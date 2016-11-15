openbase logo
by Jason Quense
3.1.0 (see all)

parse react components for prop data and descriptions

Popularity

Downloads/wk

51

GitHub Stars

21

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

4

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

react-component-metadata

parse react components for prop data and descriptions as well as leading comments

Install

npm i -S react-component-metadata

Use

var metadata = require('react-component-metadata')
var fs = require('fs')

var result = metadata(fs.readFileSync('./Modal.jsx', 'utf8'), options)

result will be an object hash with component names as keys

{
    // component name is either the Identifier name, displayName, the value of the @alias or @name doclet if it exists.
    Modal: {
        desc: 'A modal component' //the component leading comment
        props: {
            show: {
              type: { name: 'object' },
              required: false,
              desc: 'Show or hide the modal Component.' //the prop type leading comment
            }
        }
    }
}

You can also use metadata.parseDoclets to parse the JSDoc values out of the comments.

Options

  • mixins: default false, Parse Mixins as components, will have an additional mixin: true property on the component metadata. Setting this to true will also try and parse mixins in createClass components and add them to the mixins property.

