )}
</Timer>

Controls

Get action functions from props and use them to control your timer.

<Timer
    initialTime={55000}
>
    {({ start, resume, pause, stop, reset, timerState }) => (
        <React.Fragment>
            <div>
                <Timer.Days /> days
                <Timer.Hours /> hours
                <Timer.Minutes /> minutes
                <Timer.Seconds /> seconds
                <Timer.Milliseconds /> milliseconds
            </div>
            <div>{timerState}</div>
            <br />
            <div>
                <button onClick={start}>Start</button>
                <button onClick={pause}>Pause</button>
                <button onClick={resume}>Resume</button>
                <button onClick={stop}>Stop</button>
                <button onClick={reset}>Reset</button>
            </div>
        </React.Fragment>
    )}
</Timer>

No autoplay

You can just render a timer, and then start it only by using action function 'start' from props.

<Timer
    initialTime={55000}
    startImmediately={false}
>
    {({ start, resume, pause, stop, reset, timerState }) => (
        <React.Fragment>
            <div>
                <Timer.Days /> days
                <Timer.Hours /> hours
                <Timer.Minutes /> minutes
                <Timer.Seconds /> seconds
                <Timer.Milliseconds /> milliseconds
            </div>
            <div>{timerState}</div>
            <br />
            <div>
                <button onClick={start}>Start</button>
                <button onClick={pause}>Pause</button>
                <button onClick={resume}>Resume</button>
                <button onClick={stop}>Stop</button>
                <button onClick={reset}>Reset</button>
            </div>
        </React.Fragment>
    )}
</Timer>

With hooks

Write your own hooks on timer actions.

<Timer
    initialTime={55000}
    startImmediately={false}
    onStart={() => console.log('onStart hook')}
    onResume={() => console.log('onResume hook')}
    onPause={() => console.log('onPause hook')}
    onStop={() => console.log('onStop hook')}
    onReset={() => console.log('onReset hook')}
>
    {({ start, resume, pause, stop, reset, timerState }) => (
        <React.Fragment>
            <div>
                <Timer.Days /> days
                <Timer.Hours /> hours
                <Timer.Minutes /> minutes
                <Timer.Seconds /> seconds
                <Timer.Milliseconds /> milliseconds
            </div>
            <div>{timerState}</div>
            <br />
            <div>
                <button onClick={start}>Start</button>
                <button onClick={pause}>Pause</button>
                <button onClick={resume}>Resume</button>
                <button onClick={stop}>Stop</button>
                <button onClick={reset}>Reset</button>
            </div>
        </React.Fragment>
    )}
</Timer>

Last Unit Property

Control your last unit. For example, 1 minute 30 seconds can be 90 seconds, if you set lastUnit as 'seconds'. It means that minutes, hours and days will not be computed.

<Timer
    initialTime={60000 * 60 * 48 + 5000}
    lastUnit="h"
    direction="backward"
>
    {() => (
        <React.Fragment>
            <Timer.Days /> days
            <Timer.Hours /> hours
            <Timer.Minutes /> minutes
            <Timer.Seconds /> seconds
            <Timer.Milliseconds /> milliseconds
        </React.Fragment>
    )}
</Timer>

With checkpoints

If you need to call some functions on certain time - provide checkpoints property. It is an array of objects. Each object contains time and callback, that will be fired, when timer intersects checkpoint's time.

<Timer
    initialTime={60000 * 60 * 48 + 5000}
    direction="backward"
    checkpoints={[
        {
            time: 60000 * 60 * 48,
            callback: () => console.log('Checkpoint A'),
        },
        {
            time: 60000 * 60 * 48 - 5000,
            callback: () => console.log('Checkpoint B'),
        }
    ]}
>
    {() => (
        <React.Fragment>
            <Timer.Days /> days
            <Timer.Hours /> hours
            <Timer.Minutes /> minutes
            <Timer.Seconds /> seconds
            <Timer.Milliseconds /> milliseconds
        </React.Fragment>
    )}
</Timer>

React Native

Timer compound component also works for react-native applications. All you have to do is wrap the elements in a tag from react-native.

Countdown example with milliseconds

import { View, Text } from 'react-native'
import Timer from 'react-compound-timer'

<View style={{ flex: 1, justifyContent: 'center', alignItems: 'center' }}>
    <Timer
        initialTime={60 * 1000}
        direction="backward"
        timeToUpdate={10}
        checkpoints={[
            {
                time: 0,
                callback: () => alert('countdown finished'),
            },
        ]}
    >
        <Text style={{ fontFamily: 'Helvetica Neue' }}>
            <Text style={{ fontSize: 32 }}>
                <Timer.Seconds />
            </Text>
            <Text style={{ fontSize: 12 }}>
                <Timer.Milliseconds />
            </Text>
        </Text>
    </Timer>
</View>

Datacode18 Ratings0 Reviews
1 year ago
1 year ago
Poor Documentation
Hard to Use
Unwelcoming Community

I worked with react-compound-timer It's a good to use but the documentation is very bad due to lack of popularity in the developer community I faced lots of problems to customize the package features acc to my project need, but the ref feature is good and that was not mentioned in documentation so it was very hard to use this package. Need to improve in the documentation and also in example sets like how to use multiple timers from same component

