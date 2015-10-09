React mixin which detects when component resizes and sets the new width as a state variable
npm install react-component-width-mixin
var componentWidthMixin = require('react-component-width-mixin');
React.createClass({
mixins: [componentWidthMixin],
render: function() {
// Now the component width is available after the initial render
// as this.state.componentWidth.
}
});
If you'd like to set an initial width for your component (e.g. server-side rendering), pass in a prop called
initialComponentWidth.