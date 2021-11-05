Compose render prop components.
Render props are great. Using a component with a render prop looks like the following:
<RenderPropComponent {...config}>
{result => <MyComponent result={result} />}
</RenderPropComponent>
Sometimes you need the result of multiple render prop components inside of
MyComponent. This
can get messy.
<RenderPropComponent {...config}>
{resultOne => (
<RenderPropComponent {...configTwo}>
{resultTwo => (
<RenderPropComponent {...configThree}>
{resultThree => (
<MyComponent results={{ resultOne, resultTwo, resultThree }} />
)}
</RenderPropComponent>
)}
</RenderPropComponent>
)}
</RenderPropComponent>
Nesting render prop components leads to rightward drift of your code. Use React Composer to prevent that drift.
import Composer from 'react-composer';
<Composer
components={[
<RenderPropComponent {...configOne} />,
<RenderPropComponent {...configTwo} />,
<RenderPropComponent {...configThree} />
]}>
{([resultOne, resultTwo, resultThree]) => (
<MyComponent results={{ resultOne, resultTwo, resultThree }} />
)}
</Composer>;
Install using npm:
npm install react-composer
or yarn:
yarn add react-composer
This library has one, default export:
Composer.
<Composer />
Compose multiple render prop components together. The props are as follows:
props.children
A render function that is called with an array of results accumulated from the render prop components.
<Composer components={[]}>
{results => {
/* Do something with results... Return a valid React element. */
}}
</Composer>
props.components
The render prop components to compose. This is an array of React elements and/or render functions that are invoked with a render function and the currently accumulated results.
<Composer
components={[
// React elements may be passed for basic use cases
// props.children will be provided via React.cloneElement
<Outer />,
// Render functions may be passed for added flexibility and control
({ results, render }) => (
<Middle previousResults={results} children={render} />
)
]}>
{([outerResult, middleResult]) => {
/* Do something with results... Return a valid React element. */
}}
</Composer>
Note: You do not need to provide
props.childrento the React element entries in
props.components. If you do provide
props.childrento these elements, it will be ignored and overwritten.
props.components as render functions
A render function may be passed instead of a React element for added flexibility.
Render functions provided must return a valid React element. Render functions will be invoked with an object containing 2 properties:
results: The currently accumulated results. You can use this for render prop components which depend on the results of other render prop components.
render: The render function for the component to invoke with the value produced. Plug this into your render prop component. This will typically be plugged in as
props.children or
props.render.
<Composer
components={[
// props.components may contain both elements and render functions
<Outer />,
({ /* results, */ render }) => <SomeComponent children={render} />
]}>
{results => {
/* Do something with results... */
}}
</Composer>
<Composer
components={[
<Outer />,
({ results: [outerResult], render }) => (
<Middle fromOuter={outerResult} children={render} />
),
({ results, render }) => (
<Inner fromOuterAndMiddle={results} children={render} />
)
// ...
]}>
{([outerResult, middleResult, innerResult]) => {
/* Do something with results... */
}}
</Composer>
props.children.
By default,
<Composer /> will enhance your React elements with
props.children.
Render prop components typically use
props.children or
props.render as their render prop. Some even accept both. For cases when your render prop component's render prop is not
props.children you can plug
render in directly yourself. Example:
<Composer
components={[
// Support varying named render props
<RenderAsChildren />,
({ render }) => <RenderAsChildren children={render} />,
({ render }) => <RenderAsRender render={render} />,
({ render }) => <CustomRenderPropName renderItem={render} />
// ...
]}>
{results => {
/* Do something with results... */
}}
</Composer>
Example of how to handle cases when a component passes multiple arguments to its render prop rather than a single argument.
<Composer
components={[
<Outer />,
// Differing render prop signature (multi-arg producers)
({ render }) => (
<ProducesMultipleArgs>
{(one, two) => render([one, two])}
</ProducesMultipleArgs>
),
<Inner />
]}>
{([outerResult, [one, two], innerResult]) => {
/* Do something with results... */
}}
</Composer>
This library only works for render prop components that have a single render prop. So, for instance, this library will not work if your component has an API like the following:
<RenderPropComponent onSuccess={onSuccess} onError={onError} />
The first item in the
components array will be the outermost component that is rendered. So, for instance,
if you pass
<Composer components={[<A/>, <B/>, <C/>]}>
then your tree will render like so:
- A
- B
- C
Render prop components often specify with PropTypes that the render prop is required. When using these components with React Composer, you may get a warning in the console.
One way to eliminate the warnings is to define the render prop as an empty function knowning that
Composer will
overwrite it with the real render function.
<Composer
components={[
<RenderPropComponent {...props} children={() => null} />
]}
// ...
>
Alternatively, you can leverage the flexibility of the
props.components as functions API and plug the render function in directly yourself.
<Composer
components={[
({render}) => <RenderPropComponent {...props} children={render} />
]}
// ...
>
Here are some examples of render prop components that benefit from React Composer:
Do you know of a component that you think benefits from React Composer? Open a Pull Request and add it to the list!
Are you interested in helping out with this project? That's awesome – thank you! Head on over to the contributing guide to get started.