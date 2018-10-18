React Resizable Component

A React component to implement cross-browser event based resize detection, without interval polling!.

DEMO

Usage

var Resizable = require ( 'react-component-resizable' );

< Resizable className = "via transferPropsTo" onResize = {this.onResize} > Content... </ Resizable >

npm install react-component-resizable --save

Prop types

static propTypes = { triggersClass : PropTypes.string, expandClass : PropTypes.string, contractClass : PropTypes.string, embedCss : PropTypes.bool, onResize : PropTypes.func.isRequired } static defaultProps = { triggersClass : 'resize-triggers' , expandClass : 'expand-trigger' , contractClass : 'contract-trigger' , embedCss : true }

Default style

The component will automatically embed some required style. This can be turned off using the embedCss={false} prop.

.resize-triggers { visibility : hidden; } .resize-triggers , .resize-triggers > div , .contract-trigger :before { content : " " ; display : block; position : absolute; top : 0 ; left : 0 ; height : 100% ; width : 100% ; overflow : hidden; } .resize-triggers > div { overflow : auto; } .contract-trigger :before { width : 200% ; height : 200% ; }

Credits

Many thanks to Daniel - backalleycoder.com for this blog post and scecima and his project javascript-detect-element-resize!

Licence

MIT