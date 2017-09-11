A mixin for determining whether a component is visible to the user or not.
Versions below v1.0.0 use the React namespace, v1.0.0 and later use ReactDOM instead, which means if you're using an older version of React, you may need to handpick the version you want to use.
This mixin is for running React components in the browser (it has a hard
dependency on
window and
document), listening to
scroll and
resize
events to check whether these have made components visible to the user. If
so, magic happens and the component's
componentVisibilityChanged function
to notify the component that a visibility change occurred.
In addition to the event handler, a state change is triggered for a value
called
visible, so you usually don't even need to implement your own
componentVisibilityChanged handler, you can simply rely on the fact that
if the component becomes visible, or goes from visible to no longer
visible (based on scroll, resize, or window minimize),
render(), and
subsequent
componentDidUpdate will get triggered.
Nice and easy.
The mixin takes care of registering and dropping event listeners for scroll and window resizing. However, because some times you only need "trigger once, then stop listening", there are two functions you can call if you need more control than the mixin provides:
enableVisibilityHandling([checkNow]) (built in)
Call as
this.enableVisibilityHandling(), with an optional
true as argument
to both enable visibiilty handling and immediately do a visibiity check.
disableVisibilityHandling() (built in)
Call as
this.disableVisibilityHandling() to turn off event listening for
this component.
And then for convenience, so you don't need to mess with visibility change
checks in
componentDidUpdate(), there is an optional function that your
component can implement, which will then be used to notify it of any
changes to the component visibility:
componentVisibilityChanged() (optional)
This function, if you add it to your component yourself, gets called
automatically after binding a visibility change in the component's state,
so that you can trigger custom logic. No argument comes into this function,
since the
this.state.visible value will already reflect the currect value,
and the old value was simply
!visible.
By default, the mixin does rate limiting to prevent event saturation (onscroll refires very fast), set such that when a scroll event is handled, it won't listen for and act on new events until 25 milliseconds later. You can change the delay by calling the rate limit function with the number of milliseconds you want the interval to be instead:
...
componentDidMount: function() {
...
this.setComponentVisibilityRateLimit(ms);
...
},
...
Using the mixin is pretty straight forward.
<script src="react-component-visibility/index.js"></script>
...
<script type="text/jsx">
var MyComponent = React.createClass({
...
mixins = [
// required:
ComponentVisibilityMixin
];
...
// optional:
componentVisibilityChanged: function() {
var visible = this.state.visible;
...
},
...
});
</script>
Bind
react-component-visibility/index.js in your require config,
and then simply require it in like everything else:
define(
['React', 'ComponentVisibilityMixin'],
function(R, CVM) {
var MyComponent = R.createClass({
...
mixins = [ CVM ];
...
componentVisibilityChanged: function() {
var visible = this.state.visible;
...
},
...
});
}
);
Like every other node package:
var React = require("react");
var CVM = require("react-component-visibility");
var MyComponent = React.createClass({
...
mixins = [ CVM ];
...
componentVisibilityChanged: function() {
var visible = this.state.visible;
...
},
...
});
module.exports = MyComponent;
Simply use
npm:
$> npm install react-component-visibility --save
and you're off to the races.
I very well might have! Hit up the issue tracker and we can discuss that.
-- Pomax