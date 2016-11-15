parse react components for prop data and descriptions as well as leading comments
npm i -S react-component-metadata
var metadata = require('react-component-metadata')
var fs = require('fs')
var result = metadata(fs.readFileSync('./Modal.jsx', 'utf8'), options)
result will be an object hash with component names as keys
{
// component name is either the Identifier name, displayName, the value of the @alias or @name doclet if it exists.
Modal: {
desc: 'A modal component' //the component leading comment
props: {
show: {
type: { name: 'object' },
required: false,
desc: 'Show or hide the modal Component.' //the prop type leading comment
}
}
}
}
You can also use
metadata.parseDoclets to parse the JSDoc values out of the comments.
mixins: default false, Parse Mixins as components, will have an additional
mixin: true property on the component metadata. Setting this to
true will also try and parse mixins in createClass components and add them to the
mixins property.