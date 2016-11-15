parse react components for prop data and descriptions as well as leading comments

Install

npm i -S react-component-metadata

Use

var metadata = require ( 'react-component-metadata' ) var fs = require ( 'fs' ) var result = metadata(fs.readFileSync( './Modal.jsx' , 'utf8' ), options)

result will be an object hash with component names as keys

{ Modal : { desc : 'A modal component' props : { show : { type : { name : 'object' }, required : false , desc : 'Show or hide the modal Component.' } } } }

You can also use metadata.parseDoclets to parse the JSDoc values out of the comments.

Options