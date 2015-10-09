openbase logo
rcw

react-component-width-mixin

by Kyle Mathews
2.0.0 (see all)

React mixin which sets width as state variable and updates as component changes shape

Downloads/wk

325

GitHub Stars

29

Maintenance

Last Commit

6yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

react-component-width-mixin

React mixin which detects when component resizes and sets the new width as a state variable

Install

npm install react-component-width-mixin

Usage

var componentWidthMixin = require('react-component-width-mixin');

React.createClass({
  mixins: [componentWidthMixin],
  
  render: function() {
    // Now the component width is available after the initial render
    // as this.state.componentWidth.
  }
});

If you'd like to set an initial width for your component (e.g. server-side rendering), pass in a prop called initialComponentWidth.

