This package provides common gulp tasks for building react components with:
You control the settings for the tasks by providing a
config object, as described below.
The tasks assume you are following the following conventions for your project:
bower.json
package.json
gulpfile.js
src
MyComponent.js
less
my-component.less
lib
// contains transpiled source
MyComponent.js
dist
// contains packaged component
my-component.js
my-component.min.js
my-component.css
example
dist
// contains built examples
src
app.js
app.less
index.html
For a complete example see JedWatson/react-component-starter
npm install --save-dev gulp react-component-gulp-tasks
In your gulpfile, call this package with your
gulp instance and
config. It will add the tasks to gulp for you. You can also add your own tasks if you want.
var gulp = require('gulp');
var initGulpTasks = require('react-component-gulp-tasks');
var taskConfig = require('./config');
initGulpTasks(gulp, taskConfig);
You can customise the tasks to match your project structure by changing the config.
Required config keys are:
Component
component.file - the source (entry) file for the component
component.name - controls the standalone module name
component.src - the directory to load the source file from
component.dist - the directory to build the distribution to
component.pkgName - the name of the package that will be exported by the component (must match the name of your package on npm)
component.dependencies[] - array of common dependencies that will be excluded from the build, and included in a common bundle for the examples
component.less.entry - the entrypoint for the component stylesheet, if you're using less to provide one
component.less.path - the path of the less files. everything with a .less extension in this directory will be watched in for changes in development
Example
example.src - the directory to load the source files from
example.dist - the directory to build the distribution to
example.files[] - files will be copied as-is into the
example.dist folder
example.scripts[] - scripts will be transpiled with babel and bundled by browserify
example.less[] - stylesheets will be generated with LESS. Remember to update css file references on html.
example.port - port to serve examples on, defaults to
8000
This is an example of the
config.js file for the project structure above:
var gulp = require('gulp');
var initGulpTasks = require('react-component-gulp-tasks');
var taskConfig = {
component: {
name: 'MyComponent',
dependencies: [
'blacklist',
'classnames',
'react',
'react/addons'
],
less: {
path: 'less',
entry: 'my-component.less'
}
},
example: {
src: 'example/src',
dist: 'example/dist',
files: [
'index.html'
],
scripts: [
'app.js'
],
less: [
'app.less'
]
}
};
initGulpTasks(gulp, taskConfig);
I wrote this package because maintaining my build process across multiple packages became a repetitive chore with large margin for error.
Although its quite opinionated, hopefully it will be a useful resource for other package authors. It's got all the nice things I found to component development easy and fun, like a lightning-quick rebuild process with gulp-reload, consolidated publishing, and automated deployment to github pages.
Please let me know if you think anything could be done better or you'd like to see a feature added. Issues and PR's welcome.
MIT. Copyright (c) 2014 Jed Watson.