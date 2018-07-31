React Component for Octicons

Octicons now support React officially. I recommend to try it at first.

react-component-octicons is a React component library for the latest Octicons (v8.x). This library wraps SVG icons and provides one React component <Octicon/> . Built by and ready for TypeScript.

This library has no dependency because all <svg> elements for octicons are embedded in library. You don't need any source code bundler to use this library.

To see the catalog of icons, please visit the document page built with Storybook.

Installation

$ npm install

Usage

<Octicon/> component has a required property name and optional properties zoom , style .

import * as React from 'react' ; import { render } from 'react-dom' ; import Octicon from 'react-component-octicons' ; render( <div> <Octicon name= "alert" /> <Octicon name= "star" zoom= "x2" /> <div style={{width: '100px' , height: '100px' }}> <Octicon name= "flame" zoom= "100%" /> < /div> / / Styled icon <Octicon name="flame" zoom="100%" style={{color: 'blue'}}/ > < /div>, document.getElementById('root'), );

name property (required)

name is a symbol name for an icon. Symbol names are described in Octicons document.

zoom property (optional)

zoom is a string value and it represents the zoom factor of the icon.

x{N} : N is a number (integer or float). Zoom the icon by xN (i.e. x4 means 4 times bigger than normal).

: is a number (integer or float). Zoom the icon by xN (i.e. means 4 times bigger than normal). N% : N is a number between 0~100. It means N% size of its parent element. So 100% means to fit to the parent element.

style property (optional)

style is a CSS property to specify the style of the icon itself. The styles are applied to underlying <svg> element.

className property (optional)

className is a class name of underlying <svg> element.

Typo Safety for Icon Names

name property of <Octicon/> is restricted to actual symbol names. For example, following code contains typo allow-right ( arrow-right is correct).

render( <Octicon name= "allow-right" />, document .getElementById( 'root' ), );

It falls into a compilation error.

test.tsx( 5 , 17 ): error TS2322: Type '{ name: "allow-right"; }' is not assignable to type 'IntrinsicAttributes & IntrinsicClassAttributes<Octicon> & Readonly<{ children?: ReactNode; }> & R...' . Type '{ name: "allow-right"; }' is not assignable to type 'Readonly<OcticonProps>' . Types of property 'name' are incompatible. Type '"allow-right"' is not assignable to type 'OcticonSymbol' .

Development

Following is a process to develop this library.

$ $ npm install $ $ npm test $ $ $ npm run smoke-test $ $ npm run storybook $ $ npm run build-storybook

License

Distributed under the MIT License.