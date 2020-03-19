Timer compound component for react and react-native to make building timers less painfull. It incapsulates all timer logic - you should only think about rendering!

See Working Examples

Forward Count

Just render a simple timer and start counting forward from 0. Use compound components to render time units. You can see all avaliable time units in this example.

<Timer> < Timer.Days /> days < Timer.Hours /> hours < Timer.Minutes /> minutes < Timer.Seconds /> seconds < Timer.Milliseconds /> milliseconds </ Timer >

Backward Count

The same simple timer, but counting backward.

<Timer initialTime={ 55000 } direction= "backward" > {() => ( < React.Fragment > < Timer.Days /> days < Timer.Hours /> hours < Timer.Minutes /> minutes < Timer.Seconds /> seconds < Timer.Milliseconds /> milliseconds </ React.Fragment > )} < /Timer>

Controls

Get action functions from props and use them to control your timer.

<Timer initialTime={ 55000 } > {({ start, resume, pause, stop, reset, timerState }) => ( < React.Fragment > < div > < Timer.Days /> days < Timer.Hours /> hours < Timer.Minutes /> minutes < Timer.Seconds /> seconds < Timer.Milliseconds /> milliseconds </ div > < div > {timerState} </ div > < br /> < div > < button onClick = {start} > Start </ button > < button onClick = {pause} > Pause </ button > < button onClick = {resume} > Resume </ button > < button onClick = {stop} > Stop </ button > < button onClick = {reset} > Reset </ button > </ div > </ React.Fragment > )} < /Timer>

No autoplay

You can just render a timer, and then start it only by using action function 'start' from props.

<Timer initialTime={ 55000 } startImmediately={ false } > {({ start, resume, pause, stop, reset, timerState }) => ( < React.Fragment > < div > < Timer.Days /> days < Timer.Hours /> hours < Timer.Minutes /> minutes < Timer.Seconds /> seconds < Timer.Milliseconds /> milliseconds </ div > < div > {timerState} </ div > < br /> < div > < button onClick = {start} > Start </ button > < button onClick = {pause} > Pause </ button > < button onClick = {resume} > Resume </ button > < button onClick = {stop} > Stop </ button > < button onClick = {reset} > Reset </ button > </ div > </ React.Fragment > )} < /Timer>

With hooks

Write your own hooks on timer actions.

<Timer initialTime={ 55000 } startImmediately={ false } onStart={() => console .log( 'onStart hook' )} onResume={() => console .log( 'onResume hook' )} onPause={() => console .log( 'onPause hook' )} onStop={() => console .log( 'onStop hook' )} onReset={() => console .log( 'onReset hook' )} > {({ start, resume, pause, stop, reset, timerState }) => ( < React.Fragment > < div > < Timer.Days /> days < Timer.Hours /> hours < Timer.Minutes /> minutes < Timer.Seconds /> seconds < Timer.Milliseconds /> milliseconds </ div > < div > {timerState} </ div > < br /> < div > < button onClick = {start} > Start </ button > < button onClick = {pause} > Pause </ button > < button onClick = {resume} > Resume </ button > < button onClick = {stop} > Stop </ button > < button onClick = {reset} > Reset </ button > </ div > </ React.Fragment > )} < /Timer>

Last Unit Property

Control your last unit. For example, 1 minute 30 seconds can be 90 seconds, if you set lastUnit as 'seconds'. It means that minutes, hours and days will not be computed.

<Timer initialTime={ 60000 * 60 * 48 + 5000 } lastUnit= "h" direction= "backward" > {() => ( < React.Fragment > < Timer.Days /> days < Timer.Hours /> hours < Timer.Minutes /> minutes < Timer.Seconds /> seconds < Timer.Milliseconds /> milliseconds </ React.Fragment > )} < /Timer>

With checkpoints

If you need to call some functions on certain time - provide checkpoints property. It is an array of objects. Each object contains time and callback, that will be fired, when timer intersects checkpoint's time.

<Timer initialTime={ 60000 * 60 * 48 + 5000 } direction= "backward" checkpoints={[ { time : 60000 * 60 * 48 , callback : () => console .log( 'Checkpoint A' ), }, { time : 60000 * 60 * 48 - 5000 , callback : () => console .log( 'Checkpoint B' ), } ]} > {() => ( < React.Fragment > < Timer.Days /> days < Timer.Hours /> hours < Timer.Minutes /> minutes < Timer.Seconds /> seconds < Timer.Milliseconds /> milliseconds </ React.Fragment > )} < /Timer>

React Native

Timer compound component also works for react-native applications. All you have to do is wrap the elements in a tag from react-native.

Countdown example with milliseconds