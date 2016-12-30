First,
npm install react-component-lib
Then:
var RUI = require('react-component-lib');
// or
import RUI, {Button, Input} from 'react-component-lib';
whatever
require or
import, RUI will patch a global variable named: RUI, such as
window.RUI
Note:
Make sure you import
React and
ReactDOM before
RUI
In my case, I use
<script src="react+reactdom.js"></script> to import React before RUI,
React is so big, I expect to split it into a common file, and Browser will cache it
npm install
// Mac & Linux
npm run example
// Windows
npm run example-win
browser example/index.html