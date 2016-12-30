UI Library for React

todolist

Input & Textarea

Validate

Pagination

Table

Checkbox

CheckboxGroup

Radio

RadioGroup

Select

Tree

Datepicker

Message

Form

Dialog

Upload

Tab

Accordion

AutoComplete

Progress

Tooltip

Slider

Button

Spinner

usage

First, npm install react-component-lib

Then:

var RUI = require ( 'react-component-lib' ); import RUI, {Button, Input} from 'react-component-lib' ;

whatever require or import , RUI will patch a global variable named: RUI, such as window.RUI

Note: Make sure you import React and ReactDOM before RUI

In my case, I use <script src="react+reactdom.js"></script> to import React before RUI, React is so big, I expect to split it into a common file, and Browser will cache it

how to develop